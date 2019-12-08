Yara International: Impressive Results Despite Tough Fertilizer Market

On Friday, October 18, 2019, Norwegian fertilizer giant Yara International ASA (OTCPK:YARIY) announced its third quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were not particularly impressive as the company missed the expectations of its analysts in terms of revenues and earnings came in somewhat lower than in the year-ago quarter. With that said though, the company did manage to deliver year-over-year EBITDA growth as well as strong earnings performance from its new business segments. Overall then, the company appears to be performing relatively well despite the initial disappointment in the headline numbers.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Yara International's third quarter 2019 earnings results:

Yara International reported total revenue of $3.491 billion in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 1.58% decline over the $3.547 billion that the company brought in during the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $314 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very favorably to the $153 million that it reported in the prior year quarter.

Yara International reported total deliveries of 10.412 million tonnes in the current quarter. This represents a 3.67% decline over the 10.809 million tonnes that it delivered during the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an EBITDA of $591 million in the third quarter of this year. This represents a dramatic improvement over the $427 million that it had during the prior year quarter.

Yara International reported a net income attributable to owners of the parent company of $74 million in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 24.49% decline over the $98 million that the company had during the third quarter of 2018.

The company's management seemed very pleased with the company's performance during the quarter despite the fact that both revenues and net income declined year-over-year. This is due to the fact that management generally prefers to measure performance using EBITDA instead of net income. As we can see here, the company's EBITDA was substantially higher than in previous quarters:

Source: Yara International

As I have discussed in various previous articles, EBITDA is often a more appropriate way to measure a company's performance than net income is. This is due to the fact that net income can be affected by a number of factors that neither represent money entering or leaving the company or have no bearing on the firm's actual performance. We notice this a lot with companies involved in capital-intensive industries like Yara International as such companies typically have high amounts of depreciation & amortization. Depreciation & amortization reduces a company's net income for tax purposes but it does not actually result in any money leaving the company, at least during the period in question. Thus, EBITDA is a better metric to use than net income to judge the performance of the underlying company's operations.

In a recent article on Norway's Equinor (EQNR), I showed that natural gas prices in Europe were significantly lower during the third quarter of 2019 than they were during the third quarter of 2018. This proved to be quite beneficial for Yara International as the company is a significant user of natural gas. This comes from the fact that one method of the production of nitrogen-based fertilizer involves the use of ammonia as a nitrogen source along with natural gas and air. This is the method that Yara International uses to produce the fertilizer that it sells. As the company was able to pay less for its input costs (it saved about $13 million due to lower natural gas prices), it was able to deliver higher product margins. In fact, Yara International saw its European production operations increase their EBITDA by 48% year-over-year despite the fact that finished goods production was flat over the period. These improved margins also extended to other areas of the company's business and were more than able to offset the fact that deliveries were down about 5% year-over-year.

One of the things that I have frequently highlighted in past articles on Yara International is that the company has been actively working to reduce its debt. We saw it continue to make progress in this area during the third quarter of 2019. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Yara International

As a general rule, high levels of debt can be worrying due to the fact that it needs to be paid back. This is true even if the company runs into financial problems. In fact, high levels of debt can actually cause a company to run into financial problems because the payments on the debt do not go down if the company's revenues do, which can put it in a position where it is struggling to repay its debt. The higher the level of debt, the smaller the revenue decline needs to be in order to end up in this position. Thus, the fact that the company has been improving its debt coverage ratios is nice to see.

It is quite likely that some eagle-eyed readers will point out that the chart above may simply be reflecting the improvement in EBITDA that we have already discussed and not necessarily a reduction in debt. This is partly true. The EBITDA improvement is absolutely helping to improve the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio compared to past quarters and this would still be true even if the company's overall debt remained static over the period. However, Yara International's gross debt is actually about $150 million lower than it was in the third quarter of last year. Thus, what we are seeing is the company both having a lower overall debt load and more money that it can use to pay down the debt. Overall, this is a good position for the company to be in and shows an improving financial condition.

The overall fertilizer market shows a few signs of short-term weakness, although the long-term outlook still remains strong. This long-term outlook comes from the need for food production to rise to support the rising consumption caused by population growth. Unfortunately though, grain prices are still too low for farmers to want to increase their overall production. Indeed, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations states that grain prices are currently about 2% lower than during the third quarter of 2018 and about 13% below the ten-year average. While the United States Department of Agriculture does project that there will be a modest global deficit in grain supplies next year, it is unlikely that farmers will risk driving prices down further by increasing grain production in order to plug this deficit. This will weigh somewhat on the demand for fertilizer as current production is adequate so there will not be any demand-side upward pressure on prices.

In fact, in some of the company's product lines, the market appears to be oversupplied. We can certainly see this in the ammonia market, which saw its price fall from $303 per tonne a year ago to $215 per tonne in the most recent one. As might be expected, this has pressured the margins of the producers of this commodity downward, despite the decrease in natural gas prices. In addition to this, global urea prices fell to $269 per tonne in the most recent quarter compared to $293 per tonne in the prior year quarter. However, the production of this compound is well below the global demand for it outside of China, which prompted the giant Asian nation to increase its exports to fill the gap. As Chinese urea is cheaper than urea sourced from elsewhere in the world, this has been pressuring those prices downward as well. This will be a challenge for Yara International to overcome going forward but I suspect that it will be able to continue to do that.

In conclusion, this was a very solid quarter for Yara International despite what the headline numbers appear to indicate. One of the biggest reasons for this is that low natural gas prices in Europe allowed the company to substantially improve its margins. The firm also continued to improve its financial condition, which is something that we always like to see. With that said though, the overall fertilizer market is currently not particularly strong and shows no real signs of improvement so that is something that the company will have to deal with in the coming quarters.

