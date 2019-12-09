Crowdstrike: Exceptional Growth, But At A Price

While quite a few new IPO names have seen a strong debut in 2019 like Peloton (PTON) and Progyny (PGNY), David H. Lerner favorite, Crowdstrike (CRWD) continues to have a tough time finding its footing. Crowdstrike is down 13% since its IPO debut in June, and it's down 50% since its brief visit to the century mark. Unfortunately, for the bulls, I don't see any reason the stock should trade back to its highs any time soon. While revenue growth rates remain exceptional at just below triple-digit rates, the company continues to see a material deceleration in its revenue growth. The stock may look cheap to some investors after this 50% drop, but I would disagree, given that it's still trading at a revenue multiple above 25x. Based on this, I continue to see Crowdstrike as an Avoid, and a sell into rallies of 25% or more.

Crowdstrike reported its fiscal Q3 2020 results last week, and managed to soar past its guidance, while delivering 98% growth in subscription revenue, as well as its first-quarter above a half-billion annual recurring revenue rate [ARR]. The company continues to benefit massively from its operating leverage, with gross margins jumping 600 basis points over FY-19 levels, from 66% to 72% in the most recent quarter. On the subscription gross margin side, we see even more impressive growth, with gross subscription margin up 700 basis points from FY-2019 levels of 69%, and this is after lapping the prior year of 1200 basis point subscription gross margin expansion. Overall, the company reported a solid quarter, and the company should certainly be proud of themselves.

(Source: Crowdstrike Company Presentation)

(Source: Crowdstrike Company Presentation)

As we see from the below chart of quarterly revenues, we've seen exceptional growth of more than 200% since fiscal Q4 2018. The company's fiscal Q4 2018 revenue came in at $38.7 million, and we saw revenue of $125.1 million in the recent quarter. This shows that quarterly revenue has more than tripled over the past seven quarters, and we continue to see new record highs each quarter. While this is extremely impressive and certainly worth applauding, we are beginning to see some material deceleration in sequential revenue growth heading into next year.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look below, sequential revenue growth came in at 21% in Q4 2019, 18.5% in Q1 2020, and 12.5% in Q2 2020. Investors might be encouraged by the most recent quarter, which looks to be reversing this trend, as sequential revenue growth came in at over 15%, from $108.1 million last quarter to $125.1 million this quarter. However, if we look forward, the deceleration on the horizon is quite significant. Q4 2020 is expected to drop back down to 13% growth sequentially, and Q1 2020 should fall further to mid-single-digits, at just 5% growth. This is a massive slowdown.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Some commenters in the bull camp may be scratching their heads after another sell-off of 5% on a record quarter. Unfortunately, I think they may be focusing on the wrong metrics. While the market is certainly not discounting the outstanding growth or unimpressed by it, the fact is that Crowdstrike remains expensive. Only beating estimates and raising guidance slightly is not enough to appease the market when your stock is trading at a revenue multiple that's just shy of 28.0x. Therefore, while the growth is exceptional, it's coming at a hefty price.

(Source: SeekingAlpha.com)

If we move over to quarterly revenue growth rates on a year-over-year basis, this deceleration is even more dramatic. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. The blue line in the below chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. As we can see, both quarterly and two-quarter average revenue growth rates continue to trend down at a brisk pace. The company's revenue growth came in at $125.1 million or 88% year-over-year last quarter but is expected to slip to 77% growth year-over-year based on estimates for $142.3 million in fiscal Q4. This is an 1100 basis point deceleration sequentially, and what I would classify as material deceleration.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look out further to Q1 2021, this slowdown is expected to persist, with revenue growth rates likely to come in near 56%, based on the $149.3 million estimates. This would mark a 2100 basis point deceleration sequentially, and this is following an 1100 basis point deceleration that's expected in Q4. This deceleration is quite concerning, and this deceleration is expected to continue further into Q2 2021. Unfortunately, what's even worse, is that this is affecting the two-quarter average, and therefore is not a slowdown that investors should discount or be willing to shrug off. If this were a single quarter of nasty deceleration with a bounce back in the next quarter, it would be wise to take advantage of any weakness. However, the two-quarter average revenue growth rate continues to drop in lockstep with the quarterly revenue growth and is expected to decelerate more than 4000 basis points between Q3 2020 (91.0%), and Q2 2021 (52.0%).

