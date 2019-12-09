IPL Is Too Cheap For Its Juicy 8%+ Yield And Return On Investment Outlook

Investors should expect meaningful total returns through a combination of an ~8%+ dividend yield and hopefully some share price gains as large ROIC projects such as the HPC come online.

IPL's dividend is well covered by the FFO generated from stable cost of service and fee-based revenues, meaning CAPEX is dependant on the commodity based revenue sources.

IPL is very cheap given its ROIC relative to other midstream companies, and has a juicy ~8% dividend yield.

Please note we will refer to the company as IPL throughout the article as that is the symbol it trades under on the TSX.

Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) is a major petroleum transportation, storage and natural gas liquids processing business based in Calgary, Alberta. They own and operate four business segments operating in western Canada and Europe. Their pipeline systems span over 7,800 kilometres in length and transport over 1.4 million barrels per day.

IPL is nowhere close to the size of some of the major energy infrastructure companies based in North America such as Kinder Morgan (KMI) whose pipeline systems span over 84,000 kilometres. IPL is also among the smallest in terms of market capitalization and enterprise value relative to other major energy infrastructure super powers.

Company Ticker Market Capitalization (Billion) EV (Billions) EV/EBITDA Inter PipelineLtd. (OTCPK:IPPLF) 12.204 20.898 14.32x Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) 43.71 81.96 12.82x Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 137.8485 244.161 15.64x TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) 83.7405 157.329 13.26x

Although its valuation on an EV/EBITDA basis is about in line with other competitors it still appears quite cheap given it has achieved a respectable and stable ROIC of at least 5% the past 5 years which has been better than its much larger competitors. This is largely due to its ability to deliver large-scale projects on time and on budget.

It also has a juicy 7.88% dividend yield, which is also among the highest of all the major energy infrastructure super powers.

Company Ticker Yield Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF) 7.88% Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) 5.18% Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 5.85% TC Energy Corporation (TRP) 4.42%

IPL has continued to invest heavily in the buildout of energy infrastructure in North America, as there is $3.7 Billion in CAPEX that is expected to be in service in the next 12-24 months which should result in significant earnings and cash flow growth over the coming years. This will allow the company to raise its dividend at a steady pace for which it already has at a rate of 7.3% CAGR since 2009.

2019 Q3 Investor Presentation

The dividend has historically been well covered by just cost-of-service and fee based revenue which is are the revenue sources that are virtually unaffected by commodity booms and busts. The contracts are also long-term and with investment grade quality counter parties. By "well covered" I mean greater than 1:1 FFO coverage, indicating that their self-funded growth is more dependant on commodity based revenue. Even if there is another commodity price slump the current dividend should be well covered provided IPL chooses to delay growth plans and not cut the dividend.

2019 Q3 Investor Presentation

IPL's juicy dividend yield that is well covered and with its near term projects that will be in service over the coming decade should make it a very attractive investment for income oriented investors.

Company Description

Inter Pipeline Ltd is a midstream, transportation and storage company with assets in Canada and Europe. The firm currently operates four business segments: Oil Sands Transportation, Natural Gas Liquids Processing, Conventional Oil Transportation and Bulk Liquids Storage. The oil sands transportation makes up the bulk of the firm’s business, contributing 54% of 9-month EBITDA, where revenue is 100% cost of service. In fact 83% of IPL's EBITDA is derived from cost of service or fee based revenue, which is favourable for income investors as it lessens the volatility associated with revenue and allows the company to be able to make more certain plans associated with CAPEX and dividend payouts.

2019 Q3 Investor Presentation

Oil Sands Transportation

Inter Pipeline’s largest business segment is oil sands transportation, which is comprised of 100% ownership in the Corridor, Cold Lake and Polaris pipeline systems. Collectively, these systems have more than 2.5 million b/d of installed pipeline capacity, including 1.2 million b/d of bitumen blend capacity on the Cold Lake pipeline system, 879,000 b/d of diluent capacity on the Polaris pipeline system and 465,000 b/d of bitumen blend capacity on the Corridor pipeline system.

