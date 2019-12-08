XLK Weekly: Shakeout Of Weak Longs Early Week Before Rotation Higher To Test Key Supply

This week’s auction saw an aggressive long liquidation break early week before buy excess formed, and price discovery higher developed to 87.76s into week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK price action.

The highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher, barring buy-side failure at key support, 87.90s-88s. This primary expectation did not play out as selling interest emerged early in Monday’s auction, driving price aggressively lower through key support. Sell-side continuation developed into Tuesday’s auction to 85.16s, where sellers trapped, halting the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher then ensued to 87.84s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 87.76s.

02-06 December 2019:

This week’s auction saw selling interest, 88.20s, early in Monday’s auction as last week’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Aggressive price discovery lower ensued, achieving a stopping point, 86.52s, where minor buy excess emerged, halting the sell-side sequence. Balance developed, 86.52s-87.26s, as buying interest emerged, 87.11s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as a large gap lower open developed, 85.53s, into Tuesday’s auction. Minor price discovery lower developed from there, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 85.16s, where sellers trapped amidst structural buy excess, halting the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher ensued to 86.20s where buying interest emerged into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late buyers held the auction as a minor gap higher open developed, 86.69s, into Wednesday’s auction. Minor price discovery higher developed to 86.76s, before balance ensued into Thursday’s trade. Balance continued, 86.35s-86.87s, through Thursday’s trade, as selling interest emerged, 86.76s, into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as a gap higher open developed, 87.46s, into Friday’s auction. Price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point, 87.76s, where buying interest emerged ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 87.76s.

This week’s auction saw an aggressive long liquidation break early week to 85.16s before price discovery higher resumed to 87.76s near key supply overhead. Within the larger context, buy-side continuation remains in play above, 82.80s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon response to key supply, 87.90s-88.40s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key supply would target new all-time highs. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this key supply would target key demand clusters below, 85.80s-85.15s/84s-83s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term remains buy-side barring buy-side failure at key supply, 87.90s-88.40s. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias is bullish barring buy-side failure at 82.80s.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index saw sideways activity this week following the bullish breadth bounce from lows made in June 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are now exhibiting similar rising bullish breadth. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Market structure and breadth are both bullish. This implies potential for higher prices barring buy-side failure at the major buy-side breakout area, 83s-82.80s.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.