XLF Weekly: Flush To Key Demand Early Week Where Buying Interest Emerged, Driving Price Higher To New, All-Time Highs

This week’s auction saw an aggressive liquidation break early week toward key demand where buying interest emerged, driving price higher to new, all-time highs.

Sell excess forms in Monday’s auction near last week’s settlement before aggressive price discovery lower developed to 29.35s into the Tuesday’s auction.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF's price action.

The highest probability path for this week, based on market structure, was for price discovery higher. This primary expectation did play out, but not before an aggressive long liquidation break occurred early week toward key demand. Buying interest emerged there, driving price higher to, 30.46s, new, all-time highs ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 30.36s.

02-06 December 2019

This week’s auction saw sell excess develop, 30.26s-30.20s, early in Monday’s auction, driving price lower from last week’s settlement to 29.93s where buying interest emerged into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as a large gap lower open developed, 29.61s, into Tuesday’s auction. Minor price discovery lower developed from there, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 29.35s. Sellers trapped amidst buying interest, halting the sell-side sequence at/near prior key demand. Minor rotation higher developed to 29.59s as buying interest emerged, 29.53s-29.56s, into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late buyers held the auction as sellers failed early in Wednesday’s trade, driving price aggressively higher, achieving a stopping point, 29.90s, at/near Monday’s sell-side breakdown area. Buying interest emerged, 29.82s-29.90s, into Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late buyers held the auction as minor price discovery higher developed in Thursday’s trade to 30.01s as selling interest emerged into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as a large gap higher open developed, 30.29s, into Friday’s auction. Minor price discovery higher developed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 30.46s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 30.36s.

This week’s auction saw an aggressive long liquidation break early week to 29.35s before buying interest emerged, driving price higher to 30.46s, new, all-time highs. Within the broader context, price discovery higher continues following the buy-side breakout above prior key intermediate resistance, 28.70s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to the buy-side breakout area, 30.30s-30.20s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower back through this area will result in price discovery higher to new all-time highs. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this area will target key demand clusters below, 29.50s-29.35s/28.70s-28.50s, respectively. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery higher. The larger intermediate-term bias (3-6 month) is buy-side above barring failure of 28.72s as support.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index sees the upward trend stall in the bullish extreme area. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are seeing increasing bullish breadth from lower levels. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. As the broad market and financials’ breadth is bullish, potential for price discovery higher continues. Breadth and sentiment can remain extreme for prolonged periods, and thus financials remain bullish until market structure and breadth both confirm a potential for reversal.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.