2019 Q3 Investor Presentation

IPL has contracted capacity of ~2.3 Billion b/d and over 20 years remaining on cost-of service contracts, 97% of which are with investment grade counterparties as shown below. Operating expenses in the oil sands transportation business segment also typically have a limited impact on IPL’s FFO, as substantially all operating expenditures are recovered from shippers.

2019 Q3 Investor Presentation

NLG Processing

IPL is one of Canada’s largest NGL processing businesses and owns three major straddle plants, two off gas plants, an off gas liquids pipeline and a fractionator, all located in Alberta.

2019 Q3 Investor Presentation

This business segment tends to be more exposed to commodity price fluctuations as 84% of EBITDA was commodity based.

2019 Q3 Investor Presentation

The three major straddle facilities are capable of processing in excess of six billion cubic feet of natural gas per day and producing over 240,000 b/d of NGL.

Conventional Oil Pipelines

IPL's conventional oil pipelines business segment earns revenue from the transportation of petroleum products in accordance with Inter Pipeline’s tariffs under a number of fee-based and cost-of-service contracts, while its midstream marketing activities generate revenue under a number of cost-of-service and product margin contracts.

There are 3 conventional pipeline systems Bow River (which accounts for over 50% of current volume), Central Alberta and Mid-Saskatchewan, with 3,900 km of pipeline, over 1.3 million barrels of storage capacity, and over 100 service providers.

Bulk Liquid Storage

2019 Q3 Investor Presentation

The bulk liquid storage business earns revenue for bulk liquid storage and handling services that are underpinned by a range of long-term and short-term fee-based and cost-of-service contracts. Average utilization in the bulk liquid storage business increased in the current quarter from 74% in 2018 to 92% in 2019, and YTD from 80% in 2018 to 84% in 2019. The increase for both periods reflects higher throughput activity, particularly in Denmark, from securing additional storage contracts.

With operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, IPL stores various oils, petrochemical and biofuel products in Europe through an integrated network of storage terminals located at key coastal ports and inland waterways, making them one of the largest bulk liquid storage businesses in Europe. Third quarter 2019 average storage utilization rates were 92%, an improvement compared to 74% for the same period in 2018.

Throughput activity from the acquired storage business in the UK and Netherlands, and higher throughput activity from the securing of additional storage contracts, particularly in Denmark, supported these improved rates. In the third quarter of 2019, they announced a process is underway to explore the potential sale of their bulk liquid storage business segment.

The decision to explore alternatives is consistent with IPL's practice of making prudent long-term portfolio management decisions, considering the organic growth initiatives in other parts of the business. Should a sale be completed, potential proceeds would be used to reduce debt and finance their capital expenditure program, including the Heartland Project (discussed later).

Project Backlog

IPL is currently advancing a multi-phase expansion of the Central Alberta pipeline system. Phase one of this development program, which began in late 2017, includes the conversion of the pipeline system to multi-product batch operation, and construction of additional truck off-loading and tank storage capacity at the Stettler Station. Batch operations began in mid-2018 and an additional 10,000 b/d of truck unloading capacity entered service in October of 2019. Two new 130,000 barrel storage tanks and the final component of phase one, are expected to be complete by the spring of 2020.

The second phase of this program, a $100 million investment in a new 75-kilometer pipeline called the Viking Connector, will connect Inter Pipeline’s Throne Station, on the Bow River pipeline system, to the Central Alberta pipeline system. This project is expected to add approximately 10,000 to 15,000 b/d of throughput volume to the Central Alberta pipeline system in the first half of 2020. This connection will provide new access to the Edmonton market hub and more flexibility for producers.

2019 Q3 Investor Presentation

Inter Pipeline remains highly focused on executing construction, commercial and operational activities for the $3.5 billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex (HPC), located in Strathcona County, Alberta near IPL's existing Redwater Olefinic Fractionator.

Upon completion, HPC will be Canada’s first integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility and will convert low-cost, locally sourced propane into higher value polypropylene. Inter Pipeline expects to spend approximately $1.2 billion on this project in 2019 and has invested $1.9 billion in this project since inception. The Complex will convert approximately 22,000 b/d of low-cost, locally sourced propane into 525,000 tonnes of high value polypropylene per year.

