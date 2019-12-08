This Bullish S&P 500 Signal Was Just Nailed Down

Weight Of The Evidence

Common sense tells us, even in the strongest of strong bull markets, we can find concerning data points and scary narratives. There is always something to be concerned about. Markets (VTI) move based on the weight of the evidence. Therefore, we are constantly evaluating present-day data points and looking for signals that confirm or contradict the bullish hypothesis that was formed in early January 2019.

This Just Happened

The only way we can really understand if a signal leans bullish, bearish, or neutral is to ask and answer the following question:

How many times has it occurred in the past and how did the stock market perform after past signals?

The chart below shows the percentage of S&P 500 (SPY) stocks above their 200-day exponential moving average. It is rare for this breadth indicator to drop below the blue line, which is indicative of extreme pessimism about future economic and market outcomes. If you know market history, you know most signals that began to form in 2002, 2009, 2011, and 2015 turned out to be great “keep an open mind about better than expected outcomes” signals. The signal shown below is triggered when breadth gets oversold (below the blue line) and then makes it all the way back to the green line. The last round trip took place between late December 2018 and late November 2019.

How Did Stocks Perform Walking Forward?

Rather than waiting for something to happen (i.e. market to make a top), the table below is based on something that just happened. In the previous cases, and based on all the data available, subsequent S&P 500 (IVV) performance was very satisfying looking out three months to five years.

Continuing with the weight of the evidence theme, ten new signals and S&P 500 (SCHX) performance tables are covered in the video below.

Does The Blow-Off Top Theory Hold Water?

The hot topic on Wall Street this week was “blow-off top”. How concerned should we be about an end to a euphoric stock market rally? You can decide.

Realistic Expectations

Was it a cake walk after the breadth thrust round trip that was triggered on August 23, 2016? No, reminding us that even under a longer-term bullish scenario, really scary periods are to be expected.

Previous Signals Align With Signals Above

The Seeking Alpha posts below provide additional support for the longer-term bullish case:

Day By Day

We will continue to test the cyclical low (December 2018) in the context of a secular trend thesis in upcoming posts and videos. If the weight of the evidence begins to shift in a bearish manner, we must be willing to adjust our assessment of the probabilities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.