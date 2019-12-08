ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF: The Best Way To Trade Higher Rates In 2020

The ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSE:TBF) is an inverse fund that appreciates when bond prices fall, and rates rise. The fund seeks a daily price performance and gross return corresponding to a short position on the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index.

Recognizing that long-term rates have been in a structural for over three decades, we think there is a strong case that rates can rebound from here and rise at least over the next year presenting a compelling buying opportunity for TBF. This article highlights current themes in the market suggesting rates can move higher and why TBF is a good option to take advantage of these trends.

TBF background

The fund manager ProShares presents three uses for the fund including the ability to hedge against decline in core bond holdings as rates rise given the large negative effective duration of the fund at -18.33. TBF can also be used as a speculative trading instrument to profit from a rise in interest rates which is our reference for the purpose of this article.

What most investors may not be aware of is that the TBF ETF actually invests and holds a portfolio of the underlying treasury bonds. The fund's short exposure is achieved by trading index swaps and derivatives against its positions. The result is that despite being a "short" bond fund, TBF distributes a dividend that currently yields 1.77% based on the interest income of its holdings. While the income is not a core function of the fund, it nevertheless supports the total return profile. TBF is down 12.6% year to date in 2019 and this reflects the move lower in interest rates following the FED rate cuts this year. Long term, it's not necessary for the FED to raise rates for the long end of the curve to steepen. There are various conditions in which long term rates could rise going forward including better than expected economic growth or an increase in inflation expectations.

TBF Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The stock market is on track to end 2019 with exceptional strength as the S&P 500 (SPY) is trading at an all-time high in a year that has been defined by overcoming some deeply rooted bearish sentiment and fears of a pending recession. The enthusiasm here is based on what has been resilient economic growth along with overall better than expected corporate earnings in conjunction with a low interest rate environment.

The FED used some weaker economic indicators along with an uncertain global macro environment as a justification to cut rates this year. Since early September, the story has been more positive headlines in the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute with a building consensus of a pending deal or at least a preliminary agreement. The backdrop has been good enough to not only lift stocks put also pare back expectations of further rate cuts for the year ahead. The latest NFP jobs report number that came in above estimates at 266k has also weakened the argument for more rate cuts.

According to data from CME implied by rate futures, the market is now pricing in a 99.3% probability that the next FED holds the FED Funds Rate steady at the next December 16th meeting, up from about 50% in early October and 91% one month ago. Further out, there is a 51.7% probability the Funds Rates will be at the same level in the July 2020 meeting.

Indeed, it's possible that a potential U.S.-China trade deal would lead to a resurgence of economic growth expectations which would be bullish for commodities and inflation expectations. This scenario would collapse any probability of rate cuts through 2020 and likely support a move higher in long term rates. While it's impossible to know if "the bottom" in yields has been reached or whether rates will embark on a sustained move higher from here, we believe risks to higher rates are tilted to the upside.

From the chart below, the 10-year and 30-year treasury rate dived lower since the beginning of the 2019 coinciding with a dovish FED policy positioning during Q1, although it has bounced from the lows in recent months. For the 10-year, we see the 2.0% yield as an important technical level with a break higher suggesting a more sustained sell off in bonds, and trend higher in rates.

Why TBF over TBT

What we like about TBF is that its inverse exposure to long-term treasuries presents significant upside potential should rates trend higher. We estimate that if the 10-year and 30-year treasury rate just returned to levels from April of 2019 when they each yielded about 2.5% and 3.0% each respectively, TBF has about 20% upside. From that point, the sell-off in bonds could gain momentum.

Keep in mind that the more widely followed and larger fund in terms of AUM, the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (TBT) is a basically a 2x leveraged version of TBF as both track the same index inversely. While more aggressive traders may prefer TBT, we think the non-leveraged TBF is more suitable for most investors as a long-term holding. In this regard, TBF is simply a more tamed version of TBT while offering a similar exposure.

The other relevant ETF in this discussion is the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) which tracks the same index to the long side for investors that are bullish bonds. In our view, a long position in TBF is also more efficient than attempting to short TLT with a lower cost.

Risks

To the downside, the potential of a deterioration to the U.S. and or global economic outlook is the main risk which would likely send rates lower. An unexpected collapse in the U.S.-China trade talks or renewed tensions would likely result in lower growth and inflation expectations as a bearish trend for an inverse bond fund like TBF. The U.S. Presidential election also presents a level of risks through 2020.

Takeaway

One of the challenges in investing is reconciling what at times can be conflicting views on the direction of different asset classes or market segments. We question what a 10-year treasury rate under 2% implies for the economic growth environment and how that is justified against positive sentiment towards risk assets considering stock market strength. For investors that are bullish equities and see the economic growth environment as improving over the next year, we believe this implicates a need for rates to trend higher. We are buying TBF with an expectation that rates trend rebound from currently depressed levels. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.