A Beat-And-Raise Has Shifted Sentiment On BorgWarner

I believe BorgWarner remains one of the best plays on increased efficiency and emissions, with leverage to both ICE and hybrid/EV powertrains, and the shares remain undervalued.

The company has recently announced some meaningful hybrid/EV platform wins, but doubt remains as to whether the company can convert its backlog to real revenue (especially in China).

BorgWarner seems to be benefiting from an operating cost restructuring program, but moving to address what I believe is a higher-cost manufacturing footprint could further help margins.

I liked BorgWarner (BWA) back in late August and thought sentiment was much too negative on this balanced play on internal combustion and electric powertrains, but I didn’t expect the roughly 35% snap back in the share price in such a short time. That’s Wall Street in a nutshell, though, as a share price that’s driven to unreasonably low levels on little more than fear can quickly rebound when sentiment shifts.

Although the valuation isn’t so deep in what I consider to be a “can’t miss” range, I do still think BorgWarner shares are undervalued, and I do still believe that this company is one of the best-placed plays on increasing efficiency and emissions standards, as well as the eventual migration to hybrid and EV models. A greater focus on its manufacturing costs would be welcome, and I’d note that there’s still risk to the backlog, but this is still a name to consider even after this run.

Time To Address Some Other Cost Issues?

One of the factors that I believe played into the weaker performance of the shares earlier this year was the company’s weaker-than-expected decremental margins – margins that trended closer to 30% than the 20%’s target laid out by management.

BorgWarner has traditionally focused more on revenue growth and margin leverage through growth, but I believe the company’s cost structure needs work. Assessing a company’s cost structure isn’t necessarily a straightforward process; BorgWarner, for instance, has comparatively strong gross margins, but that has to be viewed in the context of a richer product mix.

While BorgWarner does have some facilities in lower-cost areas like Mexico, Poland, and Thailand, I believe the company still has a relatively high-cost footprint. What’s more, while auto OEMs have been among the most aggressive adopters of automation technologies, that’s far less true for auto suppliers. Accordingly, I do see opportunities over time to relocate manufacturing and make greater use of automation in the manufacturing process, and a relatively low concentration of union labor should facilitate that. BorgWarner has been working on a more SG&A-focused restructuring program this year, and I do believe the benefits of those efforts at least partially explain the healthy beat the company posted in the third quarter. Still, I think management could help sentiment (and long-term value for shareholders) by launching a longer-term effort to reduce manufacturing costs, and the company’s spring analyst day in 2020 could be a good opportunity for that.

Efficiency And Emission Opportunities Remain Attractive

Between weak demand for autos in the near-term, including an unwillingness on the part of many consumers to pay up for new technologies, and some technical/engineering challenges, it seems likely that many auto OEMs will miss their 2020 emissions targets and be forced to pay fines. Even so, I believe the overall trend in efficiency and emissions regulations continue to favor BorgWarner.

The company is still seeing some price pressure in turbochargers (where its largest rival is Garrett Motion (GTX) ), but stronger attach rates in Europe helped drive stronger results in the third quarter, and attach rates remain comparatively low in North America and Asia. Given that smaller engines equipped with turbochargers are 15% to 30% more efficient and emit about 20% less CO2, and largely give drivers the same performance/driving experience (with the turbo compensating for the smaller engine size when it really needs a little extra “oomph”), I believe this remains a meaningful growth opportunity for BorgWarner over at least the next five years.

I feel similarly about other efficiency/emissions-improving technologies like variable cam timing, EGR, and dual-clutch transmissions. Variable cam timing is probably the least significant of these from an incremental growth perspective, as market penetration is already around two-thirds, but EGR and turbo penetration is in the low 40%’s in the U.S. and dual clutch is only in the low teens.

Electrification Still A Real Opportunity

Sell-side analysts have tried to handicap the likely winners and losers in the shift from internal combustion engines toward hybrids and EVs, and I believe BorgWarner (as well as Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) ) continue to be underrated by many analysts. There’s certainly going to be a scrum for business, with Bosch, Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY), Denso (OTCPK:DNZOY), Delphi (DLPH), Hella, Lear (LEA), and others competing with BorgWarner (and Valeo) in motors, power electronics, storage, modules/systems, and so on, but I believe BorgWarner will emerge as a winner.

Roughly 80% of the company’s backlog is now hybrid/EV-related, and management recently re-revised its backlog guidance towards the upper end of its initial 2019 target. There’s still plenty of uncertainty in that backlog; about half of the backlog is tied to programs in China, and the industry has seen many hybrid/EV program launches delayed in the last year, but BorgWarner has scored some meaningful recent wins with its torque-vectoring dual clutch, Integrated Drive Module, and E-Turbo platforms.

Long term, I think companies like BorgWarner, Continental, Delphi, and Valeo will all get their wins here and there; Valeo has a strong electronics platform in partnership with Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Delphi has a strong electronics program driven in part by an in-house chip design team that has led to a very competitive and compelling inverter. BorgWarner is perhaps not the strongest of the bunch in terms of its electronics, but I like its capabilities in areas like motors, turbochargers/superchargers, and its ability to create integrated system offerings (where companies like Delphi don’t really have the motor technology) for both hybrids and electrics.

The Outlook

The stronger third quarter results were nice to see, but they really don’t change my long-term modeling assumptions at this point. I continue to value BorgWarner on the assumption of 4% to 5% long-term revenue growth and mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth.

An inability to convert the backlog into real revenue is one of the bigger threats to revenue (particularly with the China backlog), and a weaker overall outlook for auto sales is certainly still a threat over the next couple of years, though I think BorgWarner’s strong position in ICE powertrain/drivetrain efficiency will be a help there, as OEMs (particularly in Europe and China) look to comply with more stringent new regulations. Longer term, the threats are more in the question of how much of the powertrain OEMs will try to keep in-house and how market share/platform wins break out among the competitors vying for those orders.

I continue to value BorgWarner with a dual approach that uses both discounted cash flow and a margin-driven EV/revenue multiple. With an improved near-term margin outlook and a switch to 2020 revenue, my multiple-driven fair value moves back into the high $40’s, while my DCF-based fair value basically stays there.

The Bottom Line

Given the move in BorgWarner shares, it should be no surprise that I don’t see the shares as deeply undervalued as before. Still, though, I think the shares are undervalued and priced to generate double-digit annualized total returns for shareholders. For what I believe to be a company well-placed to serve the need for both increasingly efficient internal combustion powertrains and new hybrid/EV powertrains, that makes BorgWarner shares still worth a look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.