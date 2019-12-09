PAVmed Has Multiple Paths To Growth

Summary

The company has a number of products in various stages of regulatory approval, one of which will start to generate revenue within 2-4 weeks.

The company has finance lined up to get it through the regulatory process of two other sizable opportunities.

There are several more really sizable opportunities beyond these, and in relation to all this the market cap of the company seems pretty modest.

The speed and size of the revenue streams is impossible to foresee at this point and it's not implausible the company will have to go back to the markets.

But they seem to be backed by fairly well disposed capital providers who have put reasonable terms on the financing until now.