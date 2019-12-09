The Rise Of Crude Oil

Technically speaking we could see a few trading days of weakness before the uptrend re-exerts itself.

The crude markets are currently undergoing a transition which has not been seen in several years. Namely, we are entering a period of time in which crude stocks are poised to decline for the first time in over two years. This marks a key inflection point in the market which I believe is largely unobserved by market participants. It is my opinion that in the coming months, we will see one of the largest price rallies in several years and investors and traders should consider buying now to participate in the move.

The Balance

As always, I try and start my fundamental deep-dives with a look at the crude balance as expressed through the 5-year range. This chart encapsulates in a single graphic where we stand in the battle between supply and demand.

As you can see, crude inventories have followed the typical seasonal pattern, however the distance between key benchmarks like the 5-year average and 2018’s figures has shrunk throughout the year. Specifically, we are just a few barrels away from the first year-over-year decline seen since 2017. Let’s dig into the fundamental to find out exactly why this is happening.

Demand

Let’s kick off our discussion by looking at demand.

At present, we are seeing very strong surges in refining demand which have brought the level of utilization from under the 5-year range (very weak) to nearing the 5-year average (moderate strength) since around October. As we discussed in a piece in early November, this increase in utilization could be clearly anticipated due to declining product stocks in the October timeframe…

Which led to elevated margins across the country…

These high margins (driven by low product stocks) in the October-November timeframe led to the current wave of refining strength and has since driven gasoline stocks back above the 5-year range. Given that gasoline stocks are once again elevated, I expect moderate weakness in refining demand through year-end. However ongoing distillate strength could keep runs elevated.

If you’ve been observing refining demand throughout 2019, this call on demand is really just “business as usual”. It’s been a terrible year in terms of runs and this call is basically just stating that it’s going to continue in its usual seasonal pattern but moderately weak. In terms of the overall balance, this isn’t really noteworthy in either a bullish or bearish direction.

However, when we come over to exports, things start to get interesting. As always, exports continue to surge.

While we have not reached new heights following the contraction in November, the trend is still largely intact. That is, through time, despite a volatile Brent-WTI spread (rough benchmark for export economics)…

Crude exports have continued to grow in basically every year following legalization…

We continue to see a myriad of regions demanding U.S. barrels.

And despite trade wars, we continue to see elevated share given to Asia.

Exports are currently very bullish the crude balance. Despite trade wars, price volatility, hurricanes, and more, exports have continued to grow. The sky hasn’t fully been explored yet and we don’t know the limit of where exports could reach. But until then, this remains a very bullish piece of the balance.

Supply

On the supply side, we have a few interesting dynamics – each of which are bullish. Let’s start with production.

Crude production has been the poster child of American capitalism as we’ve seen outright production thunder higher in most years since the Shale Revolution.

Despite the glowing media headlines of how we will soon supply the world and supplant OPEC nations, there’s another side to the tale: growth is actually slowing.

This slowdown in production is primary coming from the Permian Basin due to a wave of bankruptcies, however overall production growth rates show slowdowns in basically every major region.

We have seen drilling slow…

Completions slow…

And DUC count drop…

The basic story here is consistent across the board. At current prices, the industry is not sufficiently incentivized to continue increasing production. And the big problem here is this: the only way to correct this situation is higher prices. The market is giving a very clear signal that oil prices must rise for production to continue rising.

I believe an instructive case can be seen from the last production slowdown.

In 2014, crude production started to slow due to collapse in the price of crude oil. This production growth rate slowed (and actually declined) until the price of crude had rallied by over 60% between 2015 and 2016. It took growing prices for several quarters before production growth actually started to rise once again.

We are currently in an environment in which production growth is slowing. At the current trend, we will see growth rate enter year-over-year declines within a year. As you can see in the chart above, declining growth is fixed by rising prices. For growth to continue, the market will need higher crude prices.

