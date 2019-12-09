Alibaba Shows A Red Flag

Alibaba has a long growth runway but it is important to note the changes in the revenue mix to find the future EPS and valuation multiple.

We will continue to see faster growth in New Retail as the company records sales in this segment on a gross basis.

A big chunk of incremental revenue came from growth in New Retail initiatives like Freshippo where revenue is recorded at gross basis and has very low margins.

Alibaba (BABA) reported strong revenue growth in the latest quarter. Compared to the year-ago quarter, Alibaba’s revenue grew by 40% to RMB 119 billion or $16.6 billion. At Alibaba’s scale, this level of growth shows the wide moat enjoyed by the company and the long growth runway which allows it to increase its gross merchandise value or GMV. However, there is a big caveat to this number. Alibaba reported a YoY growth of 125% in its Others segment. This segment includes revenue from New Retail and direct sales businesses.

The revenue in this segment increased from RMB 8 billion in the year-ago quarter to RMB 18.2 billion in the latest quarter. The revenue in this segment is recorded on a gross basis. The margins in this business are wafer-thin while the revenue includes the total sales. This inflates the revenue growth in Others segment and the overall revenue growth rate. I still believe that Alibaba is a strong buy due to a number of bullish factors. However, investors and analysts should closely look at the growth in New Retail and its impact on the overall revenue growth number.

New business segment

Alibaba is present in a wide range of businesses. In the past few quarters, it has started expanding in physical retail. The company classifies these as New Retail and adds the revenue from this segment to Others category. The revenue in Others category in the latest quarter was RMB 18.2 billion. This was an increase of 125% from the year-ago quarter.

Source: Company filings

It is very important to note the nature of New Retail sales and how it is different from traditional core commerce revenue. Alibaba’s business model is different from JD (JD) and Amazon (AMZN). Alibaba’s trailing twelve month revenue is only $64 billion compared to $74 billion by JD and $235 billion by Amazon. However, Alibaba’s GMV sales on its platform is more than $700 billion. This is because Alibaba accounts for only the revenue it gets through commission and advertisements which is a small fraction of the gross sales.

On the other hand, the New Retail category has revenue from its physical stores like Freshippo and Tmall Supermarket. Within these revenue streams, Alibaba reports revenue on a gross basis, similar to Amazon, JD, and other physical retailers. Hence, the revenue from New Retail would grow at a much faster pace compared to traditional services but it will also have very low margins.

This trend ends up inflating the revenue growth numbers of Alibaba. In the latest quarter, Alibaba reported a total revenue of RMB 119 billion compared to RMB 85 billion in the year-ago quarter. The revenue in the Others category increased from RMB 8 billion to RMB 18.2 billion. If we remove the revenue from Others category in the recent quarter and the year-ago quarter, the revenue growth of Alibaba comes to 29.8%.

High revenue, low margins

The physical stores are known to have wafer-thin margins. All brick and mortar stores operate at very low margins, including the bigger ones like Walmart (WMT) and Kroger (KR). At the same time, there is a rapid increase in revenue when new stores are opened. Alibaba has noted this fact in its quarterly report when it mentions that the overall margins have fallen because of New Retail initiatives.

Source: Company filings

Alibaba mentions that the revenue is recorded on a gross basis in New Retail and direct sales businesses. Both these business segments have a lower margin compared to other core commerce segments.

Alibaba is trying to build an omnichannel retail platform where it would seamlessly integrate its physical retail stores with its online platform. However, the revenue from physical retail is accounted on a gross basis which includes the total value of goods sold. On the other hand, the online platform accounts for revenue which it earns through commission and advertisements. This is a fraction of the total value of goods sold.

Even though the revenue of New Retail will expand rapidly, the incremental profits from this segment would be very low. The revenue from traditional services will not grow at the same pace but they have very high margins and contribute significantly to the bottom line.

Future revenue trends

The revenue share of Others category increased from 10% in the year-ago quarter to 15% in the latest quarter. Revenue growth of Others category was 125% while that of customer management and commission category was 24%. This trend will probably continue in the next few quarters as Alibaba increases its physical retail stores and acquires other domestic brick and mortar stores.

The traditional services provided by Alibaba have high margins while the physical retail stores would have wafer-thin margins. Hence, it is important to separate the growth from traditional services and the New Retail category.

Alibaba’s growth in traditional core commerce and cloud computing is still very strong. These segments will improve the long term growth potential of Alibaba stock and also provide the resources which can be invested in new services. However, the impact of additional revenue from physical retail stores would not make a big difference to the bottom line. It does improve the delivery capacity and omnichannel retail initiatives of Alibaba.

For the next few quarters, Alibaba will continue to rapidly expand its New Retail segment. This should lead to overall revenue growth increasing by 10 to 20 percentage points due to this segment alone. Hence, it would become very important to separate the growth of different segments to analyze Alibaba’s performance in the next few quarters.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba has reported 125% growth in Others segment. This segment reports revenue on a gross basis, unlike other core commerce segments that report revenue for the commissions earned. Hence, future growth in physical retail stores will lead to rapid growth in overall revenue numbers. But this segment has very low margins and is similar to any other brick and mortar retailer.

The future growth in Alibaba stock will still depend on its performance in traditional services and cloud computing. The physical retail stores will continue to see an increase in revenue share within the company but their contribution to the bottom line will be minimal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.