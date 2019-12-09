Consolidated Edison: Earnings Growth Outshined By The Dividend

Introduction

Consolidated Edison (ED) is a regulated utility providing electric, gas, steam transmission and renewable energy to several million customers in New York City and Westchester, NY. Thanks to its commitment to renewables and being a pioneer in the green energy space, ED has become the 2nd-largest solar energy producer in the US. While the company is at the forefront of this energy transition, it is important that management figures out a way to navigate this changing industry landscape to ensure that shareholder interests are protected and any potential conflicts of interest between state regulators and company investors are minimized. So, we'll delve into how the company has approached this, how well it has performed relative to peers and whether the current price is justified.

Regulatory Challenges

New York state governor Andrew Cuomo warned Consolidated Edison that the state may revoke its license to operate in New York if it fails to fulfill its operations to customers, in reference to ED’s "moratorium on new natural gas hookups" in parts of the state. National Grid (NGG) has already faced similar warnings. The gas ban proposal affects Westchester, NY primarily. Management cited the “lack of sufficient natural gas capacity after New York regulators rejected a series of new pipelines.” So, in effect, New York is instructing ED to extend its natural gas distribution services to areas that are difficult to operate in without approving pipelines for those same areas, which undoubtedly means increasing costs of generating sales and lower profit margins. ROIC and ROE numbers will likely suffer, at least somewhat, due to these demands. State regulators expect greater service commitments, yet are simultaneously putting cumbersome limits on necessary infrastructure build-out to accomplish its distribution; that is a heavy-handed relationship that is bound to impact shareholders one way or another.

In addition to these hurdles, ED is expected to adhere to a new piece of legislation which New York passed, called the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA). The bill sets ambitious goals for energy production and consumption. State legislators now say that New York must meet its electricity demand with 100% carbon-free sources by 2040, and that by 2050, it must have a 100% net-zero carbon economy. That development means management will have to work closely with regulators to ensure that such related investments are properly funded by necessary base rate hikes and/or state subsidies such as tax credits, etc., so that these growing costs are not destructive to shareholder value. ED has already made a commitment that way and is currently projecting that it will invest roughly $1 billion on clean energy projects through 2021, and overall, the company expects to invest about $12 billion on infrastructure in general over the next three years.

The good news is that, as the nation’s current #2 provider of solar energy, the utility already has a pretty good track record in adhering to previous green initiatives without unduly affecting returns on investment, as it has both overseen a 49% decreases in its GHG emissions (carbon dioxide, methane and sulfur hexafluoride) since 2005 (falling from 6 million metric tons to 3.1 million in 2018), while simultaneously increasing earnings and dividends along the way. That said, such costs look set to accelerate further, so shareholders should pay special attention to this segment of the business and how efficiently management manages the growing costs. Carbon-free targets for electric consumption are spreading, and New York joins other states such as California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington state, New Mexico, Washington DC and even Puerto Rico in pursuing the goal of 100% “clean” power. In this sense, ED is at the forefront of such changes, so much of the anticipated costs are already likely baked into the stock (in terms of multiple compression), unlike with some other more utilities with a more traditional power generation portfolio.

Quarterly Results Miss

Third-quarter results were somewhat disappointing, as adjusted EPS of $1.54 missed consensus estimates of $1.59 per share (adjusted for non-recurring items and mark-to-market accounting tax equity investments related to its green energy segment). Revenues were also less than expected, coming in at $3.37 billion, versus the expected figure of just over $3.4 billion. Consensus estimates (Zacks consensus) for full-year 2019 are EPS of $4.34 and revenues of $12.74 billion, which represents growth rates of -1.8% and 3.5%, respectively. This dislocation between earnings and revenue growth shows a breakdown in profitability and is reflected in a decline in net profit margin from the high of 12.7% in 2017 to 10.98% in the trailing 12-month period (through 3Q19). Management itself expects FY2019 EPS to range between $4.25 and $4.35, which is down from its initial projection of $4.25-4.45. So, although revenues are up, earnings are down slightly as margins suffer due to growing operating and investment costs.

Relative Performance

Year to date, ED stock has a total return (with dividends reinvested) of 14.84% versus 26.33% for the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFIAX), the closest proxy available to retail investors, and 24.95% for the Dow Jones Utility Index. Also, for comparison’s sake, Southern Company (SO) has returned 42.66%, American Electric Power (AEP) has returned 24.6% and Dominion Energy (D) has returned 15.12% so far this year, just to show you the wide spread of returns in the sector. ED lands towards the bottom of that indicated range, which could be indicative of relatively poor earnings performance (versus expectations). For many utilities, there has been extreme multiple expansion in recent years, but ED’s has certainly been less impressive. For prospective buyers of the stock, however, that is decidedly a good thing, as that earnings growth is discounted more, and is selling for less than many peers at the moment. Of course, execution is important, and the flip side of that coin is that if management keeps missing earnings expectations, margin compression will likely continue (greatly hurting shareholder returns).

