Starbucks: Dividends Becoming More Important

As a result, it is likely income growth will become a more important metric to investors going forward.

Investment Thesis: Upside for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) could be more limited from a capital gains perspective, and investors will likely come to increasingly prioritize dividend growth. As such, growth in this metric will become more important for the stock.

Back in August, I made the admission that I had underestimated the potential of Starbucks Corporation. Strong revenue growth in the U.S. and China had seen the stock grow significantly in 2019, and the company was trading around the $95 level at the time of writing.

Fast forward to today, and price has fallen to just under $85, and the stock’s performance has significantly lagged that of the S&P 500:

Source: investing.com

Why has the stock been declining, and what can we expect from here?

The decline in the stock is particularly surprising when one considers that Starbucks did have quite a good Q4 2019 earnings performance, with GAAP earnings per share of $0.67 having grown by 20% over the prior year.

Net revenues were up by 7% from the previous year to $26.5 billion, while comparable store sales in the Americas up by 5%, with a 3% increase in average ticket prices and 2% increase in comparable transactions.

That said, a comment from my previous bullish article was quite interesting:

Source: Previous Comment on Seeking Alpha

Starbucks appears to be showing strong signs of maturity in terms of the discrepancy between free cash flow growth and organic earnings growth that results directly from sales.

With capital expenditures now decreasing – i.e. Starbucks does not have to invest as much into building new stores and expanding locations – the FCF will continue to grow while organic performance will start to be more modest.

When considering the stock’s performance from this point of view, it is not surprising that we are seeing price start to retreat somewhat. As the company starts to mature, so will growth – and thus the upside from the stock price itself could well be more limited going forward.

What is particularly notable in this case is that comparable growth in China was 5%, lower than the 6% achieved in the U.S. This is especially surprising when taking into account the 17% net store growth in China for the same period.

In this regard, Starbucks is gradually shifting from being a growth-oriented stock to an income-oriented one. The business model is tried and true, and the market for this company is largely established.

Over the past five years, dividend per share growth was 161.8% - which works out to an annualised 32.36%.

Source: ycharts.com

However, in the past year we see that dividend growth was just under 10%:

Source: ycharts.com

Additionally, the stock’s payout ratio is approaching 60%, while the yield remains just below 2%. A higher payout ratio means that the company is paying out more of its free cash flow to shareholders than is being reinvested back into the business, and the dividend yield is the percentage of dividends relative to the stock price that is being paid out to shareholders.

Source: dividend.com

The danger for Starbucks is that – in the absence of sufficient growth – the company will prioritize dividend payouts to continue enticing investors into the stock – and this could result in too high a payout ratio to sustain growth over the long-term.

Starbucks appears to be reaching maturity in terms of growth. Growth rates for the company are still respectable, and I do not particularly see much more downside risk for the stock currently. However, if one is operating from the assumption that growth for this company is starting to mature, then Starbucks will need to be able to sustainably grow its dividend while keeping its payout ratio at a reasonable level (not higher than 60% in my opinion). In this regard, I will be watching dividend growth for Starbucks closely going forward.

Additional Disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.