The other facet of supply is imports – and imports are very weak.

As I have pointed out before, the primary catalyst here is OPEC cuts. OPEC cuts have been in place in 2019 resulting in some of the lowest levels of imports in decades.

The problem with the low level of imports is this: it is going to continue (and likely accelerate into 2020). OPEC met this week and agreed to deepen its cuts. There is some nuance to this agreement (like excluding condensate and the question of compliance), but the overall message is that fewer barrels of crude oil are slated to hit the water. And this is bullish for North American crude prices because it means that the trend in place this year of very weak imports is going to remain in place at least through March of next year.

Quick Summary

So here’s a quick summary of the main elements of the supply and demand balance.

Refining runs – Neutral to bearish due to weak demand through year-end

– Neutral to bearish due to weak demand through year-end Exports – Bullish due to ongoing growth and no demonstrated limit

– Bullish due to ongoing growth and no demonstrated limit Production – Bullish due to higher prices being the only cure

– Bullish due to higher prices being the only cure Imports – Strongly bullish due to additional contractions expected

The common element among most of the above elements is “bullish”. This is the theme of the market and the reason why crude oil is currently up 15% from the lows of October – the balance is largely bullish and the trends in place will only be corrected by even higher prices.

A Trading Model

When it comes to actually synthesizing this information into a tradable model, we need to observe and quantify a relationship that has demonstrated ability to directionally call the crude markets. I have a few different models I rely on in different stages of a market movements, but at present, the model I am finding the most use from is a simple year-over-year change in stocks.

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, we are just a few inches shy of entering into the first year-over-year declines in crude inventories in a few years. It’s instructive to go back to the last time this happened to see how price can respond in a Shale Revolution world. Here is the price action chart of 2017, or the last time we saw the ongoing switch occur.

In 2017, the last time we switched into a regime of declining inventories, the price of crude rallied by 75% peak-to-trough in a move which continued until inventories once again moved towards building on a year-over-year basis. This type of move is possible, though I view a smaller move as more likely. Numerically, the current rate of change in crude inventories will see us experience a 20% year-over-year decline in crude inventories before the end of next year. Here’s how price normally responds to movements in this metric bucketed by magnitude (using 25 years of data).

Will we see a 20% decline in stocks? Will we see more…or less? Will the averages of the past guide the price action of the future? I don’t know, but I lean towards believing that the future tends to rhyme with the past. In absence of any better information than the clear correlation between inventory changes as well as the current trends in place, I believe it is entirely reasonable to state that the average of the past will likely approximate the movements of the future. Given that average of around 50%, I believe we could see price gains of 50% or so in WTI futures into next year.

This number sounds very large and almost hyperbolic. But I’d point out that the last time this occurred, we saw a peak-to-trough movement of 75% in the price of WTI. Also, I’d note that we’re already 15% off of the lows in the futures contract. In other words, we’re already a decent portion of the way underway towards this target. In my opinion, it’s entirely reasonable to maintain the price target until the fundamental trend changes.

Technically Speaking

I normally don’t look at the technicals when I do a fundamental deep-dive, but in this case there’s something on the chart which is drawing my attention.

Price is currently sitting at what I view as a strong zone of resistance. This said, it is entirely possible (and maybe even slightly more likely than not) that we will see price fall for a week or two before consolidating energy and pushing through to new multi-month highs. So if you’ve read this thesis and are convinced, consider a more tactical timing of your investment. I view price as currently sitting in a region in which we’ll likely see some immediate selloff action. But I put the odds at only say 60% that this will actually happen – in other words, it’s entirely possible (while less likely) that we’ll see price continue thundering higher and for the market to ignore the zone.

Conclusion

Crude demand has been poor this year, but exports continue to lend strength to the balance. The supply side of the balance is very bullish with the decrease in inventories driven by slowing production and low imports. Technically speaking we could see a few trading days of weakness before the uptrend re-exerts itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.