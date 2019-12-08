Regency Centers: Outlook Promising If Interest Rates Decline Further

A credit rating upgrade is possible as the REIT's outlook is listed as positive by two of the major credit rating agencies.

We caution that exogenous forces, namely consensus interest rate expectations, have an outsized influence on REIT trading activity and valuations.

Regency Centers Corporation has an attractive asset base, and its dividend coverage is supported by significant financial improvements over the past several years.

Image Shown: Regency Centers Corporation’s asset base is heavily concentrated in high growth coastal markets. Image Source: Regency Centers – Third Quarter of 2019 IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is a real estate investment trust (‘REIT’) that primarily owns economic interests in grocery stores all across America, with a heavy focus on higher growth regions. In particular, Regency Centers has a lot of exposure to West Coast and East Coast markets where a combination of high incomes (relative to the national average), low unemployment rates, and favorable demographics supports the long-term economics of grocery stores in these regions.

Having an asset base that caters to more affluent consumers better allows for Regency Centers to maintain high occupancy rates throughout the economic cycle. Shares of REG yield 3.7% as of this writing. Should interest rates start moving lower once more, shares of REG could test the upper bound of our fair value estimate range (derived through our rigorous discounted free cash flow analysis) which sits at $79 per share. The trajectory of interest rates has an outsized influence on REIT trading activity and valuations.

Image Shown: A snapshot of Regency Centers' financial position. Image Source: Regency Centers – Third Quarter of 2019 IR Presentation

In the graphic below, from our 16-page Stock Report, we highlight the assumptions we used when building our model forecasting Regency Centers' future financial performance.

Image Shown: The midpoint of our fair value estimate range sits at $63 per share of REG, roughly around where shares are trading at as of this writing.

Significant Financial Improvements

While we caution that Regency Centers is capital market dependent (the REIT’s dividend coverage relies on its ability to issue debt and equity to raise funds), management has made great strides over the past several years improving the firm’s financial position. During the Great Financial Crisis, Regency Centers was forced to cut its dividend payout as capital markets froze up, highlighting the dangers of the REIT business model during times of immense economic stress. Down below are some of our thoughts on Regency Centers from our 16-page Stock Report:

Regency is an owner/operator/developer of grocery anchored shopping centers. Its top clients include Publix, Kroger (KR), Albertsons/Safeway, and Amazon’s (AMZN) Whole Foods. The REIT was founded in 1963 and went public in 1993. It acquired Equity One in 2017 through an all-stock transaction that has reshaped its portfolio. Its goal is to invest in properties that will remain relevant as the e-commerce shift continues. Moving forward, Regency expects to drive 3%+ same-property NOI growth via contractual rent step ups, mark-to-market rent spread opportunities, property margin expansion via scale efficiencies, and redevelopment initiatives. 2018 marked its 7th straight year of 3.4%+ NOI growth. Regency's deal with Equity One enhanced its prospects for growth by expanding and deepening its presence in target areas as well as increasing density by more than 30% and increasing its demographic purchasing power by 15%. The combined firm's presence in Northern and Southern California, Southeast Florida, New York, and the DC Metro area is noteworthy. Though no brick-and-mortar retailer is immune to e-commerce proliferation, we would consider over 80% of the REIT's portfolio as relatively Internet resistant. These tenants include grocer/specialty, service, restaurant, medical, and health club segments. Regency has roughly 9,000 tenants with its largest less than 3.5% of yearly rent revenue. The REIT has done a great job reducing financial leverage. Net debt-to-operating EBITDAre has been reduced to 5.5x as of September 2019 from over 6.0x in 2012. Regency had ~$3.9 billion in total debt outstanding as of the end of the third quarter of 2019. Its credit rating stands at BBB+/Baa1 with a positive outlook.

Additionally, Regency Centers has worked to aggressively to reduce its dividend payout ratio, defined as dividends divided by adjusted funds from operations (‘AFFO’). While this isn’t a perfect metric for dividend coverage as it doesn’t take the REIT’s large debt load and need to tap capital markets for funds into account, we strongly prefer REIT’s with dividend payout ratios that are below 80%. Management expects Regency Centers' dividend payout ratio on an AFFO basis will come in at 72% this year.

That buffer better allows for Regency Centers to continue onward with its modest payout growth trajectory during both benign and turbulent macroeconomic conditions. Should problems arise at one of its top tenants, Regency Centers has a buffer to better ensure its existing payouts can continue unimpeded. Regency Centers highlights its improvement in this space in the graphic below.

Image Shown: Regency Centers has significantly improved its dividend payout ratio over the past several years. While we want to stress that this isn’t a perfect metric, this trend speaks favorably to management’s conservative payout growth strategy. Image Source: Regency Centers – Third Quarter of 2019 IR Presentation

In the graphic below, note Regency Centers relatively modest payout growth strategy. Management doesn’t want to repeat past mistakes where Regency Centers’ dividend payouts grew too large too fast and weren’t sustainable.

Image Shown: Regency Centers’ dividend growth strategy is relatively modest in nature as the company doesn’t want to repeat the mistakes of the past. Image Source: Regency Centers – Third Quarter of 2019 IR Presentation

Note that Regency Centers has a well-staggered debt maturity schedule, as you can see in the graphic below. Given the nature of the REIT business model, the company will be forced to continuously refinance that burden. We appreciate Regency Centers’ investment grade credit ratings (BBB+/Baa1) and see room for upside should its positive credit outlook from two of the big agencies yield a credit rating boost.

Image Shown: Regency Centers has a manageable maturity schedule. Image Source: Regency Centers – Third Quarter of 2019 IR Presentation

Looking Ahead

Going forward, Regency Centers is excited about the prospect of Amazon rolling out its own grocery stores (under a different brand than Whole Foods) in 2020. As Regency Centers already has an existing relationship with Amazon vis-à-vis Whole Foods, it's possible the REIT could capitalize on the tech giant’s physical store ambitions. Another way Regency Centers is capitalizing on the tech boom is by investing in Silicon Valley and acquiring additional properties in the area as you can see in the graphic below.

Image Shown: A look at one of Regency Centers' new properties. Image Source: Regency Centers – Third Quarter of 2019 IR Presentation

Concluding Thoughts

Image Shown: A look at our fair value range estimate for shares of Regency Centers, derived through our rigorous discounted free cash flow analysis.

As a quasi-bond like investment, shares of Regency Centers will likely track consensus interest rate expectations going forward. Should US-China trade talks not yield a narrow Phase One agreement (which appears increasingly likely of late, we'll see what happens), that could see expectations for global economic growth come down considerably in the event geopolitical tensions and tariffs are increased. In that case, consensus interest rate expectations would likely move lower (including in the US), behooving almost all quasi-bond like investments (gains that would be sustained should the Fed continue cutting rates at a faster pace that currently expected). In the graphic above, from our 16-page Stock Report, we highlight our fair value estimate range for Regency Centers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.