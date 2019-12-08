XLU Weekly: Balance Development Continued Beneath Key Resistance

Buying interest emerged there in Monday and Tuesday’s auctions, driving price higher to 63.58s near key resistance ahead of the week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLU price action.

As noted in last week’s XLU Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower, barring failure of 63.47s as resistance. This week’s primary expectation did not play out as narrow balance continued, despite key resistance holding. Price discovery lower developed to 62.51s early week where buying interest emerged, driving price higher to 63.58s, testing key resistance, ahead of Friday’s close, settling 63.21s.

02-06 December 2019:

This week’s auction saw a minor gap lower open, 62.75s, in Monday’s auction as last week’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 62.51s, at/near the current balance low. Buy excess emerged there amidst buying interest, halting the sell-side sequence. Narrow, balance developed, 62.51s-62.90s, before buying interest emerged on the re-test of the low into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers held the auction as narrow balance continued into Tuesday’s auction before buying interest emerged, 62.84s-62.89s, into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late buyers held the auction, as price discovery higher ensued in Wednesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 63.39s, as buying interest emerged, 63.25s-63.38s, into Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as minor price discovery lower developed early in Thursday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 63.03s. Structural buy excess developed there, amidst buying interest, driving price back to Wednesday’s high as buying interest emerged, 63.34s-63.39s, into Thursday’s close. Minor price discovery higher developed early in Friday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 63.58s, where sell excess developed, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower developed to 63.16s ahead of Friday’s close, settling 63.21s.

This week’s auction did not see the primary expectation play out as the sell-side attempt early week was met with buying interest at key support. Within the larger context, this week’s auction continues the back and for the between the buys-side and sell-side at the prior major structural support area, 63s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week remains upon response to the developing multi-week balance (D-Shape distribution), 63.60s-62.48s. D-Shape distributions indicate consensus amongst buyers and sellers and forewarn of potential directional activity. Given the sell excess developed late in this week’s auction, the primary expectation remains for price discovery lower. Buy-side failure within this key cluster would target key demand clusters below, 61.65s-61.30s/60.50s-60.13s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure at this key cluster would target key supply cluster above, 64s-64.50s/64.90s-65.11s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term is sell-side, barring failure of 63.58s as resistance. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) is now sell-side barring sell-side failure at 64s.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Utility Sector Bullish Percent Index has seen the beginning of a downtrend from all-time highs formed in Aug-Sep 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have seen recent rising bullish breadth. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Intermediate term structure shifts sell-side as bullish breadth declines amidst what is potentially sector rotation out of utilities.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.