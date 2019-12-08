Amazon & The 17 Retail Dwarfs With CDW As Seen By Market-Makers

‘Tis the season to buy gifts for others; which Retailers are likely to gift investors with seasonal capital gains?

Rankings consider odds for profitable buys, accomplishment credibility of reaching target prices, typical size of captured gains and interim price drawdowns encountered, and holding periods required. These all contribute.

We rank them all based on past price performance subsequent to prior forecasts with balances between upside-to-downside price change proportions like those seen this day.

Buyer-seller negotiations over large-volume blocks of thousands of stocks each US market day produce market-maker forecasts of their likely coming price ranges, including these stocks.

Preface: This article compares coming stock price expectations of well informed market professionals. No technological or industry competitive insights will be discussed, only insights on securities’ market price influences.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis of this article is that a most important reason for investing in any stock is its potential for portfolio wealth-building and that requires informed forecasts of its likely future price. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) scores better than all other Retailing stocks with odds-on near prior gain experiences. And it is competitive with the top 20 ranked Market-Maker near-price forecasts. Many other industry stocks are not, while CDW Corporation (CDW) appears to be a generous prospect.

Why Read This Report?

This is an analysis of how the prices of specific securities are likely to change in the next 3-4 months, based on the way major investment organizations ("institutional investors"or "big-$") have perceived those prospects and made multi-million-dollar trade changes of holdings in their multi-billion-dollar portfolios. That rationale is explained further in my SA blog’s article “Why Read This Report?”

It is not a study of years-plus effects of economics, technology, politics, or competitive use of resources on earnings per share of securities. Such studies by others are embedded in the big-$ forecasts, prompting their volume-trade transaction orders. Analysis of such influences are covered as helpful background by other SA contributors.

This is a comparison of present-day opportunities for capital gain among many related alternative choices for wealth accumulation as seen by investors with the capital and human resources sufficient to cause such price changes.

Readers familiar with our work may want to skip to the Comparing Details heading below.

Portfolio wealth-building not an interest? Then spend your reading time elsewhere.

The price-forecaster’s foe is uncertainty. A too-big-to-die leader in another industry is being seriously challenged. How quickly it can adapt to operations approaching the potential of prior attraction for investors is at this point in time uncertain. But the haze likely will clear only over many coming months, and investment decisions need actions right now. Opportunities presented by changing prices present similar needs for attention right here.

We suggest that the best time horizons for wealth-building decisions be a few months at a time, with actions taken incrementally as the picture changes, not long-term buy&forget. Expect surprises.

Market professionals are alert to the evolving developments, supported by thousands of 24x7 world-wide employee situation-observers and competition-evaluators. They can be useful guides, not only for their employers, but for us as individual investors – in the way they influence the thinking of the market pros.

Best Stock Selection Requires Clear Comparisons

This article rewards investors who choose to direct their investments of TIME and capital to those alternatives with the highest likelihood of successful rates of return among ones compared under identical important measures.

What alternative choices are available?

Which have the best trade-offs between forecast-able reward and risk ?

and ? How big a reward is realistic to expect? Why?

is realistic to expect? Why? How often may price-risk disappointment occur?

disappointment occur? How much time and capital may disappointment involve?

and capital may disappointment involve? How frequently may the expected rewards be compounded?

These are questions often neither asked nor answered by many investment analysis reports. The commonplace approach is to present those aspects of one investment which may set it apart from others, but fail to make the essential decision-supporting step of comparing alternatives on an equal-measure basis.

Instead, look to demonstrated human-nature behavior of self-protection. “When the oxygen masks come down, be sure to put yours in place before attempting to help others”.

That is the perpetual work environment of investing Market-Makers [MMs] whose role is to aid buyers and sellers find a point of price balance right now in multi-million-dollar block trades. A balance which usually requires them to put a part of their own firm’s capital temporarily at the risk of changing market attitudes and prices.

They won’t do it without the oxygen of price-change protection. That insurance comes from separate hedging deals in derivative securities where the operating leverage of the limited-life legal contracts involved makes deals practical.

What must be paid for the protection, and the way it is provided tells just how far those (sufficiently) in the know realistically expect prices may go. They all have real-money bets being made. Price range forecasts over time periods defined by the derivatives contract lives are involved.

Such forecasts are constantly being refined every moment investment markets are operating, and are made part of every market-day’s closing records. They provide an historical record (in subsequent market price actions) of how well the “smart money” can make useful forecasts – for specific stocks, ETFs, and indexes.

