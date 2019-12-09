Anaplan: Great Company But Valuation Remains A Tad High

Since reporting Q3 earnings, Anaplan (PLAN) has seen their shares trade up over 5% and are getting within 10% from reaching their all-time highs. After Q2’s challenging quarter with billings growth decelerating, the company grew billings 59%, up from the 46% growth seen last quarter. In addition, management provided high level revenue guidance for FY21 which includes 31-33% revenue growth. While I believe this is a conservative starting point, it gives investors a solid base of confidence heading into the new fiscal year.

Revenue grew 44% with non-GAAP operating margins coming in nearly 10% above expectations as the company’s dollar-based net expansion rate was 123%, ahead of their 120% target. Overall, this was a solid quarter with not much negative data points to poke at.

The stock continues to impress investors over time and has established themselves as deserving of a premium revenue multiple. With management’s early FY21 revenue guidance of $455-460 million coming in ahead of expectations, it also results in a FY21 revenue multiple of ~14.5x, not cheap. Compared to other consistent 40%+ revenue growth software names, their multiple does not scream a “buy” at these levels.

PLAN has seen their stock up over 5% since reporting earnings and continues to inch closer to their all-time highs. At current levels, I am hesitant to put new money to work and will wait patiently for a pullback. This is a great name to own over the long-term and investors should continue to optimistically look for opportunities to add to their position.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

During Q3, the company grew their revenue an impressive 44% to $89.4 million, which was above consensus expectations for ~39% growth to ~$87 million. Subscription revenue continues to remain healthy and drive the company’s growth, growing 47% during Q3 compared to 48% in Q2. Subscription revenue of $79.7 million represented nearly 90% of total revenue and was ahead of expectations.

Gross margins during the quarter were exceptionally strong at 74.8% and was similar to last quarter. Historically, gross margins have been in the 72-73% range and if we start to see margins remain near 75%, the company’s premium valuation could remain steady. The gross margin expansion was likely due to faster growth coming from the company’s subscription revenue, which tends to be stickier, more predictable, and have higher margins.

Operating margins during the quarter were -9.9%, though improved from -19% last quarter and was ahead of expectations for -19%. The improved operating margins were likely from a combination of better gross margins combined with strong revenue growth.

During Q2, billings growth slowed down for 46% and investors started to question the longer-term growth model for the company. However, during Q3, the company reported 59% billings growth to $114.4 million. This was well ahead of consensus expectations for ~$99 million in billings, or ~37% growth for the quarter. Billings remains well above revenue at this point in time, meaning the company continues to generate a strong backlog from which future revenue will stem from.

Dollar-based net expansion rate was 123% for the quarter, which remains above the company’s targeted 120% range and was ahead of the 121% from last quarter.

Another strong performance for the company was adjusted net expansion rate coming in at 121% and continues to remain above the company’s targeted 120% range. In addition, the company’s remaining performance obligations of $590 million grew 55% compared to the year ago period and represents over 12-months’ worth of revenue. The RPO growth of 55% was ahead of revenue growth which demonstrates the company’s ability to constantly generate and replenish a healthy backlog.

For the full year, management raised their revenue guidance to $346-347 million (from $339-343 million), which represents ~44% revenue growth for the year. Non-GAAP operating margins are now expected to be negative -17-18%, better than the negative -19.5-20.5% previously expected.

Management also talked about FY21 at a high-level, indicating revenue growth of 31-33% to $455-460 million, compared to consensus expectations for ~30%. I believe this is very bullish commentary for the company to make as it demonstrates management’s confidence in the year-out number, even though we are still one quarter away from the fiscal year ending. With $455-460 million as the new revenue base, investors have a little more baseline confidence in the numbers heading into FY21.

Valuation

The stock has traded up over 5% since the company reported earnings as investors immediately gained more confidence in FY21 after management’s commentary around 31-33% revenue growth. However, valuation still remains a minor concern. With management giving the base revenue of $455-460 million, this leaves out most of the potential upside to their initial FY21 revenue guidance investors were likely hoping for.

I believe investors will continue to be a little cautious with the name given current valuation and that the stock is closing in on the all time high price. Even with the high valuation and the company executing very well, I believe this company could continue to be a good name to own and would look to add to a position if the stock pulls back a bit from here.

Management recently raised their FY20 revenue guidance to $346-347 million, or ~44% growth for the year. In addition, they also talked about FY21 revenue growth of 31-33%, or $455-460 million, which was above consensus expectations for ~30% revenue growth. Even though the FY21 revenue growth initially seems to be decelerating quite a bit, I believe management baked in a little bit of conservatism to start the year. It wouldn’t shock me to see four more quarters of beat-and-raises.

The company currently has a market cap of ~$6.95 billion and with ~$310 million of cash and no debt, this implies an enterprise value of ~$6.65 billion. Given management recently provided FY21 revenue guidance of $455-460 million, this implies a FY21 revenue multiple of ~14.5x at the midpoint. While this multiple remains expensive in current market conditions, I believe FY21 revenue will ultimately come in well ahead of their original guidance given the company’s history of conservatism and beat-and-raise patterns.

Over time, investors could become more open to paying a higher multiple for a company who has consistently grown revenue above 40%, beats their own expectations, and has been expanding operating margins nicely. Investors will continue to focus on net expansion rate remaining above the 120% in addition to the company slowly becoming cash flow positive.

As the stock is getting close to reaching all-time highs, I remain on the sidelines for now but look for opportunities to start building up a position in the name. Investors who already have an interest in the name should hold onto their shares for the long-term and look to pick up more on any pullbacks.

Risks to the name include a weaker-than-expected quarter, which could have a big impact on the stock's price due to the high expectations and high valuation. With valuation being elevated, a correction to the market typically impacts these names the greatest.

