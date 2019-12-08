My Dividend Growth Portfolio November Update: 36 Holdings, 3 Buys, 2 Sells, 3.61% Yield

I collected $967 in dividends during November which brings my yearly total to $7,725 which has eclipsed 2018.

Introduction

Welcome to my monthly update for my dividend growth portfolio. This article series covers my investing journey as a father of two towards my eventual retirement. Any specific stocks or amounts are particular to my self-directed 401k plan.

The goal of my portfolio is to generate a perpetually growing income stream for my wife and me during our golden years. The aim is to live off dividends without touching the principal. Dividend growth stocks and ETFs are the chosen vehicle to meet that goal. Now 34, I have approximately 25 years before I can (safely) touch any of this money.

For anyone interested, I have a trimmed version that you can freely take for yourself if you wish, found here.

I've received some questions in the past, so you can save off a copy by selecting "File" -> "Make A Copy."

Another primary goal of writing is to assist other investors. I hope there are facets of my strategy that you find appealing and can implement yourselves.

Change Log

I introduced a change log as a quick reference to highlight relevant non-data changes. Things like dividends collected, dividend increases, and charts will all change each month regardless.

Small section for "willing to part with"

Removed "Options" section, don't think I'll be doing them enough to warrant a standing section

Commentary

November was another strong month for my portfolio being up 3.28%. I ended the month with a balance of $354k which was up from $343k month over month.

In October I highlighted "core" as being my key word for the month. In November I am using "patiently waiting" as my key phrase. My notes from last month are perfectly applicable here; I'm wary of stock valuations as we continue to push upwards. I've found myself not paying too much attention to the market lately as I don't see many conviction buys (or even many average buy opportunities).

I'll detail more lower but I'm at about 8% cash and with three limit sell orders that may push higher with any pullback. Should they trigger, the prices will be within a few percent of these all-time highs seen by these stocks. At some point we'll get a rainy day and valuation will matter once more and I'll have cash ready to apply. I'll continue to reinvest in most of my holdings but that's been about the extent of adding to my core winners.

2019 Goals

I want my dividend growth holdings to have an average dividend growth rate of at least 7% (currently 9.5%). By the end of 2019, I want to have a projected dividend income of at least $10,000 (accomplished in July. Was $9,000 and accomplished in April. Originally $7,900 at start of 2019). I want to suffer no dividend cuts. (Annaly cut in April but now a former holding)

Portfolio Strategy

Buying Criteria

These are the general guidelines I will review to see if something is worthy of adding to my dividend portfolio or whether I will add to an existing position.

Investing Framework

This is the first round of questions to review during an initial filtering process of investments.

What is the opportunity here?

Am I excited about the business?

What's the expected growth?

What are the risks and downside?

How does this fit into my portfolio?

Is the opportunity here better than an ETF? There needs to be something materially different that isn't readily duplicated with another product. This could be a yield that I can't easily get or some major upside potential / limited downside that can be defined. An example could be seeing P/E mean reversion as part of a thesis.



Company-Specific Factors

How long is their dividend growth streak?

Is the sum of the dividend safety + yield + growth score >= 200? This may become more nuanced; growth stocks may need a safety + growth score > 160 to be considered High yield stocks may need a safety + yield score > 160 to be considered

Chowder rule > 10%. High yield investments may get a pass on this. Like mentioned above, I want some additional "kicker" that can provide additional upside with less risk.

I want to see steady earnings growth over time; this will generally remove commodity-based companies.

I like cash cows. Good profit margins (> 10%) are appreciated, though not required. A company with a moat should be analyzed to see how easily its moat can be disrupted.

I like to see shareholder-friendly management. This manifests in a healthy and rising dividend and a willingness to buy back shares. Often buybacks aren't always done at opportune times. Additionally, they are frequently established to just buy back stock options for employees. A good metric to investigate is the "total shareholder yield." This aggregates net dividends, buybacks and debt reduction.

Perhaps most importantly, the valuation needs to be right per F.A.S.T. Graphs. The stock should be trading at fair value or better for an appropriate timeline (13+ years, if possible). With a longer time frame, I can see how shares fared during the Great Recession, and this also removes some of the recency bias that can come from only analyzing valuation during this extended bull market.

I will also use Simply Safe Dividends and the information provided by Brian on his site. Among a plethora of information available, he has a dividend scorecard where companies are ranked in terms of dividend safety, growth and yield. I aim to pick companies that are in the 80+ safety range.

