Philip Morris: Come For The Yield, Stay For The Growth

The next five years are likely to be more friendly to Philip Morris, and the stock's valuation remains friendly enough for long term investors to generate returns moving forward.

Philip Morris currently offers investors one of the highest yields currently available in a large cap company at more than 5.6%.

The tobacco sector has had a rough go of it over the past few years, underperforming the S&P 500 by a sizable margin. A number of factors, including valuation correction, regulation concerns, and fears over the potential hazards of electronic cigarettes, have played a part in the underperformance of Altria (MO), Philip Morris International (PM), and British American Tobacco (BTI).

We feel that Philip Morris carries more upside than the others. The company offers a high yielding, cash flow covered dividend that can generate strong income in the near term. Meanwhile, Philip Morris continues to build momentum for long term growth. Investors will be rewarded with strong total returns upside as longstanding headwinds reverse over time. In a low yield investment environment, Philip Morris continues to offer investors an attractive dividend growth opportunity.

Come For The High Yielding Dividend

The most up front appealing feature right now of Philip Morris, is the company's well known dividend. The dividend is currently $4.68 per share, and has been raised every year since the company was spun off from parent company Altria. It really is hard to find superior income oriented investments in today's low yield environment. The current yield of 5.68% is well above what US treasuries are offering (10 year notes are yielding just 1.84%).

While the stock is a way off of its lows, the current yield is still well above "normal" figures. Over the past decade, the stock's median dividend yield is much lower at 4.31%.

Some have pointed to Philip Morris' financials to say that the dividend is on shaky ground, but we really don't buy into that. For starters, the dividend is covered by organic FCF. While the dividend consumes most of FCF with an 87% payout ratio (admittedly higher than we would like), it doesn't necessarily mean that the dividend is in any sort of danger.

Free cash flow has been trending higher over the past several years. The dividend is now much better covered by cash flow than it was in 2015 when FCF was closer to $6 billion. In addition, the company is currently sitting on a cash hoard of approximately $6.5 billion dollars on its balance sheet. Even if free cash flow magically ceased to exist, the company could still fund the dividend for just shy of a full year on cash alone. In other words, the dividend isn't going anywhere.

Stay For The Total Returns Upside

It may be easy for investors to look at a five year chart and roll their eyes at what they see. In reality, Philip Morris shareholders have taken a beating by the market for years. Even when you factor in that juicy dividend, investors have still missed out (considering that returns from a straight capital gains perspective are -5%, it really highlights how much of a difference that dividend makes).

Why are we bullish about a stock that has essentially been a terrible investment for half a decade? The past five years have been quite eventful for Philip Morris. In addition, the company has had some unfavorable headwinds surface that really have nothing to do with the its actual fundamentals.

Philip Morris is a US company that virtually operates exclusively in international markets. This means it is susceptible to FX exchange rates because those revenues must eventually be translated to USD when they are bought home to corporate.

Partway through 2014, the US dollar strengthened relative to other currencies around the world. This has remained so throughout most of the past five years. What this does is stunts the value of those foreign revenues being brought in from overseas.

We see this notated on Philip Morris' guidance. On an adjusted basis, the FX headwind makes the difference between earnings growing 6.6% Y/Y, and 9.5%. There is a good chance that at some point, the dollar will reverse and Philip Morris see a tailwind of a similar magnitude to its numbers.

The other main component to our investment case is management's decision to organically address its future. It's not exactly a secret that traditional cigarette smoking is a slowly dying habit. Cigarette volumes decline 2%-3% on average each year. The approach to combat this has differed between companies. For example, Altria has invested in bolt-on revenue streams. It owns a stake in Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD), as well as electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs and cannabis company Cronos Group (OTC:CRON).

Philip Morris on the other hand, has chosen to organically address its future by developing a new type of "risk reduced product" called IQOS. Our previous coverage of Philip Morris highlighted IQOS, and tracked its development. That can be found here. For the purpose of this analysis there are a couple key points that we want to highlight.

The first being that the development of IQOS has been expensive, and significantly impacted the company's financials. Not only has a ton of R&D expense gone into this, but the company's CAPEX has skyrocketed since rollout efforts began in 2014. Philip Morris has had to continually invest in building up capacity. This has equated to multiple billions of dollars, and what is typically an asset light business - saw almost 6% of revenues going towards CAPEX at one point. We can see that expenditures are now beginning to track lower again, which will only serve to free up more FCF.

Secondly, IQOS is continuing to grow and build momentum. In approximately five years, the company has turned IQOS into a notable contributor to its business. The product continues to gain access to new markets, as well as increase share in existing markets. The user base has now surpassed 12 million, and the company continues to improve the device with shorter "recharge" times (the device needs to essentially charge up so that it can heat the tobacco).

The company is going to ship about 59 billion HTU (unit measure for the tobacco that goes into the IQOS device), with a recently reaffirmed goal of 90-100 billion units by 2021. It isn't a stretch to say that IQOS could account for more than a quarter of total revenues in a few years. If IQOS can stabilize volumes lost from legacy cigarette products, the company will maintain its ability to grow revenue at a mid-single digit rate thanks to the pricing power inherent in addictive nicotine products.

Shares Are Still Attractive

At $83 per share, the stock isn't even close to 52 weeks lows (52 week range is $64-$92). Our view of the stock's ascent from 52 week lows is more along the lines of "shares went from unbelievably cheap, to reasonably priced". In other words, just because you missed out on the bottom - doesn't mean that the stock can't be bought today. If we look at management's full year EPS projection of $5.30 (adjusted and excluding FX), the stock's earnings multiple is 15.66X. Compared to the stock's 10 year median PE ratio of 17.1X, the stock is still trading at an 8% discount to that.

If we look at value from a FCF standpoint, the stock's current FCF yield of 6.35% is off of multi-year highs - but still near its best levels since we came out of the recession.

Traders looking to make a quick buck have missed that boat. The time for that was when shares were in the $60s. However investors looking for a long term platform to generate wealth are still positioned to benefit from this valuation. Shares currently remain near the high end of our entry range. We would be looking for a pullback once shares hit $85 or higher.

Wrapping Up

There are a couple of primary points to drive home. With the continued growth of IQOS and eventual reversal of the US dollar, we like the odds that the next five years are more friendly to Philip Morris (and its shareholders) than the previous five. In the short term, investors get a large 5.68% yield that exceeds most comparable investment instruments. While the valuation window on Philip Morris stock is beginning to close after months of underperformance, we still like the value proposition that it offers today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.