To get answers we look to the best-informed market participants – the market-makers [MMs]. These are the dozen to two dozen firms providing price quotations to exchanges and transaction systems as a result of their extensive 24x7 world-wide information collection systems and evaluation resources. It is a community of perhaps 100,000 employees. The largest, Goldman Sachs employs over 35,000 full-time.

Present-day markets are driven by major investing organizations commanding multi-billion dollar portfolios with stock contents which can only be adjusted by negotiated volume (block) trades between peers, not by “open auction”. Such trades set and move public posted prices.

The individual investor typically is merely along for the ride. He/she needs to have a sense of where the negotiators are likely to head, price-wise.

Conventional analysis often provides superficial descriptions and little linkage between operating minutia and price forecasts. As examples here is how Yahoo Finance reports on AMZN:

Description

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, and Echo devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content, as well as offers Echo Flex, a plug-in smart speaker. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its Websites, as well as their own branded Websites; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, and other AWS services, as well as compute, storage, database offerings, fulfillment, publishing, digital content subscriptions, advertising, and co-branded credit card agreement services. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. Amazon.com, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Volkswagen AG. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

We select another Retail Industry stock for comparison:

Description

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage products, printers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

The stock price forecast data used in Figure 1 comes from the hedging actions of MMs. These are the stocks most used by institutional investors.

Many are substantial capitalization stocks which Institutional Investment organizations’ researchers and portfolio managers watch closely, as do individual investors. But even the smaller issues get examined as part of the competitive scene for the industry biggies. Note columns [U] and [V] of Figure 4 when it is presented.

Most individual investors in their personal transactions will not impact the market to the same extent as the institutions. But we do share in the benefits (and risks) of the institutions’ presence in securities’ market quotes.

Figure 1 compares how the MMs translate their big-money clients’ appetites into upside-to-downside price change prospects, and what that has meant in the past regarding price drawdown exposure on the way to the upside target.

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on forecasts from market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are located down and to the right.

Our particular interest is in AMZN at location [9], but also CDW Corporation (CDW) at [17]. Location [5] encloses the market index SPDR S&P500 Trust ETF (SPY).

The severe limits of the Figure 1 tradeoff proposition deny much of any reasoning to answer the question of why we see what we do. To further enrich the understanding of recent trends in MM forecasts for AMZN, consider Figure 2. It shows the trend of MM price range forecasts .

Figure 2

The vertical lines in this picture are not past actual market prices like those seen in “technical analysis charts”. Instead they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what are useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its measurement quantity is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect (the other 80%) as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

The small “thumbnail” picture in Figure 2 shows how these RIs have been distributed daily over the past 5 years. AMZN’s current level of a 27 RI is approaching 3 times as much prospect for upside as downside price changes in coming weeks and months.

Its comparison with CDW is a good illustration of differences in investor preference at the time of stock selection for a portfolio holding. Figure 3 shows CDW’s past 6 month trend of daily MM price range forecasts.

Figure 3

The differences in CDW from AMZN may be important to the investor, given her/his intentions, experiences, and preferences. Please note the Range Indexes of the two stocks at this point in time. A selection decision made between them is unlikely to rest on the RI of 24 for CDW, compared to AMZN’s slightly more expensive, slightly less upside price change proportion (RI 27) of their forecast coming near-term price ranges.

True, CDW does have better odds of producing a profitable holding for the portfolio than does AMZN, at a history of 92 winners out of every 100 selections, compared to AMZN’s 86 of 100 odds. Both are being seen and compared on this day, by the same investor judge, looking at the competitor-candidates histories in the same 5-year history period, but using today’s RIs of the past to generate the history. The slight difference in RI resulted in about the same size sample, of vary adequate sizes, 153 for CDW and 170 for AMZN.

But while the samples for AMZN had slightly smaller upside prospects proportionally than those of CDW, the differences in nature of operations cast a larger positive forecast for AMZN than CDW. Its upside prospect from today’s price is a potential gain of +12%, compared to CDW’s only 7.7%.

And each one’s Win Odds were strong enough to deliver past %payoffs (net of losses) of +10.8% in the case of AMZN and +7.5% for CDW. But the whole appeal story may not be limited to just those statistics. It took an average of 44 market days (9 calendar weeks) for AMZN’s sample of 170 prior RI forecasts to bring home those net payoffs. Meanwhile, CDW’s sample earned its payoffs in only 37 market days, on average, just a bit more than only 7 calendar weeks.

The Compound Annual Rate of Gain [CAGR] is still higher for AMZN at +79% than for CDW at +64%. Both are credible results, compared to their current upside sell target forecasts of

Comparing Details

The essence of valuation is in comparison, which requires that the compared measures be as close to identical as possible. To that end we place all of our valuations in a carefully defined set of measures, and describe them in as parallel set of comparisons as is possible.

