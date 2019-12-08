Verso: Shareholders Vindicated As Cash Returns Promised After Mill Sales

Verso announced they were going to return a significant portion of their cash to shareholders. This will likely be a combination of share buybacks, dividend or special dividend.

Two mills were sold off for 400 million, these sales increased the book value of the stock amid period of low profits.

(source)

Thesis: Verso's share price is below book value. Verso plans to return cash to shareholders and prop up the stock with buybacks and dividends. There is some money to be made here.

I wasn't originally planning on writing another article on Verso so soon, but the latest quarter was so jam packed with developments I had to decipher the ramifications of potential moves by Verso.

Mill Sale

Verso, in a surprise move, sold off two of its specialty product mills. While I figured something good was about to happen since they stated they had come up with something on their strategic development committee. I didn't imagine it would be a sale of some of its most profitable mills.

The mills Verso sold were Androscoggin and Stevens Point, they were sold for 400 million, with part of that 400 million funding pension liabilities. These two mills produced alternative packaging product and corrugated boxes. These products these mills were designed to make are very much on the upswing and sold for more than they were stated on Verso's balance sheets. This resulted in an increase in book value in a period of decreased profits, from lagging media print sales.

This is a great outcome for Verso since it is realizing profits from conversions on capital investment. It may even be a great business plan side hustle. If Verso can profitably convert its mills to products that are increasingly in demand it would be able to sell them to other companies for great prices. It may even look to converting its already written off Luke mill into a more profitable venture to sell off.

Cash Return to Shareholders

Management made it perfectly clear that they would be returning a large portion of the proceeds of the sale of their mills to shareholders. It is unclear whether or not share buybacks or dividends are the preferred method, but management clearly stated they would leave it up to shareholders to decide.

If you remember earlier this year Verso distributed rights to shareholders, I assume these rights are going to be used in the voting process in order to let longer term shareholders decide the fate of the cash to be returned. While some of the cash may even be returned as a special dividend to those with ownership of these rights.

I am in favor of a mix of a dividend and share repurchase. I believe beginning a constant dividend will show shareholders and management have a great deal of belief in Verso's future. This will also increase the price of Verso shares permanently, while a share repurchase would only push the price up in the near term.

A mixture of share repurchases and dividends in my mind would look something like repurchasing shares until the point at which share price equals book value, then at that point announcing a permanent dividend. I believe this to be the best use of cash overall and would do more for my return on investment than any single special dividend would. However, a special dividend is not outside the realm of possibility.

Special Dividend

I had never seen a special dividend first hand, but with talk of and a possibility of a special dividend happening with this stock I thought I would take a look at instances where this was good and a bad idea.

Most instances seem to be a bad idea with special dividends. They often have hurt the stock more into the future than help.

"This is why special dividends, except for rare exceptions such as in the case of Main Street Capital or Ford, are often a bad idea. The only reason that those companies’ special dividend policies are ideal for long-term shareholders is because these special dividends are regular; they can be extrapolated out into the future to a degree and thus discounted to a present fair value.”

In the case of Verso it would hurt the stock if they were to issue a special dividend. However, if they were to create a predictable business model where they acquired and converted mill assets to sell off, a special dividend would make sense. It's too early to tell if this is the case and without explicit talk of embarking on such a strategy by management that positive special dividend situation can almost entirely be ruled out.

(source)

Direction of Verso

Verso's strategic plan was to decrease the reliance on graphic papers and move towards specialty papers and packaging. With the sale of two of Verso's mills it looks like a reverse in this strategic plan. However, in a response to a question on the most recent call Les stated:

Well, again, we stated that the strategic review continues and that encompasses a variety of issues. We will focus on the improvement of the mills. And if there is a transaction for the assets the board will have to determine whether it's a significant enough transaction to negotiate. But at this point in time, we're focusing on understanding what we can do to better the mills.

The sale of the two mills most certainly increased the reliance on graphic papers and put Verso in a difficult position but, the massive cash received from the sale of two mills can go towards transitions at their current mills. From what Les stated above the directive is to improve existing mills and make them more competitive.

By transitioning the current mills this could make them more attractive to potential future buyers and we could see yet another sale in the future. This could help drive more transitions for other mills and create a snowball effect of value creation.

New CEO

The board announced on the most recent call that Adam St. John will become the new CEO. It was rather disappointing he was not able to make an appearance on the call but I believe they did make a good pick in their new CEO.

This was an internal hire which greatly increases the knowledge and lack of necessary time to 'bring him up to speed' so to speak. This will make it much easier for Verso to hit the ground running on the CEO transition. He has also been with the company for over a decade and has seen the changes Verso is making and knows how to execute effectively.

Conclusion

The naming of the new CEO, cash return to shareholders, and focus on mill conversion make Verso a compelling buy. Shareholders will soon vote on how they want cash returned, but I believe a mixture of buybacks and a steady dividend will drive up the price of this stock.

Some shareholders received rights a while back which essentially allows for an extra vote. This is great since it will keep new shareholders from jumping in and voting for the short term rather than long term. An example of this would be voting exclusively for a special dividend leaving the company and stock with much less value into the future.

If you liked my analysis of Verso, be sure to give this article a like and "follow" me on Seeking Alpha. It helps me out and gives me the encouragement to write more articles that can give you insight into possible profitable investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.