There By Dragons: Avoid These ETNs Like Fire

Several years ago I read a book written by a Wall Street veteran who specialized in risk management and structured product design. This author argued (from his personal experience of over 30 years at major banks) that Wall Street firms will typical build structured products in such a way that the traders and analysts of the firm will understand it better than the client understands it. His central message was that through complexity, Wall Street regularly creates traded instruments in which they have the informational edge and are thus equipped to directly beat the ill-informed crowd which trades their instruments.

It is my belief that this pattern has been replicated once again in the volatility trading space. Specifically, I believe a family of volatility ETPs is tracking an index which has been designed to be poorly understood by investors and therefore better equip the issuers of these ETPs (banks like Credit Suisse and Barclays) to trade against others. In this piece, I will explain the peril behind the most frequently-tracked volatility benchmark and show who is poised to profit from the current setup. Ultimately, I suggest staying away from long exposure to volatility simply due to the structure of the VIX futures markets and the long-run return of the index.

The Volatility Index

The most popular volatility benchmark by a very large margin is the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is designed by the company S&P Global and has a fairly simple goal: it gives exposure to VIX futures. This is simple enough, but if you actually dig into its methodology, you’ll find all sorts of confusing and troubling bits of information.

Let’s start with a discussion about what exactly the VIX is. The VIX is a popular index which tracks volatility in the S&P 500 and is sometimes called the “fear gauge”. For a little more detail, the VIX is actually the implied volatility on a basket of put and call options on the S&P 500 index with an average expiry of about 30 days into the future.

The only real way to trade the VIX itself is to buy the same basket of options, which would be very difficult for most market participants, so the CBOE created a lineup of futures contracts which settle off of where the VIX will be reported on a certain day in the future.

S&P Global (a large index-designer name) created the VIX Short-Term Futures Index to give investors a way of tracking the VIX futures markets through time. The basic idea behind indices like this is that since futures markets expire at some point, you will be required to roll your exposure prior to expiry so that you can maintain exposure to the market on a continuous basis. For this reason, the Short-Term Futures Index will roll exposure into the next contract month at some point.

Now here’s where things start to get a little weird. If you check my post history, I’ve covered a wide gamut of rolling methodologies across the commodities markets – and this is perhaps the strangest methodology I’ve ever seen. The Short-Term VIX Futures Index rolls exposure on a continuous basis (every day) such that the weighted-average holding of VIX futures is 30-days into the future. There are a few eye-raising issues to note about this.

If you carefully think that through, it means that if you’re only working with two contracts, you will start a month almost 100% in the front contract and end a month almost 100% in the second month contract (to maintain the 30-day holding thing). This means that as a month progresses, you will be subject to roll yield in a progressively larger measure. Let’s graphically explain that.

This is the current VIX futures curve. At present, the Short-Term Index is holding exposure across the December 18th contract and the January 22nd contract. We are a little over half-way through a rolling cycle so 66% of exposure is held in January – and as time progresses, this number will increase to 100% before we start rolling all over again.

Here’s the problem. January is currently trading 13% higher than December. In and of itself, this isn’t an issue – selling out of December and buying into January are two separate transactions in two separate instruments. The problem arises when we factor in a bit of practical financial theory, namely, convergence. That is, in a typical market, futures prices tend to trend towards the spot price as time progresses. This can graphically be seen below:

What this tangibly means is that assuming nothing dramatic changes in the world, the January futures contract will gradually be approaching the December futures contract as time progresses. In other words, the 13% differential between these two contracts will most certainly narrow substantially as futures prices become more certain. This will probably result in losses for long investors in volatility because the holdings in January will be declining in value versus December as we proceed.

The rate of this narrowing is a traded relationship (you can trade calendar spreads of VIX futures), so it’s impossible to say precisely when and how the move will happen – but it regularly and reliably does happen across most traded futures markets. In general however, the rate of this differential will closely follow the concept of theta decay (time decay) in options.

The chart above shows how a typical option decays in value by time. As you can see, the rate of loss increases in percentage terms the closer you are to expiry. For example, if you have 2 days until an option expires, you’re likely to a single day’s change result in around half of the option value disappear whereas as single day change in an option months from expiry will only result in small change.

This concept is very relevant to understanding what is happening in the Short-Term VIX Futures Index. Since it is holding the front two contracts, the amount of distance lost between the contracts (or decay) is very high and exponentially accelerating as a month progresses. Since the index’s methodology has it rolling exposure in such a way that around expiry of the front, 100% will be held in the second month, this means that the narrowing of the spread will be most extreme around this time. In other words, you’ll be “longest” in a collapsing price when the pain is greatest.

In the chart below, I have pulled the historic values for this spread which the index follows from the great VIX Central website.

