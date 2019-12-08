Tullow Oil: Reanimating The Thesis

I reckon the discount the market applied was too high and not fully rational; I anticipate the stock to recuperate as fears are overblown.

Production issues in Ghana and the results of the evaluation of Guyanese oil samples clearly spooked investors who were concerned with the commerciality and demand for heavy sour crude.

The previous time I covered Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWOY, OTCPK:TUWLF) was in August 2019 when I assessed the London Stock Exchange-listed exploration and production company's Guyanese discoveries. My cautiously bullish sentiment expressed in March 2019 appeared to be correct, as Tullow proved its reputation of successful wildcatter once again, and the stock price edged higher spurred by the market's optimism. In September, the company, together with its partners, made another discovery at the Joe-1 exploration well, yet, investor response was lukewarm.

Since then, the company has been pummeled by a slew of severe challenges that provoked the market to apply a hefty discount to its equity price. The capital gain bolstered by the Jethro-1 discovery earlier this year evaporated quickly, as investors hurriedly bailed out of long positions. The thesis now looks entirely shattered. At least, at first sight.

The drama had begun on November 13, when Tullow published its November trading update, downgraded 2019 average production because of issues offshore Ghana, and shared details on the results of laboratory analysis of samples from two discoveries offshore Guyana. Tests showed oil had low API gravity (put another way, crude was heavy) and high sulfur content. That day the share price went into a tailspin and lost ~27%.

Roughly speaking, it immediately raised two questions. The first was if the development of the discoveries would be possible and commercial or not; the second was regarding the demand for such a product. To rewind, crude oil with gravities less than 20° API is considered heavy. Heavy crudes have a higher viscosity, density, and more massive molecular composition. Reservoirs tend to have lower pressure and lower gas-to-oil ratio that often hinder it from reaching commercially viable recovery rates. It even might also contain metals (e.g., vanadium and nickel). Heavy oil wells produce at lower rates, and enhanced oil recovery methods are necessary (from steam injection to in-situ combustion, etc.); thus, in many cases, they have lower IRR as they require higher investments. Transportation is also challenging, as it involves heating and dilution.

There are a plethora of heavy crude offshore oil fields in the world, from the Campos Basin offshore Brazil to Mariner and Kraken off the coast of the U.K. Still, discoveries with heavy crude deposits are considered in the industry as more challenging than with higher API gravity (lighter crude). The Mariner development, for instance, was overcomplex, and even delayed for more than twenty-five years due to engineering challenges.

But are the issues with Guyanese discoveries truly justify the sell-off? On November 13, Proactive published an interview with Gil Holzman, the CEO of Eco Atlantic (OTC:ECAOF), the partner of Tullow in the license. He soothed investors mentioning that the reservoir has good porosity, permeability, and high temperature. I should clarify that these parameters are essential as, for instance, if the temperature is too low, rates of recovery could be uncommercial. He confirmed the oils were "a bit heavier than expected" and mentioned that nine development scenarios of Jethro are possible, but "capex might be a bit higher" compared to light oil projects; still, all scenarios are profitable.

Another matter he touched upon was demand. The demand is especially relevant in the wake of implementation of the IMO 2020 regulations that require much lower sulfur content in marine fuels and thus were forecasted to sap demand for sour oils. For instance, the differential between the Russian Urals, the grade with relatively high sulfur content, and Brent has widened this year, meaning demand for sour crude has been turning tepid. However, there was also a somewhat controversial sign when, in end-November, the clients from China and South Korea even paid a premium for Iraq's Basrah Heavy high-sulfur crude oil.

Mr. Holzman reminded some refineries in the U.S. Gulf Coast even pay a premium for heavy grades because of stopped supplies from Venezuela. However, I should mention that according to the EIA data, crude oil used by American refineries (inclusive of the Gulf Coast) has been getting lighter. Yet, he did not touch upon the impact of higher sulfur content on the demand after the IMO 2020. So, the pricing for the Guyanese heavy sour grades is not entirely predictable, but the discoveries are definitely commercial.

After all, if we take a closer look at the trading volume of Tullow's shares on the LSE on November 13, we will uncover a literally staggering fact. The gist is that volume was the highest in almost five years. The sell-off was impetuous. It is tough to say what precisely fueled the sell-off and such precipitous price slide, but, as a reminder, institutional ownership in Tullow is high, so, the drop was so momentous perhaps because some funds with substantial shareholding in the company curtailed their exposure, as the equity lost its appeal for them.

