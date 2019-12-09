A.O. Smith Is About 9% Overpriced

Over the past year, the shares of A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) are up about 4%, which I would characterize as “meagre.” This, plus the fact that this is a so-called “dividend aristocrat” put the company on my radar. I thought I’d look in on the name to decide whether now is a good time to buy the stock or not. There are many readers who can stand neither the suspense nor my writing, so I’ll come to the point. This is a fantastic business, with a great history of growing dividends over time, and I see no reason to think that will change anytime soon. That said, investment returns are largely a function of the price paid, and I think the shares are a bit richly priced still. Thankfully, the options market presents investors with an opportunity to enter what I think is a “win-win” trade. I’ll outline the specifics of that trade below, and will review the financial history here and the stock itself.

Financial Snapshot

The recent financial history at A.O. Smith has been impressive in a number of ways. First, over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 6.2%. Also interesting to me is the fact that it has grown consistently over that time. Net income has been a bit more choppy, but it’s grown at a very impressive CAGR of about 16.5% over the same time period. Earnings per share are up at an even faster rate of 17.5% on the back of a generous share buyback program (more on that below). Also, dividends per share have grown at a very healthy rate of 20% as a result of this buyback program and ever-growing dividend payments.

I find it hard to judge management for anything other than its actions, and in this regard, A.O. Smith management has been extraordinarily shareholder-friendly in my view. In particular, over the past 5 ¾ years, management has returned just under $1.5 billion to shareholders ($938 million from stock buybacks, the balance from ever-growing dividend payments).

I normally spend a fair bit of time analyzing the capital structure, looking at debt payment schedules and the like. I think that would be wasted effort in this case in light of the fact that cash and equivalents swamps long-term debt. Specifically, cash and equivalents is ~167% of long-term debt, suggesting little reason to worry about a credit or solvency crisis here anytime soon.

Source: Company filings

A Word on “Aristocrats”

Being the staunch Republican that I am, I choke a bit when I write in glowing terms about “aristocrats” of any kind, even when those so named are stocks. I’ll soldier on for you people, though. You’re welcome. Not all heroes wear capes. I’ve frequently come upon the idea that dividend aristocrats can be bought and forgotten about because they have, as a group, tended to outperform the overall market. This reasoning is fallacious in two key ways. First, the behaviour of an individual constituent of a group may bear no relationship to the behaviour of the group as a whole. Thus, when we look at a stock, we need to look at it on its merits. Second, the “buy dividends and forget” worldview is naive in that it fails to take account of the fact that an investor’s returns are largely a function of the price paid. I think A.O. Smith is a great example of this phenomenon.

Specifically, had an investor purchased the company in early 2018, they would be sitting on an ~ $20 per share loss since then. In order to make up that loss, it would require about 18 years worth of dividend payments. This drives home the point that capital can be destroyed much faster than dividend payments can repair it. For that reason, valuation is key in my estimation.

The Stock

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Finding companies that generate decent cash flows such as this is only half the battle. At least as important in my view is the price paid for those future cash flows. For that reason, I need to spend some time writing about the stock itself as a thing distinct from the business, as the equity is often a poor proxy for the company. In particular, I want to see if the shares are optimistically or pessimistically priced, and I want to avoid the former like the plague. If the market is too optimistic about a given company’s future, that’s troublesome in my view because at some point the market will disappoint, and the shares will drop in price. Pessimistically priced shares aren’t a guarantee of success, but at least if the market has low expectations about the shares, they won’t drop much in price when the bad news rolls in. As an aside, my philosophy of looking for shares that the market has low expectations about mirrors the way I conducted my own romantic and academic lives. It’s better to set the bar extremely low in my estimation.

I judge whether the shares are optimistically or pessimistically priced in a number of ways. First, and most simply, I compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like earnings or free cash flow. In this regard, A.O. Smith is relatively inexpensive on a P/E multiple basis per the graphic below.

Data by YCharts

Another way that I judge the market’s assumptions about a given stock is to unpack the assumptions embedded in the current price. I do this by using the approach outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman describes how an investor can use a standard finance formula, (and the magic of high school algebra) to isolate the “g” (growth) variable to work out what the market must be assuming about the long-term growth of the business. Using this approach reveals that the market currently assumes A.O. Smith will grow in perpetuity at a rate of ~6%. In my view, this is a bit rich, and so I’d not be willing to buy at these levels.

Options to the Rescue

I’m not known for my patience, so the idea of waiting for shares to drop in price to the low $40s is almost abhorrent to me. Thankfully, the put option market offers investors an alternative trade that I consider a “win-win.” If an investor sells a put option today with a strike price that has a good chance of generating a great long-term return, the investor is in a great spot in my view. If the shares rise in price from current levels or flat-line, the investor simply pockets the premium, which is never a bad thing. If, the shares drop, the investor will be obliged to buy, but they will do so at a price that they chose based on prospects for great long-term returns. Hence, I call this a “win-win” strategy.

At the moment, my preferred put options for this company are the July 2020 AOS puts with a strike of $45. These are currently bid-asked at $3-3.30. So if the investor simply takes the bid on this, and is subsequently exercised, they will be obliged to buy the shares at a price ~9% below the current level. At that point, the dividend yield would be 2.25%, and the P/E would drop from the current level to ~18.6 times. It’s been 27 weeks since the shares closed at or below $42. In addition, when the stock has dropped to that level in the past, it certainly hasn’t stayed there for long.

Conclusion

I think A.O. Smith is obviously a fine company, with a great financial history. I also think management is excellent, as evidenced by buybacks and the growing dividends in both per-share terms and in real terms. There’s obviously much to like here. My worry relates to the valuation. I think the shares are a bit overpriced, and I think the history of this company has demonstrated that higher the price you pay for a stream of future cash flows, the lower will be your subsequent returns. I think $42 would be a great price to pay, and I think the options market offers investors a way to either access that stock price in future or collect a hefty (6.5% in 7 months, ~12% annualized) put option premium. I think this is a fine company, that I want to buy, but not at the current price. My plan is to sell the right to sell it to me at a price that I like and I recommend the same strategy for other investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I'm not buying shares at these levels, I'll be selling the put options mentioned in this article.