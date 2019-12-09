Expect Inflation And Deflation Concurrently

Is it possible we will get both in a self-reinforcing manner?

What does this mean for the future? Will Deflation or Inflation control central bank policy going forward?

As a result Emerging Markets have been experiencing Inflation while Developed Economy Central Banks have been fighting Inflation.

Until September 2019, Emerging Markets have dominated global liquidity injections as they attempted to fight the global slowdown.

There is little doubt that global equity markets continue to be primarily driven by Global Central Bank Liquidity injections.

However, it is important to recognize that there are other forces at play that are also driving equity markets. Our analysis suggests that there are minimally six important drivers behind the current market euphoria, all of which have been explored in recent MATASII.com video releases:

Recent Global Central Bank Liquidity Injections, $60B/Mo of Federal Reserve Repo (now larger than QE3 when it was at its height), The Short Squeeze Cycle Algo Game, Historical Rate of Stock Buybacks, Structural Changes in Global Intra-Market Dynamics, Specific Stealth Bank moves (as yet not fully covered by the Financial Media.

What Might Upset These Current Drivers?

The central investor issue going forward is what potentially might realistically upset this set of drivers? The most talked about concern is the length of the current business cycle expansion and and the 'to be expected' coming recession.

I showed the chart below exactly a year ago in our detailed Cycles Analysis in attempting to more clearly pin-point the timing. We did a number of videos specifically detailing the parameters at play. China was leading the upcoming contraction with the stronger US economy just coming out of the Mid-Cycle phase. Our concern then as it is now is how China was going to respond to a slowing global economy? Especially considering China has accounted for 60% of all new global debt since the 2008 Financial Crisis!

SOURCE: UnderTheLens - 11 21 18 - DECEMBER - Late Cycle Investing & Recessions

What we have witnessed with all the central bank policy easing announcements over the last 12-18 months is that in reality when we take out China and the US, until very recently the money growth driving global equity markets has not actually come from them. This is particularly note worthy when we consider the EU has been basically on hold until very recently. Surprisingly money growth has actually been coming from the Emerging Markets.

The traditional global growth economies were not been driving money growth throughout 2018 and the first three quarters of 2019. The chart below more clearly makes the point. Japan (in red) has been has been constant while Emerging Markets (in green) have been increasing central bank security purchases on a 12 month rolling average basis. Going forward this is going to change significantly as the Fed and ECB begin to contribute.

Note: China is not included here because the PBOC does not add liquidity via buying government and agency securities. We will talk China a little later.

Therefore total central bank assets including China have been shrinking slightly (primarily due to the Fed's Quantitative Tightening Policy - QT).

But this is about to change .... and change in a significant manner which the markets have lately been aggressively pricing in.

But lets return to the Emerging Markets versus the Developed Economies for some perspective on what the future might hold for us.

Deflationary versus Inflationary Pressures

The economic question that continues to baffle central bank policy setters is Deflationary versus Inflationary forces on their respective economies as well as globally. The distortions in today's clearly excessive asset prices are highly likely going to lead at some point in time to a fix via a potential dramatic Systemic Reset. Most generally feel this will occur either by:

A DEFLATIONARY event that destroys the MALINVESTMENT,

... or by

2. An INFLATIONARY event that destroys the CURRENCY.

The Developed Economies are currently most concerned with DEFLATIONARY Effects since Central Banks Accounting Indicates that a sustained 2% Inflation rate has not been achievable. Emerging markets however have a different problem centered around Inflation driven by currency and labor pressures.

Before we specifically talk about the pressures on Developed and Emerging economies lets recognize that today:

DEVELOPED ECONOMIES TODAY ARE PRIMARILY “SERVICE ECONOMIES”

...while

DEVELOPING ECONOMIES ARE PRIMARILY GOODS OR INDUSTRIAL PRODUCING ECONOMIES WITHIN “HIGHLY COMPETITIVE GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS”

Developed Economies

DEFLATIONARY forces in DEVELOPED ECONOMIES is pressuring:

Prices of CONSUMER GOODS (and thereby Profits),

Degree of LENDING LEVERAGE,

Both pressuring financial ASSET VALUES downward,

Deflationary Pressures are coming from Imports from Developing Nations

PERCEIVED SOLUTION: Reduce Cost of Money & Increase Liquidity

Developing Economies

INFLATIONARY forces in DEVELOPING ECONOMIES is pressuring:

Upward Labor Costs from Competitive Currency Debasement,

High Bond Yields are weakening domestic lending,

Inflationary Pressures are coming from the ‘hot money’ Capital Costs from the Developed Nations (Borrowing in Foreign Currencies)

PERCEIVED SOLUTION: Competitive Currency Debasement

We currently have self reinforcing destructive forces at play which systemically are not self correcting...

Developed Economies DEFLATIONARY PROBLEMS are reinforcing Emerging Market Currency Problems via increasing 'hot money' flows due to high levels of liquidity injections.

... meanwhile

Emerging Market INFLATIONARY PROBLEMS are reinforcing Developed economies Mal-Investment Problems via reducing cost barriers to entry and forcing accelerated creative destruction and profit erosion.

So far I may not have told you anything you did not already know? But what happens IF we see:

INFLATIONARY forces in DEVELOPED ECONOMIES:

Coming from SERVICE INFLATION

Education, Medical, Fees, Taxes, Professional Services

That Inflationary Pressures come INTERNALLY

PERCEIVED SOLUTION: Will it still be "Reduce Cost of Money & Increase Liquidity"?

DEFLATIONARY forces in DEVELOPING ECONOMIES:

Com

ing from steady Slowing Global DEMAND

That is QE et al Has Brought Future Demand Forward,

That is there is a Demographics shift in Spending (Boomers and Millennial)

Inflationary Pressures come INTERNALLY

PERCEIVED SOLUTION: Will it still be "Competitive Currency Debasement"?

It would entail a protracted discussion if we were to examine this list of global "cross currents" in an attempt to try and ascertain what the new perceived solutions might become.

That isn't important today because you can expect the powers to be to simply do more of the same, at larger LEVELS and faster RATES, until something breaks and newly minted perceptions arise.

A complex globally coordinated response isn't likely when we can't even agree on more simplistic matters such as trade policies between two countries.