This investment has the potential for a very high return on investment due to substantial amounts of cheap propane housed in Alberta that cannot be moved due to the lack of pipeline capacity. There is more than 100,000 b/d of expected oversupply that will have to be exported. The majority of HPC’s production expected to be sold into the US market, which is expected to have the highest PP price in the world. The project also garners strong support from the government of Alberta which has granted IPL $200M in royalty credits. The HPC is expected to have one of the lowest cash costs for delivered polypropylene in North America.

2019 Q3 Investor Presentation

Global demand forecast to grow from ~74,000 KTA to over 90,000 KTA in 2023

2019 Q3 Investor Presentation

Once operational in late 2021, Inter Pipeline expects to earn approximately $450 million to $500 million per year in long-term average annual EBITDA , representing a strong return on invested capital.

Approximately 60% of the $3.5 billion project cost is "de-risked" as IPL's "toll road" style business model is being employed in the Heartland Petrochemical complex project. Revenues from this facility are expected to be 70-85% cost-of-service contracts which will insulate Inter Pipeline from exposure to propane commodity price fluctuations. In the most recent conference call it was confirmed the construction process has been partially "de-risked" with 45% of project costs awarded as lump-sum payments so that IPL is sheltered from construction costs overruns.

Valuation

Given the potential return on capital for the pipeline projects especially the HPC it seems absurd that IPL's stock price has been almost falling the past 3 years, while its FFO has been rising and currently trades at a juicy P/FFO of only ~7.9x.

Data by YCharts

2019 Q3 Investor Presentation

Analysts estimate that EBITDA will grow 2.7% YoY at fiscal 2020 FYE, 6.1% YoY at fiscal 2021 FYE, and less than 1% YoY at fiscal 2022 FYE. The higher growth at 2021 FYE likely being due to the HPC coming online. One could argue that interest rate savings is not being considered here, as IPL can certainly roll-over existing debt at lower rates, which will lead to a higher cash flow growth rate.

Data by YCharts

Even if FFO grows in line with analyst estimates for EBITDA and the dividend as well but after 2020 FYE as management has announced a $1.71/share dividend for 2020 FYE, and the P/FFO multiple stays constant at 7.8x the annualized return from holding the stock until 2022 FYE should yield a very conservative ~11% annualized return (obviously the vast majority of this return coming from the dividends).

Year EBITDA (Millions) EBITDA Growth Rate FFO/share Price/Share (TSX) Dividend/share 2018 $788.00 - $2.80 $22.18 $1.69 2019E $809.00 2.66% $2.87 $22.42 $1.71 2020E $858.00 6.06% $3.05 $23.78 $1.81 2021E $862.00 0.47% $3.06 $23.89 $1.82

Source: Authors Tables

Conclusion and Final Remarks

As we can see the majority of IPL's revenue is negligibly by commodity prices, with long-term and high quality contracts in place driven by the strong credit quality of its customers. The company's utility-like cash flows result in a relatively safe dividend for income oriented investors, as even during times when the economy is in a weaker position, the risk of a dividend that is no longer covered by cash flows is low.

IPL's assets are almost irreplaceable, largely due to the fact that building out a new pipeline system with the reach they have would take an enormous amount of capital, it takes many years for all these pipelines and other assets to be built, and more importantly has takes a few years to be cash flow positive and to see some return on investment. Although, regulators and governments are often reluctant to allow new pipeline construction, this serves as an advantage to existing infrastructure giants such as IPL and its peers because it also ensures that their existing pipeline infrastructure will remain intact for decades.

Given the stable and growing dividend, which by all rights should continue to grow given IPL's myriad of growth projects that will be placed into service over the coming years with expectedly strong ROIC, I believe IPL is way to cheap at its current valuation.

Shareholders will benefit from a strong ~8%+ dividend yield while waiting for the market to realize the potential from projects to come online in coming years and should witness strong share price gains in the next few years.