The underperformance of TEN and Jubilee

Another matter that persuaded investors to change their sentiment on Tullow and probably was of greater importance regarding short-term cash flow growth was continuous underperformance of its flagship assets offshore Ghana, which currently buttress its liquidity and provide funds to cover capex. While in the update Tullow stressed it would "deliver robust free cash flow for the full year," the market paid no attention to this assurance and focused on production issues.

TEN Project FPSO. Source: Tullow Oil website

In the update, Tullow lowered its full-year production for the second time. Previously it forecasted 2019 output to average 89-93 kboepd. Now it anticipated its 2019 output to be 87 kboepd on average because of issues at Jubilee and TEN. Earlier this year, in the 1H19 report, the firm blamed "some mechanical issue" for lackluster production at TEN, which I briefly mentioned in the previous coverage. In November, it cited topside problems that constrained water reinjection (which is used to maintain pressure and buttress production) and gas handling.

Though the full-year guidance went down, I reckon it does not justify a hefty discount the market applied to Tullow. The company assured "water injection will be returned to full capacity by the end of November," while in early 2020, the gas handling system will be enhanced.

More on valuation

If we take a more profound look at current trading multiples, we will notice that in the peer group comprised of Kosmos Energy (KOS), Cairn Energy (OTC:CRNZF), and Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF), Tullow does not look that cheap even despite the recent vertiginous sell-off. Yet, its EV/2019 estimated production ratio is the second-lowest in the group.

So, it is relatively underappreciated, but its Cash Flow Return on Total Capital (Net CFFO/Average total capital) is not the best.

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha, the companies' announcements, and filings. Cairn Energy forecasted 2019 production to be between 21 and 23 kboepd. I used 22 kboepd. Also, Premier anticipates production to be "at the upper end of 75-80 kboepd guidance." I used more conservative 78 kboepd.

Are there any short-term catalysts?

In the wake of such tectonic sell-off, there is one way to briefly check if the momentum will continue and the bearishness is here to remain, or the market's opinion is perhaps about to improve. To assess that, we could look at insider activity. Surely, that is not the perfect and precise way, but at least it helps to gain an understanding if executives have a somber outlook or the data they have point out that the stock can recuperate. Long story short, on November 21, Jeremy Willson, Senior Independent Director of Tullow, purchased 20,000 shares, £1.41 each. As of writing this article, the stock is trading at £1.41 on the LSE. I always advise my esteemed readers not to make sophomoric conclusions after insider purchases and scrutinize companies' fundamentals to gain deeper insights, but this might be a clear example of executives' bullishness after the momentous stock meltdown.

Still, I believe the results of the Carapa well evaluation that test the Cretaceous play, if positive, might prop up the share price and partly restore bullish sentiment. Tullow anticipates finalizing analysis by year-end. Apart from that, to fully recuperate, the share price needs a more solid catalyst, like an announcement regarding the development options of the Guyanese discoveries, solid production figures, eliminated issues at the TEN and Jubilee fields, or optimistic details on its deal with Total and CNOOC in Uganda. Brent price also remains of certain importance. I anticipate the renewed production curbs of OPEC+ will be somewhat supportive.

Conclusion

I suppose Tullow's swift downward plunge in November was only partly justified. Now the stock trades at a price close to 2016 lows when the oil industry was embattled amid Brent price slump. Back then, Tullow did not pay a dividend, as it had been eliminated in 2015, had clear balance sheet issues with gearing approaching unhealthy highs and Debt/Equity of 220%.

Now its balance sheet is more rigid, and cash flow is substantial enough to cover investing initiatives and return cash to shareholders.

Apart from that, speaking about Guyana, Tullow mentioned "the petroleum system models are being updated in pursuit of additional prospects and lighter oil in the area," so, it might find lighter crude in the future.

In the previous piece, I called the stock short-term speculative "Buy" and long-term "Hold," as prospects of the Eastern African developments had been unclear after the cancelation of deal with Total SA and CNOOC. As the stock trades close to a five-year low, I remain cautiously bullish. My long-term neutral rating is also unaltered.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.