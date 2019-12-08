NG Weekly: Early Week Retracement To Key Resistance Sees Sell Response Within The Current Correction

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG's price action.

As noted in last week's NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower barring 2.51s failing as resistance. This probability path did not play out as last week's late buy excess held as support resulting in price discovery higher to 2.51s into Tuesday's auction. Buyers trapped there as key resistance held before balance developed through mid-week, 2.36s-2.46s, ultimately resulting in minor price discovery lower to 2.32s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 2.35s.

01-06 December 2019

This week's auction saw last week's late buy excess, 2.27s-2.30s, hold in Monday's auction as balance developed, 2.37s-2.29s. Sellers trapped on the pullback to 2.29s (the weekly stopping point low) amidst buying interest into Monday's NY close. Price discovery higher ensued early in Tuesday's trade, driving price higher to 2.51s (the weekly stopping point high and key resistance). Buyers trapped, 2.47s-2.51s, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower developed to 2.43s into Tuesday's NY close.

Minor price discovery lower continued early in Wednesday's trade, achieving a stopping point, 2.36s. Sellers trapped, 2.38s-2.39s, amidst minor buy excess development, halting the sell-side sequence from 2.51s. Narrow balance then developed, 2.36s-2.46s, as buyers trapped, 2.45s-2.46s, at the balance high ahead of Thursday's NY close. Minor price discovery lower developed early in Friday's auction before selling interest emerged, 2.39s/2.37s, at Wednesday's support, driving price lower in sell-side continuation to 2.32s, where buying interest emerged, 2.32s-2.33s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 2.35s.

This week's primary expectation of price discovery lower did not develop as last week's buy excess area, 2.26s-2.30s, held as support. However, sell-side defense of key resistance, 2.51s, did occur upon retracement. This week's auction saw balance development near key support following the corrective phase from 2.90s to 2.26s within the context of the structural low development in the four-year major demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s.

Focus into next week centers upon market response to key supply, 2.38s-2.46s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 2.50s-2.55s/2.70s-2.75s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand clusters below, 2.10s-2.02s/1.80s-1.60s, respectively. The sell-side sequence from 2.90s is likely near complete. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path, near-term, is buy-side, barring 2.26s failing as support. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate-term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture from mid-June-September 2019 reflected signs of potential structural low formation as the market traded to this major demand area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-November (-201k contracts). This development implied that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows, but has now balanced following the initial rally from 2.02s to 2.90s. In the last two instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. This week's report shows MM net posture has increased materially (-227k contracts) in the last month toward the August low (-235k contracts). The MM Long: Short Ratio and MM Net Long Position As % Of Open Interest have reached levels typically consistent with structural low formation. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July-September 2019. This development is likely now underway.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.