WTI Weekly: Last Week's Key Demand Holds Early Week Before Price Discovery Higher Develops To 59.85s Through OPEC Meeting

Buy-side breakout developed in Wednesday’s trade, driving price higher to key supply overhead to 59.95s into Friday’s OPEC meeting where sell excess halted the buy-side sequence ahead of week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI's price action.

As noted in last week's WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery lower, barring failure of 58.30s as resistance. This expectation did not play out as last week's key demand held early week as balance developed, 56.76s-55.45s, into Wednesday's auction. A buy-side breakout developed in Wednesday's trade, driving price higher to 59.78s through the EIA and OPEC releases ahead of Friday's close, settling at 59.08s.

01-06 December 2019

This week's auction saw a structural buy excess develop in Sunday's trade at/near last week's key demand, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 55.28s, halting the sell-side sequence. Balance developed, 56.66s-55.36s, through Tuesday's trade as key demand was again challenged. Sellers trapped, 55.45s, at/near the buy excess, driving price higher to 56.76s into Tuesday's NY close. The formation of a structural buy excess at prior key demand early week and subsequent re-test where sellers trap provided structural indication and warning of potential for price discovery higher, despite the sell-side bias of last week's auction.

A buy-side breakout of early week balance developed in Wednesday's trade, driving price higher through the EIA release (-4.7mil v -1.7mil exp) to 58.69s where buying interest emerged, 58.45s, into Wednesday's NY close. Narrow balance developed, 58.65s-58.10s, into Thursday's auction before a failed buy-side breakout to 59.13s developed ahead of Thursday's NY close. Price discovery lower ensued late in Thursday's trade into Friday's auction, achieving a stopping point, 57.70s, ahead of the OPEC announcement. Structural buy excess developed there, driving price aggressively higher through the OPEC announcement, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 59.78s. Structural sell excess developed there ahead of Friday's close, settling at 59.08s.

This week's primary expectation was for price discovery lower. This probability path did not play out as key demand held early week before a buy-side sequence drove price higher through prior key resistance, 58.30s. This week's rotation (450 ticks) traded above the average weekly range expectancy (409 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to this week's key supply, 59.10s-59.90s, will be key. Sell excess developed late in Friday's auction, signaling a potential halting of the buy-side sequence. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key supply will target key supply clusters overhead, 61.60s-62.60s/64s-66.60s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key cluster will target key demand clusters below, 55.50s-55s/54.40s-53.70s, respectively. The broader contextual question is what the next directional phase will bring following the current developing balance, 63.38s-50.52s. Near-term bias shifts buy-side, barring failure of 57.70s as support. The larger context remains neutral between 63.38s and 50.56s.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) Long posture peaked there. MM short posture then trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into late July where the current price low was formed. This week's report shows MM net long posture (+150k contracts) has declined from the November high. While it generally requires a larger quantity of MM short posture to form structural lows, MM Long: Short Ratio, MM Net Long As % Of Open Interest, and MM Net Long Posture are all near levels where structural lows can develop. In all, MM posture is largely at levels where asymmetric opportunity on the buy-side develops. This development continues as WTI now trades within the typical seasonal low-price period (November-December).

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.