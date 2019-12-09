A Win-Win Situation For Gold

Fear tends to cut both ways in the financial markets. While stocks are said to climb as “wall of worry,” and when worry becomes persistent enough, it also tends to benefit gold. As we’ve seen over the course of the past year, established fears over the global trade and financial market outlook have boosted safe-haven gold demand.

After taking a brief hiatus in the last couple of months, fear has once again returned to the forefront of the financial news headlines. In this report we’ll examine the latest worries which will contribute to gold’s “fear factor” and thereby increase its attractiveness as a safe haven among investors.

The persistent worries over the global economy which nearly suffocated investors in the first eight months of 2019 went temporarily into abeyance starting in September. During the September-November period, gold prices embarked on a downward drift as the U.S.-China trade outlook took a decidedly sanguine turn. In their newfound optimism, participants turned their backs on safety assets such as gold and sovereign bonds and embraced risk assets like equities.

Starting in December, however, the mood on Wall Street has taken on a far more cautious tone. The latest threats of a tariff increase by President Trump removed some of the air from risk assets while simultaneously putting the spotlight back onto safety assets. Gold, consequently, is slowly showing signs of life once again.

Each passing week brings a number of new worries to the market and gold is clearly feeding off the increased level of fear. One such fear was articulated in a Dec. 4 MarketWatch article by Joy Wiltermuth. The article stated that many investors believe that the U.S. repo market is “broken,” and that the Fed’s recent attempts at fixing it are an inadequate long-term solution.

A temporary spike in overnight borrowing rates in September spooked the credit market and was a cause for consternation among traders. The New York Fed has since spent hundreds of billions of dollars since in order to keep short-term money markets liquid. But according to some experts, these efforts will eventually prove to be inadequate. The MarketWatch article quoted James Bianco, of Bianco Research, who stated his opinion that the “repo market is broken” and that current Fed support measures aren’t a long-term solution.

In a related development, there is also a growing worry among analysts that the continued linear growth of U.S. corporate debt could be setting up another debt crisis in the foreseeable future. Indeed, a growing number of financial market commentators have been drawing attention to the following graph, which illustrates the extent of corporate debt expansion.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Worries are also beginning to mount that the U.S. economy could enter a recession within the next year. According to a recent survey by the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), 72% of economists expect a recession by the end of 2021. Indeed, recession talk is on the rise in virtually all corners of the financial sector.

All of the above-mentioned concerns have combined to provide gold with a renewed safety bid. The rising demand for protection against global market volatility can be seen in gold’s 3% rally from its November lows in the last few days. The gold price has also established a stair-stepping pattern of higher highs and lows for the first time since August. This is the potential basis of a renewed rising trend, and its import cannot be underemphasized.

What’s more, after over-extending from its widely watched 200-day moving average during the summer, the gold price has since narrowed the gap with this psychologically significant trend line (below). The fact that the gold price no longer conspicuously distended from the 200-day MA suggests that gold’s internal condition has improved and is no longer “overheated” or overbought. This is one factor that will make it easier for the buyers to push prices higher in the coming months.

Source: BigCharts

Not only is gold’s fear factor in the metal’s favor, but the metal’s currency component is also improving. Specifically, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has weakened since last month. This has provided investors with another reason to hedge against additional potential dollar weakness by owning gold. Below is a graph which compares the latest slump in the dollar index with the continuous contract gold price (GC00). This illustrates the inverse correlation between the two.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) – my preferred tracking vehicle for gold – is on the cusp of confirming an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom as of Dec. 5. All that’s required to confirm a bottom is for IAU to close above $14.12 (the closing level from Dec. 3 and the initial close above the 15-day MA).

Source: BigCharts

As I’ve stated previously, however, a move above the $14.50 level in the IAU is really needed to prove that the bulls have taken decisive control. This would also establish the ETF’s first higher high since August. For now, I continue to recommend a cash position until the market has confirmed the bulls are completely in charge of the immediate trend.

To summarize, gold is now in a position to benefit from increasing worries over the U.S. credit market and economic outlook. As well, concerns over a potentially weaker dollar will also benefit gold’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend. Gold’s fear factor and currency component thus present a “win-win” situation for the yellow metal as in the coming months. While an immediate-term buy signal hasn’t yet been confirmed, investors are still justified in maintaining longer-term holdings of the metal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GDX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.