Selling Criteria

Here are my guidelines when I may consider a stock sale.

Dividend cut.

Company degradation - This could be things like deteriorating balance sheets, loss of competitive advantage and loss of credit ratings. These factors may come to light before a dividend cut manifests. This may also appear in a streak of less-than-expected dividend increases. The dividend increase is the more visible outward sign of a company's success. A paltry increase or two may underscore problems below the surface.

Thesis not panning out

Wild overvaluation - This becomes a bigger factor if there is something at a fair valuation that I wish to purchase with the proceeds. I will admit that several things I have sold have continued to defy financial gravity, so I am more becoming of the mind of just ignoring overvaluation if the underlying business continues to operate well. Think "Selling into Strength". I may put in a limit order to sell, tailing a stock upwards until financial gravity kicks in. I may write an out-of-the-money covered call.

I just don't want to own it. When I pull this card, I will more fully explain my reasoning. Part of the beauty of owning individual companies is choosing where I put my money. I can opt to not support companies, products, management, etc. that I do not agree with. An example of this could be companies with management issues or criminal/unethical business practices.

Based on known information, capital is better passively invested or focused into better ideas.

Timing

One tactic I've used is buying shares prior to the ex-dividend date after the company has announced its yearly increase (this also works for ETFs). The increase in amount gives a quick, "at a glance" view into how management thinks the company is operating. A large increase can be confirmation from management that the business is running quite well. Sometimes, the reverse can be true too - being snubbed with a "bad raise" can be a red flag that things are not as they seem and it's time to research what's up. I've front-run a dividend increase several times already with Altria Group, Starbucks (SBUX), Corning (GLW), Prudential Financial (PRU), Home Depot (HD), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW).

Most importantly, this was not done to chase dividends but to strategically add to a position that was worthy of being added to. Trees don't grow to the sky, and neither do dividend yields. A quality company that has a nice dividend increase should see its stock price rise by a similar amount over the course of the year, readjusting to the new and higher dividend amount. By jumping the gun, you can speed up the compounding process. This is also a much more compelling idea when valuations aren't in the nosebleeds like they are today.

If this sounds interesting to you, you should check out my weekly article, where I give the full list of these companies.

Dividend Reinvestment

At the end of 2018, I turned off my dividend reinvestment as I wanted a continual cash flow coming in. As time goes on that strategy continues to evolve. Analyzing my data, I came up with a simple metric for determining whether to turn it on or off. If the current share price is below my cost basis, I may turn it on. I would do this if as my cash is above my target (5% and it currently is). This is not universal, and I have reinvestment on for most of my individual dividend growth picks.

To keep track of this, I have conditional formatting on my spreadsheet. I'll highlight cells green if I have an opportunity to lower my cost basis.

I can quickly cross reference this with my upcoming dividend calendar for my dividend alerts. Additionally, I added an extra column on my spreadsheet for whether it's on or off. I may look to add this as an extra feature on CSA. Additionally, I have a separate sheet that holds small queries such as this.

The important note is that I always want cash on hand after the Q4 2018 meltdown left me with minimal ammo to take advantage of the sales.

With that said, here is the current state of where reinvestment is on. I created another table on my sheet to just capture this information, so I can see at a glance how I stand. You'll note that reinvestment is on for some generational ideas like Mastercard (MA), Visa (V) and my favorite dividend ETF (SCHD). The query I use is where reinvestment is on or where my basis is higher than the current share price (to show me where I could potentially turn on the DRIP). I'll update this each month.

Last month my sample "re-dripping" was turning it back on for Starbucks.

