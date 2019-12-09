Pinduoduo: Getting Warned By The Central Bank

Acquiring a fully licensed payment firm, or to have the government to become a large stakeholder could address this issue.

According to the People’s Bank of China, which regulates the country's payment industry, Pinduoduo (PDD) has violated the “double clearing” payment process by clearing merchant payment without a proper payment license. The stock sold off initially following the report but has recovered some of the losses since then. Investors should be mindful of Chinese growth companies that are subject to both regulatory risk and governance risk as they look to sustain their growth trajectory and fulfill investor expectations. Although PDD is working towards compliance and will likely obtain a payment license via M&A given that China has stopped issuing payment licenses over the past few years, we suspect that the path towards compliance could be tricky and that noncompliance could attract increased regulatory scrutiny of the ecommerce platform.

The bottom line

We remain bearish on PDD as we believe the company is positioned unfavorably as the larger ecommerce incumbents such as Alibaba (BABA) and (JD) have begun to encroach its core low-income consumer base by shifting into lower-tier cities. Payment is an important gateway for any internet giants to improve use stickiness in the platform and PDD is no different, in our view. We believe that it is inevitable that PDD will pursue a payment license to become compliant on transaction clearing while look to facilitate higher GMV growth over the platform. However, we believe that obtaining a license for PDD may not be easy.

The issue

The PBoC has found that PDD breached the “double clearing” payment process and is requesting the platform to become compliant.

In China, payment transactions have to go through the bank or any license third-party payment company where they conduct the transaction clearing before it is being settled at the merchants. This process is called a “single clearing” process.

On the other hand, the “double clearing” process involves the transaction going through a bank or a third-party payment company, to a third-party unlicensed payment company (ie. an ecommerce platform in the case with PDD) before settling at the merchant level.

This process is deemed illegal per Chinese regulators because it could result in asset pooling, money laundering, inaccurate transaction information as it operates outside of the regulations, and privacy concerns. As a result, all transactions have to go directly from the licensed institutions such as the banks or third-party payment platforms to the merchants rather than having an unlicensed third-party in the middle.

PDD currently violates the double clearing process most likely because it wants to obtain transaction data for the eventual entry into digital payment. We note that this level of granularity could allow PDD to offer more value-added services to its merchants, potentially offering SME lending solutions by partnering with a licensed bank.

The solution

To become compliant, PDD needs to obtain a proper third-party payment license and there are three ways to achieve this:

One way is that PDD could acquire a company that already has a license. There are roughly 200 companies in China with a valid third-party license and many of these companies do not have a viable payment business. However, given that their license is still valuable, PDD could acquire one of these companies to become compliant. Note that this is exactly how PayPal (PYPL) (see: PayPal: It Only Gets Tougher) entered China with its acquisition of GoPay.

The other is that PDD could fully acquire a company owned by the Shanghai government or have the government become a large stakeholder.

PDD’s founder Colin Huang and one of its directors Lei Chen own an interest in a company called Hangzhou Le Gu Investment Co, which owns Shanghai Yi Yi Tech.

Shanghai Yi Yi Tech, in turn, owns Shanghai Fei Tong Info Limited, which has a third-party payment license. Shanghai Yi Yi has a 39.64% stake in Shanghai Fei Tong.

Shanghai Fei Tong is a fully licensed fintech firm in that it has internet payment, mobile phone payment, bank card payment and prepaid card issuing license.

However, here’s the juicy part of the puzzle, Shanghai Fei Tong is 50.55% owned by Shanghai Info Investment Company, which is an investment arm of the Shanghai State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission, aka the Shanghai Government.

That said, for PDD to become a fully licensed payment firm, it needs to acquire the remaining 50.55% stake from the Shanghai government, or to have the Shanghai government to become a 10-20% shareholder of PDD so it can fully utilize the license.

Whatever the option PDD chooses, the bottom line is that it needs a payment license if it has the intention of double clearing the transactions over its platform. We believe that PDD’s entry into fintech is inevitable given the slowing ecommerce growth and the need to increase user stickiness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.