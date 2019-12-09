Alexco Should Build The Momentum From Here

The direction of silver prices and the renewal of Water Use License are the two key considerations at this point.

The odds are in its favour, and AXU seems fit to unlock significant production potential at the Keno Hill District in the near future.

Thesis

Alexco Resource Corporation's (AXU) Q3 2019 report showed net loss of CA$2.31 MM translating into LPS (read: loss per share) of CA$0.02. This compares with LPS of CA$ 0.01 reported during Q2 2019. For an exploration company focused on developing expanded resource at its mining properties, current profitability matters little, if at all. In contrast, the company's operational progress is commendable and AXU is suitably moving towards the development of its mining deposits located in the KHD (read: Keno Hill District) to make them fit for production.

If we look closely at AXU's price action during the current quarter (that is, Q4 2019) and compare it with its price movement (Figure-1) observed during the past two quarters (that is, Q2 & Q3 2019), we can clearly identify the role of silver prices in determining AXU's share price direction. Nevertheless, AXU's fundamental picture is solidified by its firm operational profile, and its ability to advance with timely acquisition of necessary permits. Add to that the fact that AXU's mining properties are located in one of the safest mining jurisdictions (that is, Canada) and one can see why AXU's share price has very promising growth prospects after the recent correction in silver price (Figure-2). Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Finviz)

Figure-2 (Source: Finviz)

An investment case in Alexco

With the recent issuance of the amended QML (read: Quartz Mining License) for its Bermingham, Flame & Moth, Bellekeno, Lucky Queen, and Onek deposits, AXU is now one step closer to take a production decision for the four significant mining deposits at its KHD project. The KHD is estimated to contain massive resource at the underlying deposits (Figure-3) and in my view, this places AXU in a sweet position to leverage from an increase in silver prices.

Figure-3 (Source: November Presentation, page 22)

The amended QML is effective for 17 years and the next milestone will be to obtain a renewal of the WUL (read: Water Use License) for AXU's mineralized deposits. Although AXU hasn't provided a clear timeline for obtaining the WUL, it expects to obtain the license by the end of Q1 2020. This would mark the completion of 'Phase 1' activities and AXU will be on track to execute 'Phase 2' development/ramp-up activities, thus suitably beginning production in the near term (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: November Presentation, page 13)

Before analyzing its operational outlook in detail, let's have a quick look at AXU's financial standing. AXU reported C&E (read: Cash and Equivalents) of ~CA$10.55 MM at the end of Q3 2019. Its income statement (Figure-5) shows the G&A (read: General and Administrative expenses) of CA$3.38 MM which, if considered in isolation of the gross profit contribution from AEG (read: Alexco Environmental Group), is covered approximately 3 times by AXU's C&E reported at the end of Q3.

Figure-5 (Source: Q3 Financials)

I'm specifically referring to the G&A only because it's the most significant expense currently incurred by AXU (one that pertains to AXU's development properties), other than cost of sales for AEG's revenues (cost of CA$ 5.78 MM against revenues of CA$ 7.2 MM). Plus, AXU is essentially debt-free at this point in time.

[Note that even though AXU does have a CA$4 MM revolving line of credit facility from the Bank of Montreal, there was nil balance withdrawn from the facility at the end of Q3].

Nevertheless, as referred to in Figure-4 above, AXU will need CAPEX funds for the development of its mining properties, subject to obtaining necessary licensing permits. This implies that AXU could either incur some debt or expand its number of outstanding shares. Either way, it'd be a win-win situation for the shareholders because the KHD has enormous resource potential. Furthermore, based on AXU's latest PFS (read: Pre-Feasibility Studies) projections regarding proportionate revenues attributable to silver, lead, and zinc, one can hope for y/y increased silver production during the first four years of production, after which silver production is expected to gradually decline (Figure-6). In my view, the PFS-based production schedule clearly outlines two things:

Approximately 70% or more of annual revenues will be derived from silver production, and Average annual production of AgEq (read: silver equivalent) ounces will amount to ~3.5-3.6 Moz (mean value for projected production for 8 years).

Figure-6 (Source: November Presentation, page 7)

The tentative production numbers also present the potential for AXU to become Canada's only primary silver producer, and that too at a rather cheap valuation. On that note, AXU's valuation of $1.74/AgEq ounce (based on Measured & Indicated AgEq resources) stands out from the rest (Figure-7).

Figure-7 (Source: November Presentation, page 19)

It's worth noting that AXU's LoM (read: Life of Mine) silver production is projected to cost ~$11.94/oz, and that provides for a ~$5/oz gross margin at current silver prices near the $17/oz mark. Since this cost estimate is based on the PFS that assumed silver prices at ~$17.91/oz, I believe that the current price and cost estimates may vary. Then again, by the time AXU is in a position to actually begin full-scale production, silver prices could be at a significantly different level from here, and project economics might change.

It's also worth noting that 25% of AXU's LoM AgEq production is committed to be sold to Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), under the amended Silver Purchase Agreement. The agreement specifies different payments accruing to AXU based on silver production sold to WPM, keeping in view the silver head grades and silver prices (Figure-8). Simply put, the significance of silver prices to AXU's price performance is paramount and investors need to monitor silver price direction in addition to AXU's timely acquisition of regulatory permits.

Figure-8 (Source: Q3 Financials)

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that AXU is sitting on a very promising/resource-rich silver-lead-zinc property and is trading cheaply. Its high leverage to silver had recently put the stock in correction mode. However, following the issuance of the amended QML, the stock seems to have found new ground.

Nevertheless, I believe there are two potential red flags that could hamper share price growth going forward. First, a steady decline in silver from the current levels. Presently trading at ~$17/oz, we can expect silver to find support within the range of ~$16.50-16.80/oz. This could shred some of AXU's recent price gains. Second, investors' high hopes could be shattered if there's a delay in obtaining renewal of the WUL. The project's progress is linked with regulatory permits and obtaining the WUL is an important one. I'm not indicating that AXU will not obtain the WUL, but yes, investors need to be wary of the risk. This situation makes the current two quarters (Q4 2019 and Q1 2020) quite significant for AXU to get on track to becoming a significant silver producer in Canada. If we mute the above two risk factors, AXU is definitely a promising long investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.