Name Ticker DRIP Basis Current Share Price Reinvest On? AbbVie ABBV $75.81 $86.84 Yes BlackRock BLK $446.70 $488.84 Yes Cisco Systems CSCO $45.70 $43.49 Yes CVS Health CVS $69.33 $74.28 Yes Global X US SuperDividend DIV $22.89 $23.27 Yes Cohen&Steers Opportunity CEF FOF $13.00 $13.11 Yes Corning GLW $22.23 $27.94 Yes iShares International Select Dividend ETF IDV $30.85 $32.33 Yes MasterCard MA $205.87 $289.81 Yes Global X MLP ETF MLPA $8.34 $7.26 Yes Altria MO $41.70 $50.07 Yes Microsoft MSFT $148.10 $149.85 Yes Nike NKE $15.12 $95.35 Yes Pennsylvania REIT D Series 6.875% PEI-D $20.05 $19.90 No Prudential Financial PRU $83.98 $90.95 Yes iShares mREIT ETF REM $42.54 $43.92 Yes Starbucks SBUX $48.28 $84.47 Yes Schwab US Dividend ETF SCHD $51.86 $56.70 Yes Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging SDEM $13.27 $12.95 Yes Global X SuperDividend® ETF SDIV $17.32 $17.05 Yes Tanger Factory Outlets SKT $20.35 $15.50 Yes Simon Property Group SPG $167.39 $148.19 Yes SPDR S&P High Dividend SPYD $37.97 $38.57 Yes Global X SuperDividend REIT SRET $14.60 $15.18 Yes Visa V $141.04 $181.16 Yes

What jumped out to me this month was the price drop in my preferred share holding of PEI-D. I watched it run up to $22 after buying it right at $20 and had even considered selling it. It did just go ex-dividend at the end of November so perhaps it's more related to that.

Dividend Increases

Dividend Cuts

None this month

Annaly Capital Management in April

Contributions

I maxed my yearly contributions last month so now I'm enjoying the larger few paychecks at the end of the year. Again, I'm greatly humbled that can do that and still juggle everything else in life.

The Portfolio

Name Ticker % of Portfolio CCC Status Income Apple (AAPL) 4.94% Challenger $200 AbbVie (ABBV) 1.50% Champion $288 BlackRock (BLK) 1.40% Contender $132 Cisco Systems (CSCO) 1.24% Challenger $141 CVS Health (CVS) 2.38% None $224 Walt Disney (DIS) 3.22% Challenger $136 Global X US SuperDividend (DIV) 1.33% $340 Cohen&Steers Opportunity CEF (FOF) 1.48% $417 Corning (GLW) 2.27% Contender $230 Home Depot (HD) 2.22% Challenger $201 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) 3.69% $751 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.38% Champion $229 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 3.14% Challenger $297 MasterCard (MA) 2.88% Challenger $56 Medtronic (MDT) 2.17% Champion $147 Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) 1.43% $525 Altria (MO) 3.53% Champion $832 Microsoft (MSFT) 0.43% Challenger $20 Nike (NKE) 0.84% Contender $30 Pennsylvania REIT D Series 6.875% (PEI-D) 0.57% $172 Prudential Financial (PRU) 2.66% Challenger $409 iShares mREIT ETF (REM) 2.71% $831 Starbucks (SBUX) 2.43% Challenger $164 Schwab US Dividend ETF (SCHD) 5.54% $532 Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging (SDEM) 1.85% $433 Global X SuperDividend® ETF (SDIV) 2.92% $980 Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) 1.84% Contender $596 Simon Property Group (SPG) 1.70% Contender $337 SPDR S&P High Dividend (SPYD) 4.04% $627 Global X SuperDividend REIT (SRET) 1.76% $482 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 2.59% Champion $160 AT&T (T) 2.15% Champion $409 T. Rowe Price (TROW) 1.47% Champion $128 Travelers Companies (TRV) 1.76% Contender $151 Visa (V) 2.83% Contender $67 Wells Fargo (WFC) 0.76% Challenger $102

Here are the values behind the "CCC Status" category:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Dividend Safety

Here's a table that I capture data points from Simply Safe Dividends from their scoring algorithm and meshing that with the S&P credit rating. The table is then sorted descending by total score (this is only for individual companies).

Name S&P Credit Rating SSD Safety Score SSD Growth Score SSD Yield Score Total Score Johnson & Johnson AAA 99 89 48 236 BlackRock AA- 98 84 48 230 Home Depot A 87 92 45 224 Apple AA+ 99 98 16 213 AbbVie A- 50 86 77 213 T. Rowe Price - 94 75 43 212 Cisco Systems AA- 91 62 56 209 Corning BBB+ 77 79 50 206 Stanley Black & Decker A 90 87 29 206 Visa AA- 99 100 6 205 Medtronic A 99 73 32 204 Microsoft AAA 99 86 19 204 Prudential Financial A 75 60 69 204 MasterCard A+ 99 99 3 201 Walt Disney A 99 85 16 200 Travelers Companies A 78 75 42 195 Nike AA- 99 80 13 192 Simon Property Group A 65 44 78 187 Altria BBB 55 46 82 183 JPMorgan Chase A- 79 46 48 173 Starbucks BBB+ 67 73 32 172 Tanger Factory Outlets BBB 52 27 91 170 Wells Fargo A- 79 21 64 164 AT&T BBB 65 11 76 152 CVS Health BBB 67 0 47 114

I did a quick eyeball of the old versus new data to see how it meanders. AT&T dropped about 10 overall points because of a drop in safety from 65 to 55. I'll have to see how Disney is penalized because their growth score may drop to 0 but I'm not entirely sure of the timing of the SSD algorithm.

