November 2019 Dividend Portfolio Update

I raised capital in November for private purposes by selling out smaller positions and closing a larger one. Despite net investments below $0 forward dividend income continued to rise.

Stock continued to move upward in November setting new all-time highs across the board fueled by optimism regarding the phase 1 trade deal and a surprisingly calm month in terms of Trump's tweets.

So far it has been another banner year for stocks but after last year's heavy December sell-off the bar has been lowered substantially at the beginning of this year and all those not panicking on Christmas last year have been gifted a huge present. With the Holiday season having been launched now I am not expecting any type of similar gift this year but it all depends on if the trade deal is inked and Trump agrees to lower rather than raise tariffs.

Portfolio Changes in November

It was another busy month for me as I scrambled to raise capital in order to pay for taxes and ancillary costs related to my latest real estate investment. Thus I was forced to sell stocks and it was quite difficult to do as ultimately I had bought them as I considered them to be a good investment case.

I completely exited my position in General Motors (NYSE:GM). Since my purchase two years ago the stock was hardly moving at all. Occasional sharp gains following strong performances in North America were quickly eliminated over the next couple of months. Dividend growth is non-existent and despite very healthy coverage based on earnings payout ratios, cash flow based metrics present a different picture due to giant capital expenditure (up to $27B per year). I am not thinking the dividend will be cut right now but during the next recession whenever that will occur a cut is inevitable. Closing that position reduced my annual dividend income by $30.4.

I also sold out my small positions in Frontline (FRO) and German chemical company Lanxess (OTCPK:LNXSF) thereby reducing dividend income by around $4.50. Frontline had a great run following the sudden explosion of tanker rates and after having been deeply in the red over the last couple of years I was relieved to be able to close the position at a significant profit. It was always meant to be a small speculative gamble (as my expertise is definitely not in understanding these type of businesses) and it paid off. For the same reason I also reduced my position in another shipper - Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) - a stock which was down as much as 70% in my portfolio at its peak. This was even more speculative but given the massive depreciation of that stock price over the last two years I am still keeping a small speculative position to purely gamble with.

I also sold one share of Target (TGT) before earnings which was a bet on the wrong direction but I surely was not expecting Target to come up with another home run and fly even higher. Having said that I am also not disappointed about that given that I still have a couple of shares and those I sold I bought at around half the price, i.e. that it is just a matter of realizing big profits or even bigger profits.

These sales reduced dividend income by a total of $37.45 annually but all that lost income was more than offset by a couple of purchases mentioned subsequently:

Speculative buy The GEO Group (GEO): +$13.44 dividend income p.a.

Conviction buy Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE): +$12 dividend income p.a.

Conviction buy Energy Transfer LP (ET): +$10.98 dividend income p.a.

Speculative buy Service Properties (SVC): +$10.80 dividend income p.a.

Speculative buy DXC Technology (DXC): +$3.36 dividend income p.a.

Those irregular purchases added $50.58 in forward dividend income offsetting all of the lost income. On top of that purchases related to my regular monthly stock savings plans added a further $15.14 in dividend income resulting in a net annual dividend income increase of around $28.

I also extended the scope of my monthly savings plan by adding Boeing (BA), Broadcom (AVGO), J.P. Morgan (JPM) and Microsoft (MSFT) to the list of stocks, four stocks I have very strong confidence in over the long-term.

All net purchases and sales in November can be found below:

Dividend Income: What happened on the dividend side?

My dividend income from 28 corporations amounted to $262, up 10% sequentially and 14% Y/Y. Strong Y/Y growth is driven by ongoing purchases in AT&T (T) - by far the largest dividend contributor with a share of around 30% in November alone - and AbbVie (ABBV) with the latter also growing its dividend by a juicy 10.3%. This also positively influenced sequential development. The biggest driver for quarterly growth though were my various purchases and additions to MLP stocks of ET, MPLX (MPLX) and Antero Midstream Partners (AM) with the latter being very speculative and prone to a dividend cut anytime. Recent purchases of Simon Property Group (SPG) and APLE - a monthly dividend payer I am very keen on extending to a sizable position in 2020 - also helped.

All dividends break down as follows:

Here is a look at my favorite chart: the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2019, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year, rearranging the years side by side rather than horizontally as in previous updates:

This view looks very cluttered at first, but it is very rich in information. It shows every single dividend payment I have received since I started my journey in 2015 in the shape of circle colored differently by year and sized based upon their contribution. The view is broken down by month and by year (not by year and by month!) and thus allows to better see the development over time. For every year of a certain month, a white rectangle indicates the average monthly dividend. The area where dividends fall below that average is filled dark red whereas the area above is colored dark green. Personally, I absolutely love this redesigned view of my old "bubbles chart" as it is much clearer to identify developments and trends in my dividend income.

Now, zooming in on November only and arranging the view differently in the shape of a whisker plot shows the range of dividend income by individual stock over the years. This allows to easily spot dividend growth and dividend cuts, as for instance, the whisker around SHN is very tall with a blue circle of 2018 at the maximum and a pink 2019 circle showing the massive dividend cut.

It remains fascinating to watch how all these metrics develop over time. Right now, as I am still in the early stages, these metrics are not that impressive, but the growth is truly striking, and all these instruments help me measure it and provide meaning to it. Now that I have entered the fourth year of my road to financial independence, it is really motivating and encouraging to see how these bubbles are increasing in size and quantity and (slowly) moving up the scale.

