UniCredit: De-Risking Its Way To A Higher Share Price

Valuing the stock closer to a normal banking cost of equity of ~10% gets to a target price of €17 and another 35% upside. Buy.

But management is committed to de-risking and made this the focal point of the Investor Day, which contained several important new initiatives.

P/TNAV remains among the cheapest in Europe on 0.5x because the market continues to value the company with a very high cost of equity.

The shares have rallied 18% since I recommended buying in September, but I think they've got a lot further to go.

UniCredit held an important Investor Day on 3 December in which the company outlined its financial and strategic targets to 2023.

In my last article in late September, I recommended buying UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) ahead of the Investor Day (presentation here) on the basis that the event was likely to deliver a lot of positive messaging around risk reduction, future payouts to shareholders and forward financial targets. I set a base-case price target of €13.5.

Since that article, the shares are up by 18% and currently trade at €12.6. They have been among the best performers in European banks over the last quarter.

The obvious question is: are the shares still worth buying? My answer is yes, and I'm raising my sights and now think fair value could be as high as €17 for a further 35% upside.

I'll explain why below.

The Investor Day delivered as expected

The Investor Day was a sensible, sober affair. It wasn't a drum-beating extravaganza of wild promises. Instead, it laid out a vision of the future to 2023 that looks realistic, some may say downbeat, but certainly one that looks appropriate to the challenging eurozone environment in which the company operates.

Management essentially painted a picture of flat profits to 2023 and ROTE at around the current level (the formal 2023 target is >8%, compared to >9% for 2019).

Source: Investor Day presentation

This ordinarily may not sound like the most convincing sales pitch for the shares. However, the context is important.

UniCredit is among the cheapest banks in Europe, trading at just 0.5x P/TNAV, the lowest valuation in the sector after Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF), Deutsche Bank (DB) and Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF). The P/E is 7x consensus 2020 EPS.

I've made the point in my previous posts on UniCredit that big upside in the shares doesn't need big new promises from management on things like revenue and profit growth. The company is already profitable: 9m19 ROTE is a respectable 8.7%.

The reason for the company's low valuation, particularly the extremely low P/TNAV multiple, is not that it is chronically unprofitable. It is that the market still perceives the company to be a lot riskier than others. It is clear that the cost of equity investors are applying to UniCredit is still higher than it is for other similar banks. My calculations indicate UniCredit is priced at a cost of equity of over 14%, still an extraordinarily high value in a sector where 10-12% is more typical.

Implied cost of equity for UniCredit is the highest in Europe

Source: Author's calculations based on consensus data

Returning to the Investor Day, the task for management was, therefore, mainly to convince investors that it has a plan to lower this risk perception, not primarily to raise returns. In my last article, I said these efforts needed to focus on 4 issues: credit quality, sovereign exposure, complexity and capital.

We got important announcements on all of these:

1) Credit quality

Management committed to further lowering the volume of bad loans by 2023. A lot has already been achieved on this front. Gross non-performing exposures (NPEs) were close to 8% of the loan book last year but should fall to under 5.5% by year-end 2019. By 2023, management wants to cut this number to below 3.8%. This is highly significant because Italy's economic malaise has left its mark on the credit quality of all Italian banks, and UniCredit hasn't been spared, meaning its non-performing loan ratio is still more than double that of most of its major peers in countries like France and Germany.

Source: Investor Day presentation

2) Sovereign exposure

Another risk factor that has constantly played on the minds of investors in UniCredit and other Italian banks is the size of the domestic sovereign exposure stemming from the large portfolio of domestic bonds held for liquidity management and hedging purposes.

At the Investor Day, the company committed to a gradual alignment of the size of its sovereign exposure to bring it in line with those of its European peers.

It is already acting on this: in 3Q, the portfolio of Italian sovereign bonds fell by 7% in just a single quarter to €44.9 billion.

3) Capital

UniCredit has struggled with the adverse impact new rules have had on its regulatory capital position and has had to lower its targeted CET1 ratio as a result (the original plan was to move CET1 to above 12.5% by end 2019 but that ambition was lowered to 12-12.5%).

It is significant, therefore, that at the Investor Day, management kept to its key existing capital promise, which is to maintain a 2-2.5% CET1 buffer above minimum regulatory requirements, and extended the commitment to 2023.

Simultaneously, the company also announced an increased capital distribution plan which aims to return €8 billion of capital to shareholders by 2023 by way of dividends and share repurchases. This will make UniCredit one of only a handful of European banks conducting buybacks, and it is a serious statement of management's confidence in the company's capital position.

Source: Investor Day presentation

The day before the Investor Day, the company also announced it had received a lowered "SREP" regulatory capital requirement from the ECB, its main regulator. This sees UniCredit's minimum CET1 requirement fall by 25bps and marks another statement of confidence in the company's capital position (press release here).

4) Complexity

UniCredit has been built up through a series of acquisitions, leaving it with a disperse and complex network of businesses in Italy, Germany and Eastern Europe. Streamlining these businesses is crucial to the risk reduction agenda.

One of the most important commitments made at the Investor Day was no further acquisitions. Management stated a clear preference for share repurchases, and where M&A is necessary, only small bolt-on deals.

Source: Investor Day presentation

Management are also acting in addition to promising. A few days prior to the Investor Day, it announced an important sell-down of UniCredit's stake in Turkish bank Yapi Kredi to below 32%. The Yapi shareholding has been a source of constant discontent among investors because of the volatility of the Turkish economy and the €846 million writedown UniCredit had to take on the investment in 4Q last year. The company said the move "is part of UniCredit's ongoing strategy to simplify its shareholdings and to optimize its capital allocation," and it is probably a prelude to full disposal in due course.

Finally, there was the announcement of a new subholding company to house UniCredit's businesses in Germany and CEE. This mainly has to do with the cost of funding these businesses, but the move also improves group resolvability, and so, it could have a positive impact on credit ratings. Moody's labelled the plan "credit positive," and it's worth remembering that the company won credit rating upgrades from both S&P and Moody's during 2Q.

The sale of Yapi adds to other asset disposals aimed at simplifying the company that have been completed in recent months. For example, UniCredit sold the last of its shares in Fineco in 3Q, the online bank in which it previously owned 35%. This boosted CET1 ratio by 54bps.

Conclusions - Cost of equity convergence gives this stock another 35% upside

UniCredit has had a chequered history, but since CEO Jean Pierre Mustier took charge in mid-2016, there is a serious management team in place that is focusing on the right issues, i.e., risk reduction. Management is resisting the temptation to make extravagant promises to the market or to pursue aggressive growth it probably wouldn't be able to deliver in the current eurozone banking context.

Ordinarily, this wouldn't be an exciting investment case, but the shares are extremely cheap on 0.5x P/TNAV and highly sensitive to declines in cost of equity, which currently stands at a sky-high 14%.

The Investor Day reconfirmed my confidence that this number will fall significantly over the next year or two as UniCredit becomes viewed more as a normal European bank with a normal risk profile. Management's commitment to further reducing credit risk, sovereign risk, complexity risk and capital risk are all key to this process.

My previous €13.5 price target was calculated by assuming cost of equity only fell to a still relatively high 12%.

I'm now confident it can fall further and close in on the average of ~10% of other mainstream banks. On this basis, I'm raising my target price to €17, making for another 35% upside.

Target price model based on ROTE/COE

Source: Author's calculations

The stock has had a big rally in the last quarter, but it's worth remembering it's still 30% below the €18 level it traded at as recently as early 2018.

I'm confident this is the beginning of the journey and not the end, and I'm staying bullish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNPQF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.