Given the poor relative price performance and market expectations, several analysts have downgraded the stock lately. Barclays changed its rating from “equal weight” to “underweight,” cutting its price target from $95 to $88. Bank of America changed its rating from “buy” to “neutral” and cut its target price from $99 to $92. Value Engine changed from a “buy” to a “hold.” Meanwhile, Credit Suisse dropped its price target from $90 to $89 and issued a rating of “underperform” for ED. Currently, of the analysts covering the stock, 4 rate it a sell, 5 rate it a hold and only 2 rate it a buy. The average rating is a weak hold, and the consensus price target is $91.51, which is 5.4% above the current market price of $86.78 (as of the date of this writing, on 12/04/19). While I never like to put much stock into specific analyst ratings or forecasts, I do think it helps to see where market consensus is, and where it is trending, to see if it matches one’s own conclusions after doing the proper analysis. I happen to agree that the company is a hold, but it is a strong hold, in my opinion, given its outstanding dividend history.

Patience Pays Dividends

ED currently yields 3.44% versus the roughly 2% average of the S&P 500 and the 3.09% average of the Down Jones Utility Index. While the company’s dividend payout is competitive with peers, where it truly stands out is with its long-standing track record of making such payments. The firm has grown its dividend for 45 consecutive years, which affords it the notable distinction of being a Dividend Aristocrat (which requires at least 25 years of continuous dividend growth to be included as a member). Within just five years, if things continue on their current track (and I don’t see why they shouldn’t), and barring any unforeseen plunge in earnings, ED should be joining an even more exclusive group known as Dividend Kings.

Dividend Kings is comprised of stocks whose companies have raised their dividends for 50 consecutive years! This bodes well for ED investors, as that notoriety will likely draw even more prospective buyers to the stock, both institutional and private, which should help solidify its equity premium, if not lead to outright multiple expansion (growing P/E). While current institutional interest in the stock is minimal (the top 20 shareholders are nearly all index funds and ETFs), as actively managed mutual funds and hedge funds don’t currently own any significant positions, that may well change once the stock becomes a Dividend King.

Over more recent history, in the last 5 years, ED’s dividend has a CAGR of 3.5%, which is an improvement over the 1.3% for the prior 5-year period and roughly in line with the rest of the industry, as it tends to more or less keep pace with inflation. ED is also on track to pay out roughly 69% of adjusted earnings as a dividend, which is within the stated target range of between 60% and 70%. Dividend growth has been steady and reliable, if not spectacular, which also helps temper volatility in the stock, as there is a high correlation between dividend rate and equity price over time. Aside from that, dividends comprise a very big component of overall returns in utilities, more so than in most other sectors, so consistency in that area is paramount for continued shareholder value creation.

Consolidated Edison is about as consistent a dividend stock as they come. With over 100+ years of steady dividends and more than 40 years (45 to be exact) of annual dividend increases, Consolidated Edison makes it onto our list of 'blue-chip' stocks.





A Quick Look at the Balance Sheet

While dividend is a key component of shareholder returns, financial strength and prudent management of debt is important to ensure sufficient cash flow to cover future payments. In that regard, it’s clear that the balance sheet has deteriorated some over the last several years. From 2009-2018, debt-to-assets rose from 0.31 to 0.38, debt-to-equity rose from 1.01 to 1.24 and the company’s current ratio fell from a recent high of 1.45 in 2010 to 0.62 in 2018. The company has become increasingly reliant on debt. Additionally, FCF turned negative in 2016, and for the last three years has remained an annual average of -$0.74 billion, though liquidity remains solid at just over $1 billion between cash and short-term investments. Despite these developments, ED’s debt remains solidly investment grade, as does the company itself. While it is not seen as a prime or even “high grade” lender, it does still earn average ratings of Baa1, BBB+ and BBB+ (from Moody’s, S&P and Fitch, respectively).

The Price

With a consensus forward P/E of 19.12, ED’s price is similar to the utility sector average of 20.2. The dividend yield of 3.4% compares somewhat favorably to the 3.09% sector average. P/S is currently 2.26, which is somewhat less than the 2.45 sector average. The difference in P/B is somewhat more significant, as ED trades at 1.61X and the sector averages 2.18. Based on these metrics, ED is slightly cheap, but given the very modest earnings growth expected for the company, combined with the heavy regulatory burden, I think the stock is fairly priced relative to its peers. In fact, I think the utility sector as a whole is somewhat overbought, as the multiples are quite high relative to their long-term averages.

Conclusion

Certainly, regulatory headaches, high anticipated investment costs in energy infrastructure and a more challenging energy mix present shareholders with some real questions that management will have to answer. To that end, will the company expand its energy portfolio in an efficient manner that builds, rather than destroys, shareholder value? So far on that score, I think the company has done reasonably well, but there is certainly room for improvement. Now, it remains to be seen how tightly ED is pressed by New York regulators to keep consumer costs down, while production prices rise over the long haul, potentially squeezing further earnings growth, but the current safeguards in place seem to indicate that earnings growth will continue, albeit at a fairly tepid pace. I do expect dividend payouts to grow too, but again, at a very modest rate. I would rate the stock a hold, but if prices come down 10-20%, I do think an attractive entry point could present itself. The long-term benefits of the future dividend growth should be rewarding enough to make this a solid choice as a part of your utility exposure, purchased at the right price.

*All included charts were created by the author utilizing data from StockRow and corporate financial filings from the company website.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.