Brown-Forman: Keeps Performing But Continues To Be Overvalued

Brown-Forman's (NYSE:BF.B) (BF.A) shares are trading at a valuation that implies significant growth in operating metrics. Despite this, the company recently reported a quarter that showed less than inspiring growth. The company owns a recognizable portfolio of brands and has benefited from the growth in whiskey drinking over the past few years. However, as a value/dividend oriented investor, Brown-Forman is not and has not for some time shown an entry point that would be attractive. The stock has been in a sideways trading pattern for quite some time, ignoring market swings up and down for the most part. For the company to find its shares in my portfolio, it would need to either yield 2.5%> or offer significant value. We will review where this may be below.

Performance

Brown-Forman recently reported earnings that missed on the top line but beat on the bottom.

The company saw revenue growth of 8.7%, which is pretty nice. However, a deeper look shows us underlying sales growth for the quarter was 6%. And for the year the company has seen sales growth of 3%. The company saw the most growth in the emerging markets segment, followed by developed international markets, and the United States. On a positive note, each one of the markets it operates in saw growth. Important to note is that the company does continue to expect underlying sales growth of 5-7%. Yet, with this, the company only expects to earn $1.75 to $1.85. This means with shares currently at $67 per share, they trade at a multiple of 37 times forward earnings. And, while management believes they will return to high single-digit operating income growth beyond fiscal 2020, this isn't the double-digits one would expect from a company with such a lofty multiple. In fact, the company is only expected to see income growth of 2-4% this year. This is quite low considering the valuation.

Below we can see a better picture of the company's first-half performance and outlook for the rest of the year.

The company also shows that it continues to experience margin declines which is not a positive either.

Price and mix helped absorb some of this cost, but inevitably you can only raise prices so much before you price yourself out of the market. Source: Investor Presentation

The best thing investors can hope for is a trade resolution that would then reverse the tariffs and lead to locked in pricing that will go straight to the bottom line.

Looking at the last 10 years of revenue and net income trends, we see the company has been growing.

Albeit, revenue has only grown 31% and net income 64%. This is growth, but not rapidly accelerating growth. I don't typically look for fast-growing companies due to lofty multiples and the hit they take when growth decelerates. However, it appears here the investor demand for a quality company with recognizable brands has put a floor under the shares.

The company has seen strong growth come from primarily its home base in the United States than interestingly in Vodka motherland Russia.

The current market for distilled spirits in the U.S. stands at about 52% share for whiskey. Brown-Forman only has around 6% of this market, which should leave plenty on the table for growth. While the company has a strong family ownership of shares preventing it from being acquired, it does not stop the company from acquiring others as it sees fit. In fact, this is what investors should hope for as a way to turn up the earnings the company is delivering.

The balance sheet currently stands with $2.29 billion in debt as of 10/31/2019, and with only around $235 million in cash, this is not the strongest capital position to be in to pursue acquisitions. The last acquisition it did was in 2016, which should leave investors happy knowing the company doesn't just buy brands for the sake of growth. The right deal at the right time says a lot about management. The current capital position doesn't warrant concern due to the stability in revenue even during economic recessions. But it should be looked to for improvement as it is not as strong as it could be.

Valuation

Compared to peers, BF.B is trading at a premium.

The shares trade with the highest forward P/E, highest P/S, and almost the lowest yield. This means they may have room to fall should they fall in line with peers.

Another way to look at valuation is through historical trading levels.

In the last 5 years, we can see where shares would typically be at from a valuation perspective. Currently, shares trade at a premium to their own historical P/S, P/E, P/CF, P/B, and forward P/E. This tells me that the shares once again may have room to fall as there is no significant growth expected.

One more thing to identify if shares offer value is the historical yield.

In the last 24 years, shares have offered an average yield of 1.82%. Currently, they only offer a yield of 1.02%, which is the lowest yield on record. If shares were to move back to a yield that is average, shares would trade around $35, 50% lower than here.

Conclusion

Brown-Forman operates an excellent portfolio of brands in a recession-resistant environment. However, as a value investor and income-oriented investor, shares offer no enticement of either at this time. Should shares pull back to offer an above-average yield or a lower than historical average valuation, I would review again. At this time, there are other options for investments in the alcoholic beverage space with better yields and or valuations. Investors should also note there is a class of super-voting stock controlled by the family under ticker BF.A.

