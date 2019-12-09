Next Chapter Of GM's Electrified Future To Unfold At Detroit Assembly Plant And In Ohio

Later this month GM will disclose more details of its electrification strategy in the wake of CEO Mary Barra’s pledge for a “zero emissions” future for the automaker. GM and.

Extensive retooling of factory will pave way for electric pickup truck and van in 2021, followed by electric versions of GMC Sierra and Cadillac Escalade in 2023, according to consultants.

Following costly 40-day strike, key feature of GM labor contract is agreement to build several new battery-powered models at Detroit-Hamtramck plant, which had been slated for closure.

General Motors Co.’s latest four-year labor agreement is a key element in the automaker’s electrification future, a period of massive investment for the automaker and uncertain acceptance of electric vehicles by consumers.

The United Auto Workers union’s 40-day strike against GM proved to be ugly from a number of angles. The work stoppage could cost GM up to $4 billion depending on how much lost vehicle production it can recoup. Neither side gained much beyond what it expected from a new contract. Some GM workers said the strike wasn’t worthwhile because it didn’t achieve its purpose of reversing GM’s decision to shut its Lordstown, Ohio factory.

The lost $4 billion comes at a particularly inopportune time when GM and rival automakers face large capital investments to usher in new battery-powered models and to introduce – eventually – self-driving technology.

The strike cast a spotlight on the UAW’s senior leadership, members of which – including the union's president – have been implicated in a broad scheme of federal charges covering fraud, corruption and embezzlement of union funds. In the opinion of this author, reform of the UAW as well as GM’s relationship with the union will be key factors influencing the future of both parties.

Strife over Lordstown and the resulting strike are emblematic of GM's uncompetitive labor relations, which have grown worse in relative terms as foreign automakers prove they are able to build cars profitably in the U.S. without union representation. GM's closure newly announced $2.3 billion joint venture with LG Chem of South Korea to develop and manufacture lithium-ion batteries at a greenfield plant will be a shot in the arm for Ohio's Mahoning Valley, once home to the Lordstown plant. Will the JV be able to avoid toxic strikes and rancor at the new battery plant? The answer to the question will be consequential for investors.

GM’s $7.7 billion investment budget for next year appears to cover the ramping up of the automaker’s electric vehicle (EV) offerings in the U.S., as well as its battery project with LG Chem. Regulators worldwide are pushing automakers to develop EVs in an effort to combat climate change. Because consumers have so far given EVs a mixed reception, the move by GM to create could hold significance for investors because it’s not at all clear when – or even if – shareholders can expect to see a return.

Prior to GM's labor negotiations in September, the automaker had indicated it might close its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, where the slow-selling Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6 sedans were due to be discontinued in January. As part of the new labor agreement, GM disclosed that it will retrofit the plant for EV production, including a new pickup, van and EV versions of GMC Sierra pickup and Cadillac Escalade SUV. The new pickup may be the first of a revived Hummer model line, sources have told me.

“You’re seeing a massive investment, though the regulatory environment isn’t as clear in the U.S. as it is in other places like Europe and China,” said Jeff Schuster, who heads global automotive forecasting for LMC Automotive in Troy, Michigan. “The other wild card is the consumer. Unless you can build these cars profitably, automakers will back off or push out the time lines for delivery.”

LMC Automotive Forecast 2019F 2030F U.S. Battery EV Sales (units) 241,224 1,273,854 Share (top 5 2030) Tesla 78.8% 17.9% GM 6.5% 17.4% Ford 0.0% 14.2% VW Group 5.0% 12.8% Toyota 0.0% 7.7%

For now, Schuster said, GM “will get its toes in the water to see how consumers respond.” GM CEO Mary Barra has pledged a future of “zero deaths, zero emissions and zero congestion” from automobiles, though without a specific time table or deadline when those goals will be achieved.

The Trump administration has put California on notice that it will challenge the strict zero-emission regulations of it and a number of other states. How the battle plays out in court, along with consumer sentiment, could dictate how quickly GM will be prepared to roll out its EV programs. Conversely, next year’s presidential election, should it be won by a left-winger, could influence federal policy and accelerate the introduction of EVs.

GM’s experience with EVs is extensive. In modern times it stretches back the EV1 battery-powered vehicle, of which a little more than one thousand units were built in the late 90s. GM leased them to customers but scrapped them after concluding the model had no commercial future. In 2011, GM’s Chevy Volt, a gas-electric hybrid with a limited electric-only range, represented the next step toward electrification. Volt was followed by the Chevy Bolt EV, a pure battery-powered vehicle.

Bolt EV is a creditable vehicle that’s fun to drive, handles well and delivers on the promise of today’s EV technology of emission-free transportation. But Bolt EV, starting at about $38,000, is more expensive than similar-sized gasoline-powered models and has a range of about 250 miles between charges. Bolt has sold only modestly, befitting a model that was designed to workmanlike rather than alluring. GM's next phase will include a Cadillac EV, a handsome prototype of which was shown last year in Detroit.

Cadillac EV prototype (General Motors)

GM, which has invested billions in electrified cars that have yielded little or no profit, so far has said little about its own purpose-built EV architecture -- that's about to change, I'm told. GM’s Cadillac luxury franchise will be heavily electrified, the automaker has said. The industry expects GM to follow suit very soon with the announcement of a new EV architecture of its own. Can a new EV help GM’s bottom line? Consumers and policymakers in Washington will have a big say in the matter.

Automaking and mobility are among the most dynamic and technology-driven sectors in the marketplace. Vast changes are under way, affording savvy investors multiple opportunities -- provided they can move quickly with fresh information.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM, TM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.