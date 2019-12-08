Express: Momentum Continues

Introduction

We have written several bullish articles on Express (EXPR) over the past few months, arguing that the company's net cash position, new CEO, and attractive valuation made it a compelling investment opportunity. Shares have spiked from 2019-lows of below $2 and are now trading at ~$4.70 following upbeat Q3 earnings.

Although upside potential has been reduced by the recent run-up in share price, we remain bullish on shares given that the company appears to be in the beginning innings of a turnaround.

(Source: Green Hills Mall)

Capitalization Table (in millions, except share data)

Share Price 4.70 Shares Outstanding (in millions) 66.44 Market cap 312.3 (+) Debt 0 (-) Cash 167.0 Enterprise Value 145.3

(TIKR)

Net Cash Position Increases

As you can see from the above table, Express currently has no financial debt and $167 million in cash. This translates into a per share cash position of $2.53. This represents a sequential increase of $13 million from Q2 2019, when the company reported $154 million in cash on its balance sheet.

We believe this is one of the keys for the bull thesis because the fact that the company has no financial debt outstanding and a clean balance sheet insulates it from the liquidity problems that other retail companies have faced.

In addition, the company's net cash position provides it with ample time to turn operational performance around and find ways to cut operating expenses (which management has already began doing). We view the company's per share cash position as a price floor which should minimize downside risk in the event that Express's turnaround does not materialize.

Q3 Earnings Results

Express reported solid Q3 results this morning that indicate the company is in the beginning innings of a turnaround. Below are key takeaways:

Operational performance still has a ways to go: comparable sales were down 5% YoY (previous guidance was a decrease of 6-7%).

Diluted EPS was ($0.05), compared to $0.11 in Q3 2018. Previous guidance was ($0.09) at the midpoint.

Gross margins and SG&A expenses as a % of net revenues increased by 250 and 70 basis points YoY, respectively.

Management guided for comparable sales to be down 2% at the midpoint in Q4 2019 and net income of $12 million, a welcome sign given that the past several quarters have been unprofitable.

The reason why shares spiked despite relatively lackluster results are twofold: one, there has been a ton of pessimism embedded into shares. Concerns about retail and negative comps have decimated Express shares to the point where they was trading below its net cash position per share. Investors had very low expectations going into today's earnings, which the company easily surpassed.

Two, the results above signal a gradual improvement in underlying business fundamentals. The fact that management expects positive net income in Q4 is a great sign, and comps guidance shows that the business is beginning to stabilize.

Valuation and Free Cash Flow

The following table provides a brief overview of Express's current valuation:

(TIKR)

The above table illustrates EXPR's valuation including (and excluding) its operating lease liabilities of $1.2 million, which are considered long-term debt under new FASB standards. However, we personally do not consider these liabilities as part of enterprise value given that leases are operating decisions in nature (companies pay annual lease expenses) and are reflected in operational activities (e.g. product pricing).

In addition, Express has significant flexibility with regards to these leases, which management discussed on the Q1 earnings call:

we have significant lease flexibility with an action date on over 60% of our leases in the next three years.

This will allow Express to close underperforming stores in the near future and streamline its portfolio of brick-and-mortar stores. Capital expenditures have also been decreasing, which have improved the company's free cash flow generation:

(TIKR)

Price Target

In our view, Express shares are still deeply undervalued by the market. With ~$2 billion of annual sales and ~$80 million in annual D&A expenses, the company just needs to get back to a 1% operating margin in order to generate $100 million in EBITDA annually. The company has nearly $600 million in annual SG&A expenses, which management should be able to trim in order to get back to operating profitability.

(Source: EXPR SEC filings)

A 5x EV/EBITDA multiple on $100 million of annual EBITDA implies an EV of $500 million, which translates into a share price of $9.72 (shares traded around this level in late 2018).

This is our long-term price target on Express shares, although this is contingent on whether management can execute. Our confidence in recently appointed CEO Tim Baxter has improved following Q3 results, which show that Express is stabilizing its top-line and working to improve profitability.

Risks

Investors considering a position in Express should be aware of the following:

Recent share price increases make Express less compelling of an investment than it was prior due to less upside potential and greater downside risk.

The retail business is facing a number of structural headwinds, which include declines in mall traffic and competitive pressures from digital retailers.

EXPR's revenue and comparable sales numbers have been negative YoY for the past four consecutive quarters. We may reconsider and revise our bullish stance on Express if Baxter is unable to complete an operational turnaround.

Express shares do not look nearly as cheap if one includes the company's long-term operating lease liabilities in its valuation- we encourage investors to conduct their own due diligence.

Conclusion

Improved earnings results and upbeat guidance show that Express is in the early innings of a turnaround. Although management has a lot of work ahead of it, we are pleased by recent results and maintain our bullish stance on shares. Thank you for reading and we welcome all comments and feedback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.