On average, the difference between the contracts which the index rolls between is about 10-15%. This means that on average, the index upon which the most popular volatility ETPs is based will see strong contractions in its holdings simply because the exposure in the higher-priced contract will be decaying in value in relation to the front in an accelerating manner.

I’ve used this analogy before, but this is basically like jumping out of an airplane without a parachute and just before you hit the ground, magically being teleported back up to the airplane and doing it again in an infinite loop. This process of a near-constant fall from higher prices has led to an absolute decimation of the Short-Term VIX futures index.

In my experience talking with dozens of traders of volatility, most long traders of volatility ETPs are unaware of the implications or even the existence of the above chart. This chart is directly from S&P Global and shows the actual annualized return of the index upon which most volatility ETPs trade. If you are trading an ETN, congrats, this is the pure (before fees) return you have earned. If you’re trading an ETF, you’ll see a different return (because you’re actually transacting futures which can muddle the picture).

In case the numbers above haven’t sunk in – if your favorite volatility ETP tracks the Short-Term VIX index, it would have fallen by around half per year for the last decade. To put this in a real dollar impact – if you had investing $100,000, in say VXX 10 years ago, today you’d have less than $50 left in your trading account.

This is what happens when you roll exposure to contracts which are on average 10-15% above your prior holding – you lose. And this is precisely why I believe investors should be aware of who is on the other side of their ETN trades. Let’s discuss the two most active.

VXX

According to etf.com, the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (VXX) has $1.12 billion of assets under management. As you can see in the name, VXX directly tracks the Short-Term VIX index which we discussed above. The same index which has fallen by half per year for the last decade.

VXX is structured as an ETN. If you’re unfamiliar with an ETN, it is basically an agreement in which the issuer of the ETN will pay you the return of a benchmark. In other words, Barclays Bank (iPath) is agreeing with to pay the holders of its note the return of the Short-Term VIX index. Again, remember – this index has declined by half per year.

For a bank, the beauty of an ETN is this: you can decide how you hedge your exposure. Within Barclays’ risk management structure, they can decide to bear risk or offset risk of the VXX ETN (by trading VIX futures or options).

Given that the index they are paying out on actually drops in most years, this is potentially a big money maker for the bank. In other words, they could decide to simply ride the other side of the trade and receive the roughly 50% decline on $1 billion in assets in a typical year. Granted, this would be the highest risk approach and they most likely only speculate on a small portion of funds, but investors need to carefully think through who and what is on the other side of their trade before even considering buying the note. Even if you’ve decided that a 50%+ loss per year is an okay risk, it is important to understand that Barclays will ultimately be on the other side of your bet in some form or fashion.

TVIX

The second most popular ETN is VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) with a little over a billion dollars in assets under management. This note is issued by Credit Suisse and offers a two-times leveraged return of the Short-Term VIX Index.

Yep, you read that right. As if a greater than 50% loss per year weren’t enough, TVIX doubles down and offers twice the fun! A simple look at the momentum table from Seeking Alpha tells the sad but predictable tale – when you double up on a losing strategy, bad things result.

And again, note who is on the issuing side here: Credit Suisse is short this instrument in which $1 billion of investors are long. Credit Suisse may hedge their exposure – we simply don’t know – but if you were short something which has fallen by 99% over the last 3 years, how much exposure would you wear?

Others

There are a handful of other volatility ETNs and ETFs, but these two instruments take most of the market share. If you’ve found yourself reading this article, there’s a chance you’ve traded these instruments or are at least aware of them.

For most people who trade volatility, the central reason is this: they seek to hedge their S&P 500 exposure or capitalize on a market decline. My simple argument is this – why not just trade less size, buy put options on the S&P 500, or short a small portion of stock? The correlation between the VIX and movements in the market is so strong that an outright position in the market will get you a very similar return of the underlying VIX.

And if you are determined to trade the VIX itself, why not simply trade the VIX futures contract relevant to your holding period? Why subject yourself to the Short-Term VIX Futures Index which utilizes an odd rolling methodology which has a proven track record of destroying wealth? Why not go straight to the source and hedge the risk directly?

When you trade this index, you are trading a derivative of a derivate of a derivative…of a derivative. The index derives its value from a derivative of the VIX which is itself a derivative of options prices (which is another derivative). As you can see in the long-run returns of the index, when you get into the territory of a third-order or fourth-order derivative, you’re likely trading something that someone else understands better than you. Given that well-capitalized banks with decades of profitable operations stand on the other side of your trade, I would ask that you reconsider any long exposure to the above instruments (as well as anything else which touches the index).

Conclusion

We’ve covered a lot of territory, but here’s the key point. The current lineup of volatility ETPs tracks an index which structurally declines by around 50% per year – despite changes in volatility. Large banks ultimately stand on the other side of your trade when you decide to go long volatility ETNs. Given that the market is currently in contango (as usual), VIX traders should strongly consider staying away from long exposure to volatility ETPs at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.