With this new chart I've had a few insights:

I primarily almost all safe companies now (score 60+)

I've removed the companies that have a safety < 50

Generally, my high safety scores come at the expense of yield - this is one area where I want to identify more quality companies that tick many of these boxes

I have great ETF alternatives for dividend growth (SCHD), safe high yield (SPYD) and high income (DIV, SDIV, SRET, MLPA, FOF, etc.). Therefore - the bar for individual securities is quite high.

I've played with aggregating the scores and seeing what names come out with the best total scores - here's a snippet of that list.

I mentioned before about running a back-test against high scoring securities, in that vein I've started collecting monthly snapshots of the data. Now it'll be at least a year before I could run any kind of meaningful analyses against it.

For an individual holding I'm looking for scores over 200, I want the best of the best.

Performance

Here's my updated list of performance of my holdings versus their benchmark since I've first owned shares. This month I added in a descending sort of results for fun viewing. Again - it doesn't necessarily line up with my personal results since it just uses the first date I bought shares.

Ticker Owned Since Versus S&P Benchmark Versus Benchmark JPM 7/15/2016 70.37% SPY 70.37% AAPL 4/13/2015 60.82% SPY 60.82% TROW 9/29/2016 47.79% SPY 47.79% MA 7/26/2018 26.65% SPY 26.65% V 7/26/2018 15.36% SPY 15.36% GLW 10/14/2015 13.76% SPY 13.76% MDT 11/22/2016 12.93% SPY 12.93% HD 5/3/2016 11.98% SPY 11.98% WFC 8/23/2019 11.60% SPY 11.60% BLK 10/16/2019 4.86% SPY 4.86% NKE 5/3/2016 2.89% SPY 2.89% SWK 1/28/2016 2.76% SPY 2.76% MSFT 11/14/2019 1.16% SPY 1.16% SCHD 9/24/2018 0.65% SPY 0.65% REM 6/20/2019 0.28% SPYD 3.46% DIV 7/31/2019 0.26% SPY 0.26% IDV 6/20/2019 -0.57% SPYD 2.61% ABBV 1/28/2019 -1.76% SPY -1.76% SPYD 6/13/2019 -3.92% SPY -3.92% FOF 10/10/2019 -4.85% SPY -4.85% SRET 2/20/2019 -5.80% SPY -5.80% SBUX 12/3/2015 -9.41% SPY -9.41% JNJ 12/9/2015 -12.18% SPY -12.18% CSCO 8/23/2019 -14.51% SPY -14.51% TRV 4/28/2014 -14.86% SPY -14.86% PRU 4/7/2016 -15.34% SPY -15.34% SDIV 2/20/2019 -15.90% SPY -15.90% SDEM 2/20/2019 -16.16% SPY -16.16% DIS 12/28/2015 -17.61% SPY -17.61% SPG 4/30/2019 -17.64% VNQ -19.34% T 11/3/2015 -19.02% SPYD -11.53% MO 10/31/2013 -22.56% SPY -22.56% MLPA 2/6/2019 -24.85% SPY -24.85% CVS 10/7/2016 -58.25% SPY -58.25% SKT 7/26/2017 -65.82% VNQ -55.30% PEI-D 9/16/2019 PFF

The data runs off the API I host over at Custom Stock Alerts (documentation here). This set comes from exposing the stock return calculator as an API call that can be used in the web, Excel or Google Sheets.

Versus S&P: This is a measure of the alpha generated (or not) versus the S&P 500 as a benchmark. This is calculated using the stock return calculator here, and it uses the "Owned Since" column as the starting date. This may not reflect actual results, as multiple purchases would change the figure. I can also set the benchmark at the individual ticker level. This table is how shares have performed since I first purchased them. I can compare versus both the S&P and another benchmark for each holding. It's supported by the stock return calculator (there is also API access available for use in spreadsheets) that I built.

