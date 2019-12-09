GASL: Upside Potential Not Looking Great In The Near Term

Speculators lifted significantly their short bets on the flammable complex for the second consecutive week.

(Source: Student Energy)

Investment thesis

The Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3x Shares ETF (GASL) tanked in the past week, following milder-than-expected temperatures for this time of the year that dented gas demand expectations.

Gas-fired power generation advanced considerably since the end of summer, partly counterbalancing abundant U.S. gas storage and historic high domestic supply.

Speculators reduced significantly their positioning on the flammable complex. This transitory excessive exposure indicates that an upcoming reversal.

Supply-demand dynamics are tight for the beginning of December, but the weather outlook remains unsupportive in mid-December, as warmer-than-normal temperatures persist in the Lower 48 states.

In this context, we adopt a neutral short-term positioning on GASL, but our view is slightly bullish for the end of December. At current prices, we believe that the risks are positioned to the downside and are awaiting colder weather forecasts to start building a long exposure on GASL.

(Source: TradingView)

About GASL

The composition of the ETF is as follows:

(Source: Direxion)

GASL’s has a total of $43.88 million under management, with a volume of $14.9 million per day and an average spread over the last 60 days of 0.17%, making it suitable for individual investors.

With an expense ratio of 1.04%, the ETF is rather cheap in order to acquire a 3x leveraged exposure on the natural gas complex.

Supply-demand dynamics tighten, supported by mounting gas-fired power generation

Natural gas futures plunged steeply in the past days, as mild weather dented demand for the flammable commodity. Since this sharp plummet, gas prices rebounded at the $2.2 trading level, but limited their loss to 1.26% (w/w). In the meantime, GASL plummeted 10.26% (w/w) to $5.51 per share, exceeding by far the ETF’s leverage mandate.

(Source: Quandl, Oleum Research)

At current prices, the flammable commodity looks relatively cheap for this time of the year, and in spite of high amounts of gas into storage, the risks are now skewed to the downside ahead of the next cold wave.

On the demand side, power burns in the U.S. jumped significantly this year, following the retirement of coal assets and the switch to more efficient and profitable gas-fired power plants.

Power demand rose in average 5.8% compared to 2018 and lifted 11.3% since the start of summer, considerably boosting U.S gas demand and providing support to the gas complex and its proxy, GASL.

(Source: EIA, Oleum Research)

On the other side, supply continues its steady ramp up, advancing 1.1% (w/w) to 100.6 Bcf/d on the week ending November 21, the EIA shows. That said, supply-demand dynamics are tighter than last year and Mother Nature is likely to surprise us again as we reach the peak of the winter season, which is constructive for GASL.

(Source: EIA, Oleum Research)

Net speculative bets

Speculators reduced massively their bets on Nymex natural gas contracts on the week ending November 26, down 32.98% to a net short length of 188,289 contracts. Over the past two weeks, net speculative length nearly halved, partly explaining the correction observed in natural gas futures and GASL shares.

(Source: CFTC, Oleum Research)

Shorts significantly increased their bets on the complex, adding 75,799 contracts in the last two weeks, reaching a total exposure of 374,768 contracts. On the other side, longs faintly offset this robust move, up 4.73% to 186,479 contracts, suggesting that the move has been exaggerated.

Speculative exposure is now excessively stretched to the downside for this time of the year, with a Z-score nearly two standard deviations below the 2-year sample average.

In this context, we are confident that this transitory situation will normalize and that financial flows are heading further towards the bullish side of the balance.

(Source: Oleum Research)

In the short term, weather data is unsupportive and national gas demand curbs

This week, mild temperatures are expected over the Lower 48 states. The central and southern U.S. will be warmer-than-normal in the coming days, with highs of 40s to 70s. In the northeast, demand for the flammable commodity remains supportive locally, with a reinforcing cool shot, delivering lows of 20s to 30s.

Strengthening warm high pressure across the southern and eastern U.S. will dominate this weekend into early next week. Milder conditions for this time as the year and high temperatures of 50s and 70s give further support natural gas bears.

Very cold air will be pushing into the North Plains and North East regions by the middle of next week. Lows of 0s to 20s will lift demand locally, yet we believe that this transitory pattern will not be sufficient to significantly boost gas futures.

Closing view

GASL represents an interesting investment vehicle to take advantage of the upward swings in oil and natural gas markets, thanks to the leverage factor of 3.

Natural gas markets corrected steeply in the past days, following unsupportive weather patterns, bringing mild temperatures in mid-December.

Abundant U.S. gas storage pressured gas markets in the 2019, but boosting gas-fired power generation partly counterbalanced it.

For the moment, weather forecasts are unsupportive, with moderate gas demand expected to persist in the next two weeks.

That said, we are neutral on GASL for the time being, given that risks are skewed to the downside. Therefore, the timing is not yet ideal to start building an exposure on GASL, yet once cold temperatures kick in, we will jump on the opportunity to benefit from the rebound of the flammable complex.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.