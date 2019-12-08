Nielsen: Spin-Off To Unlock Substantial Equity Value

I believe the Nielsen (NLSN) thesis is now worth investors’ attention. The stock has been chronically undervalued for a while now, as secular industry headwinds challenge its market-leading position in the audience and retail measurement space (media and CPG). However, management’s recent decision to spin-off the Connect (ex-media) business could spark a revival in the stock price, with significant value to be unlocked at RemainCo (media). This opportunity exists because the market is far too focused on the Q3 dividend cut, and has seemingly ignored the significant underlying value set to be unlocked in the media business - a sticky mass of recurring revenue with 40+% adj. EBITDA margins. I believe Nielsen's standalone media business alone is worth $30, offering investors ~54% upside from the price at the time of writing.

Transaction Overview

In conjunction with Nielsen’s Q3, the company announced the conclusion of its long-running strategic review, deciding to spin out the Connect (ex-media) division. The transaction will see 100% of the shares of the SpinCo distributed to Nielsen shareholders, which will qualify as a tax-free event to Nielsen and its shareholders. SpinCo will raise new debt as part of the process – according to the transcript, the target leverage post-spin will be 2-2.5x, implying an additional ~$1 billion in debt at the upper end. The proceeds from the additional debt raise at SpinCo will be used to de-lever RemainCo.

“Now over time, we see different target leverage ratios for each business with a medium-term leverage goal of roughly 3 to 3.5 for Media and approximately 2 to 2.5 for Connect. Again, those are our best views at this time.”

Here’s a side by side comparison of Nielsen’s RemainCo and SpinCo business profiles post-spin:

RemainCo (Media) NewCo (Connect) Adj EBITDA Margins (FY19E) ~43% ~14% Recurring Revenue Stream ~80% ~60% Organic Revenue CAGR (Through FY23) Mid Single Digit Low Single Digit

Source: Nielsen Earnings/Strategic Review Deck

The stock has not fared well post-Q3, however, largely due to the Board’s decision to cut the dividend (worth over $400mm/year) to shore up the balance sheets ahead of the spin-off and add flexibility to invest in growth. The quarterly dividend reduction is material, moving from $0.35/share to $0.06/share effective December, implying an ~6%pts reduction in the annual dividend yield to 1.2% (from ~7%).

Reinvesting for the Long Term

While the dividend cut is admittedly a bitter pill to swallow, the added balance sheet flexibility is a net positive, in my view. The reduced commitment allows management to make targeted near-term reinvestments in the Media and Connect business to firm up both businesses’ longer-term competitive positioning as well as unlock additional cost savings.

Source: Nielsen Earnings/Strategic Review Deck

The media segment will see additional investments in an effort to preserve its role at the center of the media ecosystem. At the core of its investment strategy will be its “Total Audience” measurement capabilities, which should allow for more comprehensive and consistent digital measurement across platforms and content consumption methods. Its investment plan will also cover “predict and measure” offerings, which leverages Total Audience data and artificial intelligence to create cross-media plans for the ecosystem.

Source: Nielsen Earnings/Strategic Review Deck

Media investments will also focus on geographic expansion, largely driven by its digital offerings, which is guided to drive mid-single-digit growth in the Media business through 2023.

Source: Nielsen Earnings/Strategic Review Deck

The Connect investment strategy primarily focuses on the deployment of the Nielsen Connect Platform, as well as broadening the coverage to additional areas such as e-commerce and specialty channels. Other initiatives in the works include a Connect real-time analytics offering focused on pricing, promotion, and personalization targeted at driving efficiencies for retailers. Additionally, further investments in automation and technology (in place of legacy systems) could also drive additional cost savings in the medium-term. Connect EBITDA margins are guided to hit high-teens (vs. low-teens currently).

Compelling Valuation

Nielsen’s last closing price of $19.47 suggests investors are valuing the media segment at an implied 8x FY19E EBITDA, assuming the Connect business can command a discounted 6x EBITDA multiple.

Nielsen Connect Media EBITDA 1,900 420 1,480 x Multiple 7.6x 6.0x 8.1x = EV 14,525 2,520 12,005

Source: Company Guidance, Market Data as at 5th Dec

Note that this is significantly below comparable information/data peers, which can command multiples in the ~20x range.

Company Name TEV/EBITDA LTM - Latest NTM TEV/Forward EBITDA Equifax Inc 27.4x 15.7x IHS Markit Ltd 22.7x 18.4x Verisk Analytics, Inc. 24.8x 20.3x Thomson Reuters Corporation 144.3x 20.3x TransUnion 20.7x 17.7x Nielsen Holdings plc 11.3x 8.3x

Source: Yahoo Finance, SeekingAlpha, Market Data as at 5th Dec

I believe a business separation could unlock significant value - on a stand-alone basis, RemainCo could be worth up to $30, assuming a 10x EBITDA multiple (conservatively around five turns below peers), and a 3.5x leverage ratio.

Media EBITDA 1,480 x Multiple 10.0x = EV 14,800 - Debt 5,180 + Cash 524 + Other 372 = Market cap 10,516 / Shares 356 = Equity value 30

Source: Author Est, Market Data as of Dec 5th

That said, execution risks remain, as the company still has to efficiently separate the business (from a tax/legal standpoint), and define effective governance principles for both entities. Additional one-time expenses/dis-synergies associated with the separation have also yet to be guided, though I have accounted for this by using a heavily discounted EBITDA multiple for RemainCo and ignoring the potential equity value of SpinCo.

Conclusion

Nielsen remains the market leader in its industry and offers investors exposure to a steady, recurring stream of revenues, which remains resilient through market cycles. The stock has undergone a period of transition in recent years, primarily in its Connect business, due to weakness in its consumer packaged goods (CPG) client base. However, much of this seems to have been priced into the stock, which trades significantly below its peers; the recent dividend cut has exacerbated the valuation discount, offering investors an opportunity to buy into Nielsen’s unique data assets at a deep discount. The upcoming spin should help unlock significant value; I believe RemainCo could be worth up to $30 post-spin.