The next column allows flexibility to define what my benchmark can be. For example, look at the REITs - I've set their benchmark to be VNQ for an apples-to-apples comparison. A utility could be compared to XLU for example. I need to flesh out what high yield ETF I want to be the benchmark for my high yielding ETFs.

These results can change quickly - an example I have is from former holding of Ventas (VTR). They went from a major laggard of both VNQ and the S&P to beating both within a few months. I managed to also sell my shares at the top. ABT was one of the hottest stocks I owned and around the time I trimmed it, it was beating the S&P by 82%.

Portfolio Yield

I've calculated a few aggregate statistics for my portfolio.

Projected Income $11,672.38 Cash $28,500 Cash Ratio 8.82% Total Value $355,859.53 YOC (Divi Companies) 5.92% Yield (Divi Companies) 4.00% Portfolio Yield 3.61% Yield w/Cash Drag 3.32%

Projected Income - the sum of all known dividends for all holdings

Cash Ratio - percentage of cash in the portfolio

Total Value - self-explanatory

For these next batch, the numerator in each calculation is my "Projected Income".

YOC (Divi Companies) = "Projected Income" / ("sum of invested capital" - (cash + cost of all non-dividend-paying companies)). This is my yield based on what I put in, this is separate from current market valuations.

Yield (Divi Companies) = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value" - (cash + value of all non-dividend-paying companies)). Said another way, this is the yield from all my dividend-paying companies.

Portfolio Yield = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value" - Cash). This is the yield based on all my invested money and their respective prices today. This would be the headline figure advertising the portfolio.

Yield w/Cash Drag = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value"). All in, this is the yield given my expected income divided by the full portfolio value.

Correlation Matrix

I use the correlation matrix from Portfolio Analyzer. It's a huge table mapping out how one stock trades with another from a relation of -1 to 1. -1 means they move perfectly opposite of another, 1 means they move in perfect lockstep.

I've used this information in the past to remove holdings that essentially move in lockstep (correlation > 0.90). It's also a factor when adding in a new position, it doesn't necessarily make sense to add something if another holding closely mirrors it.

Last month I highlighted that PCEF and FOF had > 0.90 correlation. I resolved that this month by selling PCEF. Now nothing has a correlation above that. Here's a small screenshot, click the link above to view it more fully. Check it out for yourself, it is a great tool.

Trade Summary

I'll give a highlight of the trades that I made before diving into each of them. This shows the changes of expected dividend income and net cash.

Ticker Delta in Income APLE ($251) CSCO $70 MSFT $20 PCEF ($164) FOF $208 Change in Income ($117) Change in Cash $5,500

My Sells

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

I finally ended up selling this ETF during the month. It was an ancillary holding, not really core. I made a very small profit as the rollercoaster driven by the White House continues to roll onwards. The dividend policy is also spotty and paid annually which I'm not crazy about. I had set a stop limit order on it, but I would have held it as the dividend date is coming up at the end of this month. Neat concept but right now not one I feel compelled to hold anymore.

Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF

This was another recent addition to the portfolio only going back to February of this year. Through the analysis over time, I found that FOF had been the better fund-of-fund CEF to hold. I played with timeframes and other variables, but I couldn't ever make PCEF come out on top. There seems to be a strategic underlying value to what Cohen&Steers adds to their CEF selection.

One snippet of returns is here, FOF ended up with an 8% return to the 6.1% on PCEF. Dividends were also higher for FOF, so I rolled my PCEF money directly into more FOF shares.

On the shares themselves I only made about $75 but when I roll in the $137 of dividends over the year it was close to a 10% return.

My Buys

Cisco Systems

I picked up another 50 shares @ $44.83 in the middle of the month. Since the pullback from the upper $50s they have looked substantially more compelling. I'm glad to be back in the name and in theory I shouldn't have played the timing game. It worked out in this particular case but I've had times when it did not (ahem, Microsoft).

I had sold out with options earlier in the year and then closed out the rest of my position around $55. I still like this as a great long-term income generator and there's a lot to like here; tons of cash on the balance sheet, great margins, strong cash generation.

