Xcel Energy: The Wonder Kid

Almost every way we make electricity today, except for the emerging renewables and nuclear, puts out CO2. And so, what we’re going to have to do at a global scale, is create a new system. And so, we need energy miracles. – Bill Gates

Perhaps not the energy miracle Bill Gates refers too, but still, a miracle by any investor's standard – Xcel Energy (XEL) is up 26 (twenty-six!) fold in the last 17 years, pushing to new highs repeatedly. Even the 2008 financial crisis, when the global equity markets suffered, seems just a bump in the road for Xcel. Can it still move higher, or it is to late to get in?

As a company providing energy to homes and businesses in eight Midwestern and Western states, Xcel is an industry leader in renewable energy, continuously improves its carbon and other emissions, and already invests heavily to make the most of the electric industry trends.

One of the biggest opportunities is to boost long-term revenue via electrification in the transportation sector as electric vehicle adoption rises. It may sound like not enough to boost a company further, but the figures for the next years tell a different story.

US roads expect 20 million electric vehicles by 2030, a staggering number when compared with the 1.1 million in 2019. Amazon (AMZN) only recently ordered a hundred-thousand electric delivery vans to hit the road between 2021 and 2024. Moreover, by 2025, some 40k heavy-duty electric vehicles will be active in the United States and Europe.

We can go on with the numbers, but that's not the point. What matters is the tremendous potential ahead – utilities that are preparing for the electric vehicles growth potential have many opportunities in the years to come.

The transition to clean energy implies heavy investment in charging infrastructure, new technologies to explore new business models (e.g., blockchain to enable customers to make the most of their rooftop solar or managed electric vehicle charging), but also a commitment to reduce CO2 by all means. According to the company’s website, it plans to reduce carbon emissions more than 30% by 2030 and provide 100% clean energy by 2050.

One of the latest Lead-Lag Reports I wrote mentioned that in Q3 2019, the largest earnings growth was witnessed in the utility sector, while the energy sector suffered the biggest decline in earnings growth.

With a strong cash position and foothold in the US utility market, Xcel Energy looks poised to take advantage of industry opportunities. Challenges ahead do exist – growing cyber risk, preparing and responding to natural disasters, etc.

But the company’s price chart shows an unstoppable series of higher highs and higher lows for the last seventeen years. A correction may be in the cards, but each trendline on the chart below represents just another opportunity to participate in one of the most notable rallies in the last decades.

Why would it stop now when the world shifts to clean energy and people open their eyes to climate change all over the world?

