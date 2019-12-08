Luckin: Be Cautious About The Growth Trap

We are skeptical about LK's growth and profitability in the long run.

Their sales and marketing expenses are still high which led to overall loss.

Investment Thesis

Despite the fast expansion and improved financial performance, we are still skeptical about Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) in terms of long-term profitability. They still need to prove the sustainability of growth when sales and marketing expenses are down to the normal level.

Quick Summary of Q3 Results

The Q3 results from LK are considered surprisingly good:

Total net revenues grew 540.2% YoY to RMB1,541.6 million (US$215.7 million) in the third quarter. Total net revenues from products in the quarter were RMB1,493.2 million (US$208.9 million), representing an increase of 557.6% YoY.

YoY to RMB1,541.6 million (US$215.7 million) in the third quarter. in the quarter were RMB1,493.2 million (US$208.9 million), representing an increase of 557.6% YoY. Total number of stores at the end of the quarter were 3,680 stores, representing an increase of 209.5% from 1,189 stores at Q3 of 2018. This marks LK as the largest coffee chains in China.

at the end of the quarter were 3,680 stores, representing an increase of 209.5% from 1,189 stores at Q3 of 2018. This marks LK as the largest coffee chains in China. Last but not least, "store-level" operating profit in the quarter was RMB186.3 million (US$26.1 million), or 12.5% of net revenues from products, compared to a loss of RMB126.0 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Source: Q3 Earnings Slides

The Q3 results presented LK as a fast-growing brand that is gaining both popularity and profitability, which exhilarated investors as well. Shares of LK were heating up in late November after earnings release. The stock finished November up 54%, and its lockup period expired without significant selling:

Source: Yahoo

However, we still have some concerns on the company, its profitability in particular, that keep us from dipping toes in the water.

Don't be fooled by the "store-level" profitability

The biggest selling point in Q3, was the so-called "store-level" profitability. As defined by LK, the "store-level" profit is calculated as:

(Net revenues from products - cost of materials - store rental and other operating costs - depreciation expenses) / Net revenues from products

This profit margin has been improving over the past quarters, and finally turned positive this quarter:

Source: Q3 Earnings Slides

This is achieved mainly by the fast growth in sales/revenue volume, which led to economy of scale and reduced unit costs. As seen from the chart below, the unit cost for one cup of drink is now RMB 9.7 yuan, compared to a net selling price of RMB 11.2 yuan:

Source: Q3 Earnings Slides

However, we want to raise the concerns on the "profitability".

First of all, "store-level" profitability isn't really the true profitability. The company still reported a Non-GAAP net loss of RMB491.1 million (US$68.7 million), representing 31.9% of total net revenues:

Source: Q3 Earnings Slides

Among the other cost items that were not included in the calculation of "store-level" profit, sales and marking expenses are the largest item, accounting for 36.2% of the total net revenues:

Source: Q3 Earnings Slides

This leads to a major concern on LK's long-term profitability outlook. The economy of scale will certainly bring down the cost items (such as materials, rental, and depreciation) when business volume grows, but it will reach a plateau, where it starts to become really difficult to further improve on cost efficiency without losing growth.

For LK, as illustrated in the results, the cost ratio is about 87.5%, which still has room for improvement, since the ratio for other mature players such as Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is around 80% (calculated from SBUX's 2019 Q4 earnings results). But that's pretty much the best we can expect from LK, no matter how big the business grows.

On the other hand, sales and marking expenses are something that will be essential for LK to become truly profitable. For SBUX, the total SGA (Selling General & Admin) Expenses only took 6% of their total net revenue in Q4 2019. But will LK be able to improve on their sales and marketing expenses? Our answer is maybe, but not in the near future.

Ever since the founding of LK, it was famous for the fast expansion and high growth in sales. But this was based on aggressive marketing and sales incentives. The sales and marketing expenses not only include the advertisements and brand promotion, but also some sales promotion as well. As described in their Q3 earnings release:

All promotions and coupons provided to customers, other than free product promotion expenses, are reflected in net revenues from products and therefore not included in sales and marketing expenses.

This means that the "free product promotion expenses" are actually included in the sales and marketing expenses. And as we have discussed in our previous article, LK's aggressive promotion strategy (such as "buy 10, get 10 free") was the key to bring in new customers and boost sales. When these were taken out from the cost of revenue but moved into sales and marketing expenses, we should certainly see a good "store-level" profitability, but isn't this just a way of manipulating revenue/cost numbers?

Certainly LK is still in the process of promoting its brand name, educating the market to built up its customer loyalty:

The increase in sales and marketing expenses reflect strategic investments in branding which, management believes, will bring long-term benefits to the Company.

The question is, how much "loyalty" will be left when the aggressive promotions fade out?

Conclusion

Overall, we are cautious about LK's long-term profitability. The aggressive promotion strategy will boost its short-term numbers, but until LK is able to prove their sustainability of growth when sales & marketing expenses are down to normal level, we would suggest to stay away from it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.