Microsoft

I finally bit the bullet on Microsoft once more. I realize it's at another all-time high, but I made a mistake selling out back in 2017. At the time it was still a small position, but I had the pleasure of paying double for shares now than what I sold them for. Anyway, I only added 10 shares for now, very small starter position but reinvestment is on and I'll strategically add from here on out. There's too much to like here; great margins, insane cash flow, insane cash on the balance sheet and a growing titan in the cloud. Their $40B buyback plan covers their free cash flow for one year so expect this sort of thing to continue going forward.

Cohen&Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

As I discussed above, after the most recent ex-dividend day for PCEF I sold my shares of that and rolled it into another 200 shares of FOF. This was just another consolidation move with less to manage. This is also one of my cash generators, so I know its place in my portfolio.

Charts and Graphs

Dividends

This chart covers a rolling 3-month average of my dividend income. With a quarterly view I can smooth out the variations from month to month. You can visually see how well the trend-line fits the data over time.

What I like about the chart is that it focuses on the whole investment journey and not any individual month. It's firm proof I'm getting closer to the summit.

I'm getting close to the $1,000 a month average and should hit it next year.

This table is using the approximate values seen above and projected out several years. By the end of 2019 I should be at about a monthly level of $750 and $875 by the end of 2020.

This was my best November with $733 though it feels like a slight letdown after the $1250 in September. From the chart though it is clear improvement over 2018 ($494 last year). Notes

My monthly payers (DIV, FOF, SDEM, SDIV and SRET) provided $203.

The quarterly payment of MLPA and $123 was more than double from August because of strategic adds prior to the ex-dividend date

PCEF is struck through because that will be the last payment I receive from them

AT&T will also be a little lower going forward since my trim happened after ex-dividend day

Dividends by Position Size The bubble graph maps expected yearly dividends (y-axis) by the percentage in my portfolio (x-axis). The third data point, yield on cost, is represented by the size of the bubble.

SCHD blows out the y-axis being close to 6% of my portfolio. On the x-axis SDIV is the biggest money maker followed by REM, MO and IDV.

Growth

On a monthly level, the $967 in November was 35% higher than last year. To the right of that figure, the 35.4% is a rolling YTD comparison to 2018 (a total of $8,692 versus $6,420). This rolling figure helps smooth out the monthly variances. I eclipsed my 2018 total last month so November and December will be setting the new high-water mark for 2020. This table is my forward-looking 12-month dividend view. This is where I sum up what I would earn in the next 12 months based on the shares I own and the currently declared dividend rates.

With the inclusion of high yielding ETFs this year I've vaulted ahead and now sit at a figure 84% higher than last year in November. Year to date that figure is 73% higher. The amount slightly increased month over month mostly due to dividend increases that went into effect. I'm at an estimated $11,672.

Target Portfolio

I have a target portfolio that captures my need for a lot of various dividend sources while also having allocation to growth. This is how I would like to allocate money across different equity (not asset) classes. I'm an equity guy and things like commodities, currencies or bonds don't really interest me.

I first allocated 10% to growth stocks (was 20% then 15%). This scratches my itch for having shares in Berkshire and the FANGs of the world. I'm also optimistic that at least some will be the dividend growers of the future.

Next is 30% (was 20% then 25%) allocated to high-yielding stocks. I use these as the income portion of my dividend machine. Dividends may be directly reinvested if current prices are right or they will be harvested and tactically allocated to the best investment idea at the time. It also helps me shore up my "balance sheet" by having more cash being generated alongside my regular 401(K) contributions.

The main portion of the portfolio at 55% is core dividend growth. This is where I am to pick names that I expect to surpass the high yielders decades down the road. I would consider names like Apple, Nike or Home Depot to be generational winners.

Lastly, the remaining 5% is allocated to cash. I think any active investor must always have cash on the sidelines for opportunities that present themselves. Frequently these opportunities may only last a day and with no cash available either leads to a missed opportunity or a need to scramble to sell something else. This will help prevent FOMO.

Another way to view the core portfolio would be through a Venn diagram across the three equity categories.

For illustrative purposes, I specifically have the circles overlapping most of the area to highlight the focus on dividend growth stocks.

Actual Portfolio

I'm reasonably close to my target and it looks like I have some opportunity to expand my growth section. One idea I was kicking around was a cloud or SAAS (software as a service) based ETF to augment the growth slice.

