Good Results But Unfortunate Share Offering At Accsys Technologies

On November 28th, Accsys Technologies (OTC:ACSYF) published its interim results and announced a share offering. The share offering would be at a 10.3% discount to prior close of EUR 1.17. It would seem that this would be reason for the market to set the stock lower, but the stock was up slightly on the day of announcement. This was probably due to the results and expansion prospects, both of which are excellent. In this article, I will further detail information on the offering and how it can help the company’s future.

The bad: Share issue

As many shareholders will know, the company has been investing heavily in new production capacity while its cash balance is rather low and operational cash flow can’t keep up.

To fund its investment activities, the company is issuing shares and interested shareholders can find a copy of the prospectus when following this link. The firm intends to raise EUR 28.6m from institutional investors in a ‘Firm Placing,’ and another EUR 17.7m in an ‘Open Offer.’ As the prospectus states:

Qualifying Shareholders are being given the opportunity to subscribe for New Ordinary Shares pro rata to their existing shareholdings on the basis of 1 Open Offer Share at €1.05 each for every 7 Existing Ordinary Shares held and registered in their name as at the Record Time.

In other words, all investors will get the opportunity to buy one share of EUR 1.05 for every 7 shares that they already own. In total (including Firm Placement), the company intends to issue 44.1m shares for gross proceeds of EUR 46.3m and net proceeds of EUR 43m. Sadly, most shares are offered to certain institutional investors and this dilutes other investors by up to 27.2% if they do nothing, or 16.8% if they participate in the open offer, according to the prospectus.

The dilution is what I found to be most disappointing. It would have been fine if institutional investors bought additional shares at market price, but that some receive the same discount with a larger share of the offering is concerning.

The good: Results

Looking strictly at the results, one can easily see why investors were happy with them. The third reactor, which came online just before the start of the fiscal period, has boosted sales as well as the firm’s manufacturing margin. The snippet below from the interim report shows what there is to like. Accoya, which is the main product, has seen a record underlying EBITDA margin of 18.9% on a sharply increased gross margin.

Taking a broader look, beyond just the Accoya division, we can see that the firm as a whole had a record H1 revenue and EBITDA.

The company reports that its main constraint is still production volume. In this context, it is very encouraging that the company has benefited from the addition of a third reactor and that a fourth one is planned.

Net cash flow from operating activities was also positive at EUR 2.5m. However, this was fully absorbed by investment in property plant and equipment of EUR 6.5m. This brings us to the reason for the share offering: expansion plans.

The best: Expansion plans

Though there were certainly disappointing elements in the equity issue, it is not all that bad. The company is growing fast and reserved a large part of the cash for funding expansion plans. The company made a nice overview of the use of proceeds, which I have shown below.

Also, the company mentions its net debt of just over EUR 59m and mentions that this offering will put a dent into that in the short term. It will take two years to fully invest the capital for the fourth acetylation reactor.

The good news is that the Tricoya plant in Hull, though delayed as communicated earlier, is expected to be operational in the second half of 2020 and will enhance margins significantly. In the past, using the Arnhem plant for Tricoya has depressed margins. Taking this out of the Arnhem production will improve margins of that plant by just improving the mix.

Currently, about 24% of Accoya sales volume goes to the production of Tricoya. In practice, Accoya is sold to license partners at a reduced price that use this wood to make MDF. This is inefficient because MDF can do with lower quality of wood than what is produced at the Arnhem plant. The company believes manufacturing margins of ‘at least 30%’ for the Arnhem plant are achievable in the medium to longer term when it doesn’t need to produce for Tricoya.

What is even better is that the Hull plant will be adapted to the production of Tricoya, which will enable it (in management estimates) to make gross margins of 40% if and when producing at capacity. The plant is expected to already break even when producing at 40% of its capacity. This should not be a problem because MEDITE, a partner of Accsys in the production of Tricoya, has already committed to purchase a minimum of 40% of Hull production. The production capacity will be 30,000 tonnes of wood chips, enough to produce 40,000m3 of Tricoya panel products.

Annual revenue of Hull could be EUR 60m on full capacity. The 2017 prospectus detailed that 17.2 thousand m3 MDF represents revenue of EUR 26m, so this would be about EUR 60m on full 40k m3 capacity. Accsys has a 50% stake, and at a 40% gross margin this EUR 30m share represents a gross profit of EUR 12m. It is unknown what the other operating expenses will be of the Hull plant, but it is reasonable to assume that EBITDA is at least half of gross profit. This EUR 6m will be enough to fund corporate/R&D expenses in a steady state.

Circling back to the Arnhem plant: if full production is sold at a gross margin of 31%, that would equate to an EBITDA margin of about 21.5% if the cost structure remains similar.

The pro-forma calculation in the table illustrates that if the low margin volume goes to Hull, the Arnhem plant could be quite profitable with an annual EBITDA of EUR 22.5m. Meanwhile, the stake in the Hull plant could contribute enough to cover corporate expenses.

As the chart below shows, Accoya wood sales keep growing rapidly. Customers are still on allocation, meaning they cannot buy the volumes that they want to buy and production capacity remains the biggest constraint on sales.

The strong sales mean that a fourth reactor could add another 33% to Accoya gross profit (EUR 10.5m) and increase EBITDA by EUR 9m, in line with the incremental gains of the third reactor. This would bring annual EBITDA in the Accoya segment to about EUR 31m.

We must consider that a plant in the US will unlock that market as transportation costs are an obvious limiting factor for construction material such as wood. As of this moment, The Americas account for just 11% of sales volume, versus 28.5% for Ireland and the UK, which should be a much smaller market based on population and GDP.

At a price of EUR 1.12 per share, the current EV is EUR 191m; if we add the equity issue of EUR 43m, that will sum up to an EV of about EUR 234m. The pro-forma EV/EBITDA multiple, using EUR 31m Accoya segment EBITDA, is about 7.5. I think this is still quite cheap for a company growing at the rate of Accsys and with the market potential set out in my previous article on the stock.

Risk factors

Of course, the investment is not without risk. It is not a certainty that by the time the fourth reactor is ready, there will be enough demand to sell its full capacity. Also, a recession could severely impact the construction sector, and therefore Accsys as well. Last but not least, prospective shareholders should bear in mind that the company is a micro-cap and its stock is illiquid.

Bottom line

The prospects for the company remain favourable after the equity issue on the back of strong interim results. This confirmed that the company is still growing strongly and that more production capacity is needed and can greatly enhance the firm’s EBITDA. This in turn will be an important foundation on which the company can build its future expansion outside Europe.