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we move over to annual earnings per share [EPS] growth and Crowdstrike's earnings trends, there's no positive annual EPS that might otherwise put a floor under the stock. FY-2020 annual EPS estimates are currently sitting at (-) $0.62, with a (-) $0.32 net loss expected in FY-2021, and a narrower net loss of (-) $.13 expected in FY-2022. While net losses are trending in the right direction and narrowing as we look ahead, there are no earnings currently that might provide some value and put a higher value on the stock if it sold off further. Therefore, while there's no question that Crowdstrike is an exceptional growth stock, it hasn't added the notch to its belt yet of being a profitable, and EPS positive growth stock. In my experience trading IPOs, the most sustainable advances among growth IPOs occur when earnings are on the table, not before. This is because the stock generally moves from weaker hands to tighter hands as many growth funds will wait for earnings before putting on sizeable positions. If we move over to annual earnings per share [EPS] growth and Crowdstrike's earnings trends, there's no positive annual EPS that might otherwise put a floor under the stock. FY-2020 annual EPS estimates are currently sitting at (-) $0.62, with a (-) $0.32 net loss expected in FY-2021, and a narrower net loss of (-) $.13 expected in FY-2022. While net losses are certainly trending in the right direction and narrowing as we look ahead, there's no earnings currently that might provide some value and put a value under the stock if it sold off further. Therefore, while there's no question that Crowdstrike is an exceptional growth stock, it hasn't added the notch to its belt yet of being a profitable, and EPS positive growth stock. In my experience trading IPOs, the most sustainable advances among growth IPOs occur when earnings are on the table, not before. This is because the stock generally moves from weaker hands to tighter hands as many growth funds will wait for earnings before putting on sizeable positions.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Crowdstrike continues to grow its customer base at record levels and has managed to attain exceptional dollar-based net retention rates above 120%. However, the company's most important growth metric, revenue, continues to slip. While the company saw only mild sequential deceleration in revenue of 600 basis points last quarter, this figure is expected to worsen to an 1100 basis point slowdown next quarter. It's important to note that revenue estimates are not set in stone, but preventing this deceleration is going to require a near miracle. Based on my classification of material deceleration being a 500 basis point slowdown or great sequentially, Crowdstrike will need to report $148.1 million in revenue next quarter, and $173.0 million in revenue for Q3 2021. Possible? Yes. However, I would argue it's highly unlikely, as this will require beating estimates by $5.8 million in Q4, and by a whopping $23.7 million in Q1 2021.

Some investors will point out that deceleration is inevitable and normal for any growth stock, and they would be entirely correct to do so. The issue with Crowdstrike's slowdown, however, is that it's significant with the company going from triple-digit sales growth to high double-digit sales growth in the span of just a year. The other problem is that the valuation is still relatively expensive at 27.7x enterprise value to revenues. This is especially true for a company with this type of deceleration around the corner. Let's move over to the technical picture for Crowdstrike below.

(Source: YCharts.com)

If we take a look at the below daily chart, we can see strong resistance at the $96.00 level, with lower resistance at the $68.50 level. Crowdstrike continues to make lower highs over the past three months since its August peak above $100.00, and the next support level does not come in until $45.20. As the below chart shows, we've seen meaningful distribution (characterized by red bars) on the below chart at these key resistance levels, and I would expect sellers to show up at $68.50 even if the stock does bottom out in December. The because the trend remains down, and sellers will likely be happy to unload more stock if they were glad to at these levels just over a month ago. The fact that the lock-up expiration is next week on December 9th does not help matters, as it opens up the stock to further selling pressure. Ultimately, the bulls are going to need to play defense at $45.20 on a weekly close if they want to plug this leak in the share price.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In summary, I see no reason to rush in and buy Crowdstrike at current levels. While the stock may seem cheap after a 50% correction, the company is much less cheap, trading at a revenue multiple above 25.0x. For this reason, I believe traders would be wise to use any 25% plus rallies to take profits, as any bounces that can't get past $68.50 on a weekly close can be treated as noise within an intermediate downtrend. The day to own Crowdstrike will come eventually, but I see a minimal margin of safety at current levels. Based on this, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.