The classifications are subjective, but I try to be logically consistent here is how I grouped them. One example of the subjective nature is Altria is pegged as a dividend growth stock, but AT&T is high yield. Their current yields are about the same, but the growth rate of T's dividend is barely beating the rate of inflation, if at all.

Ticker Classification AAPL Dividend Growth ABBV Dividend Growth AMZN Growth BLK Dividend Growth BRK.B Growth CSCO Dividend Growth CVS Dividend Growth DIS Dividend Growth DIV High Yield FB Growth FOF High Yield GLW Dividend Growth GOOG Growth HD Dividend Growth IDV High Yield JNJ Dividend Growth JPM Dividend Growth MA Dividend Growth MDT Dividend Growth MLPA High Yield MO Dividend Growth MSFT Dividend Growth NKE Dividend Growth PEI-D High Yield PRU Dividend Growth REM High Yield SBUX Dividend Growth SCHD Dividend Growth SDEM High Yield SDIV High Yield SKT High Yield SPG High Yield SPYD Dividend Growth SRET High Yield SWK Dividend Growth T High Yield TROW Dividend Growth TRV Dividend Growth V Dividend Growth WFC Dividend Growth

Visualizations

Income by Sector

I don't normally include a prior view except when there are large shifts between months. From September to November, I now receive more than 50% of my dividend income from ETFs. It's more of a mental number than any real accomplishment per se (like when the DOW closes above 30,000).

The chart above is my current view. You can see now about half of my income comes from ETF with the rest spread over the various sectors.

Sector Allocations

About 1/3 of my portfolio is in ETFs, the disconnect between this and the income slice is the high yield ETFs provide much more income per unit of cost.

Champion, Contender, Challenger View

CVS is my "none" and adding Microsoft back in gave me another challenger.

Correction Watch List

I'm always willing to bring in a new holding if it fits into my framework. I have a few ideas on my list that have been continual winners for some time, and I'd be more interested if we get a broader correction. Here are some I'm interested in (from last month I added MSFT back into the portfolio):

BAM

ABT

O

TXN

SAAS / Cloud computing ETF for the growth portion

Things Coming Up

I'll lead off by disclosing having three stop limit sale orders setup for CVS, Facebook and T. Rowe Price. If they trigger, I'll highlight my reasoning in a future edition.

As the year winds down I'm expecting a massive month of dividends. The last month in a quarter has always been the biggest for me and last quarter I cleared over $1,200. Hoping to put up a similar figure this month to round out the year.

It's also time to start thinking about goals for 2020; what do I want to achieve for myself, how do I balance individual companies versus ETFs, do all my holdings fit into my investment strategy?

Expected Dividend Increases

MA (sneak peek but they announced 21.2% increase)

T

As I always point out, I like to run this screener to get some idea generation going and I've included it in case it helps anyone out. Here are the filters I start with:

$10 billion+ in size

US companies

Positive dividend yield

Forward P/E under 20 (I also remove this filter to allow REITs to show up)

EPS growth next 5 years > 0% (new this month)

Revenue growth past 5 years > 0% (new this month)

Sorted by their 52-week lows

GLW and CSCO are my two holdings on this list and it might make sense to look again. CSCO was a recent add after I sold it in the mid-50s a few months ago and it's been some time since I've added to GLW.

Another screener idea I've been working with comes courtesy of Schwab. The high-level criteria are as follows:

Dividend paying

Narrow or wide moat per Morningstar

Morningstar rating of 4 or 5

Schwab Equity Rating of A or B

Conclusion

I wrapped up November with $967 in dividends which brings the yearly total to $8,696. I collected 107% more dividends than November of 2018. Year to date, I've collected 35% more than 2018.

I made 3 purchases and 2 sales which netted to subtracting $135 of projected income over the next year. That was balanced out with dividend increases over the month that added to my yearly projected total. Year to date, my projected income has grown 72% to $11,672. I finished with 36 dividend paying holdings (a decline of 5 holdings).

Thanks for reading, I hope you've enjoyed reading it as much as I've enjoyed writing it. I encourage you to "follow me" if you don't already!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, AMZN, BLK, BRK.B, CSCO, CVS, DIS, DIV, FB, FOF, GLW, GOOG, HD, IDV, JNJ, JPM, MA, MDT, MLPA, MO, MSFT, NKE, PEI-D, PRU, REM, SBUX, SCHD, SDEM, SDIV, SKT, SPG, SPYD, SRET, SWK, T, TROW, TRV, V, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.