To do so often presents what many readers recognize as text and ideas they have encountered before, as they have in our just-published comparison between Microsoft and Boeing. The use of the Comparing Details heading for this section of the article as an accelerant to reading provides for experienced readers an economy of time and effort, while leaving for the newly-initiated the opportunity for an important introduction.

Figure 4

Source: Author

What is important to us in this analysis is how big a price gain is in prospect, column [E], and how likely is today’s RI forecast [G] to produce a profit [H] as a proportion of the [L] sample of such forecasts. CDW ’s low-loss experience is a stand-out in column [H].

That combination reward result appears in the [ I ] %payoff which includes loser prior forecasts as well as the percentage gains of winners. The size of [ I ] relative to [E] is a measure of [E]’s credibility in [N]. Again, CDW ’s performance (at this level of its RI) is an advantage in this element of the investing contest for commitment of portfolio capital.

Time required [J] to accomplish the payoff is another important dimension for any investment mission. The retirement, tuition, or health emergency clock won’t patiently wait for “long-term-trend” investments to be “sure” (like Eastman Kodak (KODK), General Motors (GM), General Electric (GE), or others) of their “passive investment” buy&hold strategy results. Compound Annual Gain Rates [CAGR] are the essential measures [K]. Figure 3’s rows are ranked by the historical results (of today’s RI) statistic.

One additional complication of being time-efficient in an investment strategy is that the score-keeping can’t be easily sliced up into uniform time periods. That is not what happens to holdings in an active investment strategy. Gains (and losses) occur in irregular lumps of time, and we need to evaluate likely prospects in the way they may be accumulated.

What is done in proper financial analysis of any capital commitment is to anticipate the RATE of gain or cost in units of change per time of involvement. The most commonly used measure is basis points per day, where a basis point is 1/100th of a percent.

That’s a tiny unit, but is what works best. Put together and maintained each day for a year, 19 of them would double your investment. They can be powerful.

In Figure 3 we use the Odds of gain [H] as a weight for the average prior payoffs [ I ], and take the complement of [H] ( 100 – H ) as a weight for the risk prospect [F]. Put together as [O] + [P] in [Q] we have an odds-weighted net outcome of each row’s prior MM RI forecast sample [L]. Then by converting those [Q] nets into bp/day in [R] we have a guide to making investment selection decisions across a broader array of alternatives.

Using [R] as an integrated measure of wealth-building desirability places CDW in second place next to AMZN. Its 20.3 bp/day score is far above most other stocks in the group, but CDW also has earned a separation from the others. The market index ETF, SPY, at this time produces a -1.3 bp/d prospect.

AMZN's winning 7 out of every 8 of its 169 prior RI 55 forecasts places its Realized Payoff average at +11%, better than all others. When that Win Odds ratio of 87 and payoff of +11% is coupled with an average [J] holding period of 44 market days, its net basis points per day of investment of 20.3 is far above most of the group alternatives. Its CAGR of +81% the rest of column [K] is significant.

But CDW competes effectively in the broad population of MM forecasts for 2718 stocks, ETFs and market indexes. Its 17.9 bp/day exceeds the remaining retailing stocks shown.

Profitability Odds, Payoff Sizes

Within the group’s stocks a comparison of on the basis of its current RI forecast odds of profitable outcome and the prior average size of those outcomes is dramatic. Please see Figure 5. Again, as in Figure 1, the favorable directions of the map are down and to the right.

Figure 5

The map includes SPY as a “market index average” at [7], with AMZN at [6] and CDW [3]. AMZN at its current reward~risk balance among the Figure 5 stocks Win Odds and net Payoffs is a clear-cut favorite for size of payoff, while CDW provides stronger odds of a profitable outcome, at the cost of some give-up in payoff.

Nothing requires market experiences of the past to be repeated, but they form an auditable prices record to be referenced. Referenced in the same way, regardless of the varied underlying specifics of the corporate competitions going on. What matters on the portfolio scorecard is told by the ongoing aggregate prices of what is, and has been, held.

Conclusion

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is an attractive near-term capital-gain buy with a realistic +11% upside target attainable in as little time as nine weeks. As an alternative with slightly less payoff but better profit probability CDW Corporation (CDW) is a good second choice. They may prove to be a better interim speculative holding vehicle than any other of the considered stocks or the market index ETF SPY in the next 2-3 months.

There are a number of better-ranked prospects in our MM forecast population than any in this group at present. For additional information check my SA blog.