Speaking in terms of meaning, another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT). I am assuming an average hourly rate of $25 here. In 2018, I generated 121 hours in GWT, equaling slightly more than $3,000 in annual net dividends. For this year, I am targeting a 15% increase. This results in $3,450 in targeted annual net dividends or 138 hours in GWT. What this shows is as follows:

All time (blue area) - Around 361 hours, or 45.2 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek, that equals more than two entire months of vacation funded via dividends. YTD (green bars) - Around 127.8 hours, or 16 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2019 already. That equals more than three full weeks of work. Highlighted in pink is the accumulated YTD total at the end of the current reporting month (November) across each year.

Now that the year is almost over I know for sure that I will achieve my target of 138 hours which is great given that I have been able to add less capital than expected to my portfolio throughout the year as I haven't factored in the big tax payments and real estate cost into my yearly planning. Once December is completed I am expecting GWT to have reached around 140 hours which would imply almost one entire active working month has been replaced with passive income. That would be a milestones towards my goal of obviously replacing 100% of active working time with passive income.

Upcoming December Dividends

The snapshot below is taken from my Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions) and shows expected gross dividend payments for November spearheaded by that big quarterly dividend from AT&T.

My dividend portfolio composition (excludes non-dividend paying companies)

At end of November, my portfolio is composed as follows:

Company Name Ticker % Market Value Market Value (€) Apple Inc. (AAPL) 8,44% 8.734 AT&T Inc. (T) 5,91% 6.109 Visa Inc Class A (V) 5,25% 5.430 Mcdonald's Corp (MCD) 4,13% 4.269 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 3,76% 3.893 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2,77% 2.870 Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) 2,74% 2.833 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (RDS.B) 2,71% 2.805 Southern Co (SO) 2,61% 2.697 Altria Group Inc (MO) 2,56% 2.644 AbbVie Inc (ABBV) 2,51% 2.596 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 2,48% 2.570 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 2,34% 2.416 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 2,25% 2.330 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 2,17% 2.244 Siemens Healthineers (SHE) 2,08% 2.148 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 1,64% 1.692 3M Co (MMM) 1,50% 1.551 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 1,50% 1.549 Procter & Gamble Co (PG) 1,40% 1.452 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 1,40% 1.450 Bank of America Corp (BAC) 1,32% 1.370 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 1,27% 1.311 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1,26% 1.301 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 1,23% 1.269 Daimler (OTCPK:OTCPK:DDAIF) 1,19% 1.235 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 1,16% 1.199 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 1,15% 1.194 Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF) 1,14% 1.180 Dominion Energy Inc (D) 1,13% 1.172 Unilever NV ADR (UN) 1,05% 1.084 Morgan Stanley (MS) 1,00% 1.036 Intel Corporation (INTC) 0,99% 1.027 The Coca-Cola Co (KO) 0,94% 975 Blackstone Group LP (BX) 0,94% 975 QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) 0,93% 961 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 0,93% 959 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 0,93% 957 BASF BASFY 0,92% 956 BP plc (BP) 0,91% 939 Target Corporation (TGT) 0,87% 904 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Preference Shares (OTCPK:OTCPK:BMWYY) 0,83% 855 Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) 0,82% 847 Allianz SE (OTCQX:OTCPK:AZSEY) 0,76% 785 B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 0,76% 782 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 0,69% 716 Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) 0,65% 671 Walt Disney Co (DIS) 0,65% 668 Sixt (OTC:SXTSY) 0,59% 612 Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) 0,54% 559 CVS Health Corp (CVS) 0,53% 545 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0,47% 485 General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 0,47% 482 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 0,46% 475 Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) 0,43% 446 Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 0,42% 435 Bayer AG (OTCPK:OTCPK:BAYZF) 0,40% 416 CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) 0,40% 409 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 0,36% 371 Broadcom Inc (AVGO) 0,35% 366 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) 0,35% 359 Apollo Investment (OTC:AINV) 0,33% 341 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 0,30% 309 Energy Transfer Partners (ETE) 0,29% 302 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) 0,29% 300 Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) 0,29% 298 Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) 0,28% 290 Fresenius SE (OTCQX:OTCQX:FSNUF) 0,28% 287 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 0,27% 283 Drillisch (OTC:OTC:DRHKF) 0,27% 276 Lanxess AG (OTCPK:LNXSF) 0,26% 269 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) 0,26% 265 Home Depot (HD) 0,24% 252 BP (BP) 0,23% 243 Osram (OTCPK:OSAGF) 0,23% 236 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) 0,19% 194 Centurylink Inc (CTL) 0,19% 192 Brookfield Energy Partners (BEP) 0,17% 172 The GEO Group Inc (GEO) 0,17% 171 DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) 0,14% 146 Fresenius Medial Care (FMS) 0,12% 129 Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) 0,12% 126 EQT Midstream Partners (EQT) 0,11% 119 Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) 0,11% 117 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 0,11% 116 Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) 0,11% 115 Service Properties Trust (SVC) 0,10% 108 MPLX LP (MPLX) 0,08% 87 General Electric Company (GE) 0,08% 80 Boeing (BA) 0,05% 47

If you like this content and want to read more about this and/or other dividend-related topics, please hit the "Follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified of new releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

