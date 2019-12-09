The Interpublic Group: A Safe Bet For Income Investors With A Well-Covered Dividend And Limited Downside Potential

The yield north of 4% and the very limited downside potential make IPG an attractive option for income investors.

The margin expansion efforts of the management are underway, and it would take more time to see how sustainable these initiatives are.

In my first article on IPG, I assigned a fair value of $20.60 per share in February. Since then, IPG has trailed behind the performance of the market.

(Source)

I initiated coverage on the Interpublic Group (IPG) on February 22 and assigned a fair value estimate of $20.60 per share. Since this article was published on Seeking Alpha, shares have declined 4.5%, whereas the S&P 500 Index has continued its positive momentum and gained 13.1%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

I rated the downside risk very limited in this previous article and concluded that dividend investors should find shares trading at attractive territory, given my outlook for improving margins and higher revenue in the next few years.

I am now turning more bullish on the prospects of the company for reasons discussed in this analysis, which resulted in a hike of the fair value range for IPG. Investors will continue to be rewarded by the company, and with very limited downside potential and a yield of above 4%, IPG is a buy for income investors.

The future of the industry hinges mainly on one variable: global economic growth

A number of studies conducted by various research institutions, economists, and rating agencies confirm that corporates around the world base their advertising budgets in accordance with the expectations for economic growth. In a report titled The Role of Advertising During a Recession, prepared by two professors at the Beykent University, Turkey, it was revealed that consumer spending expectations send an important signal to corporates to decide on their advertising and marketing budget.

During the financial crisis in 2008, when the economic growth of the U.S. and many other countries plummeted, so did the advertising industry revenue.

(Source: Eurasian Economists Association)

The industry, however, recovered quickly along with the revival of global economic growth. This gives us reason to believe that industry leaders with strong financial positions will likely survive the challenge of a recession without significantly hurting long-term investors.

On the other hand, it’s reasonable to believe that a recession feared by many investors would not occur at least within the next 2 years. The dot plot released by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in September, which points to rate hikes in 2020 and 2021, further establishes this theory. This is good news for advertising companies, as corporations around the world would want to make hay while the sun is shining and aggressively market their products and services.

The slowdown in the Asia-Pacific region is offset by other emerging regions

In the third quarter, organic revenue grew 1.4%, despite negative growth in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific region. The U.S. still accounts for the bulk of Interpublic’s revenue, and the slowdown comes as a result of a few major clients Interpublic lost in the latter half of 2018, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU), the U.S. Army, and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY). As highlighted in the earnings conference call, the company was able to offset this negative growth with attractive growth in Continental Europe and Latin America.

(Source: Third-quarter earnings presentation)

For the 9 months ended September 30, the company reported organic revenue growth of 3.5% and total revenue growth of 10.2%. Even though the macro-economic environment is challenging in the Asia-Pacific region, Interpublic is continuing to thrive based on its performance in other regions. Organic growth will receive a boost in the fourth quarter as well, since Acxiom revenue will now be categorized under organic growth.

Margins are set to expand

One of the primary reasons why I believed shares would not fall dramatically despite challenging conditions was my understanding that profit margins would expand. As exhibited in the below graph, margins have remained stable over the last 5 years, meaning that efforts by management to uplift margins have so far not delivered results. However, the fact that the company maintained its margins amidst challenging conditions is also a win for investors.

There are 3 reasons why I believe margins will expand in the future:

The successful integration of Acxiom would deliver cost synergies. Disposition of non-strategic business units around the world. Cost-saving initiatives implemented by the management

In the third-quarter earnings call, the management confirmed its plan to divest unprofitable business ventures to boost margins. In addition, the company plans to introduce new data-driven products in the next couple of years, supported by such capabilities the company inherited with the acquisition of Acxiom. These products will have higher margins, which would help the process of margin expansion.

The ratio of total salaries and related expenses to revenue was reported at 64.7% for the third quarter, an improvement of 130 basis points over the previous year. Management attributed this improvement to its discipline in managing expenditure and the consolidation of Acxiom.

Margins should see an improvement in the next year, which should lead to higher earnings for the company based on high-single digit revenue growth rates projected by analysts for the next 3 years.

Dividends are well-covered

Interpublic shares yielded 4.18% at the market price of $22.49 on Friday. For income investors, however, the safety matters as much as the yield.

The dividend payout ratio has increased from 39% in 2015 to 50% in the last twelve months. This is partly due to significant growth in dividends in the last decade. Dividend per share has grown in each of the last 7 years, improving the total return of investors.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Despite this rise in dividends and the payout ratio since 2012, Interpublic is still covering these distributions with free cash flow, which adds a degree of safety for income investors.

(Source: Company filings)

The outlook is promising. Acxiom is proving to be value-accretive

Several years ago, the rise of digital marketing disrupted the industry. However, many advertising holding companies, including Interpublic, were able to survive the earlier challenges by introducing a plethora of online marketing solutions to address the growing demand of existing and potential clients. Today, the growth of data-driven marketing is presenting similar challenges and growth opportunities for these companies.

As personalization and convenience emerge as top priorities of consumers, companies are increasingly using data-driven analytics to implement targeted marketing campaigns. The rapid growth of data-driven marketing in the last couple of years shows how businesses are starting to lay more emphasis on their data analysis functions to uncover more opportunities that are apparently buried in data silos.

From the results of a survey conducted among top executives of global corporations, Dun & Bradstreet reached the below conclusions, indicating that data-driven marketing spend will grow exponentially in the future.

(Source: Dun & Bradstreet)

The Interpublic Group, with the acquisition of Acxiom, is in a good position to benefit from this secular growth of data-driven marketing in the future. In the third-quarter earnings call, management confirmed that the top-open architecture clients of the company are currently working with Acxiom to build their marketing plans, and the company is investing to improve its technological capabilities as well.

The company launched Kinesso, a marketing engine, during the third quarter. This platform enables clients to manage their marketing efforts effectively, powered by data analytics. Interpublic is tapping the right doors at the moment, which should lead to higher revenue and earnings in the next 5 years.

The Asia-Pacific region will likely provide growth opportunities for Interpublic in the near future as well. Even though the company is currently facing headwinds in this region, the macro environment will improve if the U.S. and China sign a trade deal, which seems likely at this point. Two weeks back, Chinese officials confirmed to the South China Morning Post that a trade deal is likely within the next couple of months and that both parties have understood the importance of reaching some middle ground sooner rather than later to support global economic growth.

The global presence of the Interpublic Group will come in handy as well, since emerging economies are expected to grow at much higher rates than the U.S. and Europe. In addition, it’s likely that a recession would not occur in the short term either, which brightens up the outlook further.

Valuation

Interpublic Group shares have gained 9.5% in the past 5 years and have easily outperformed the shares of peers.

This outperformance came on the back of a strong financial performance in comparison to peers. For instance, the company reported the highest net income growth in the last 3 years among its peers.

Company Net income 3-year CAGR Interpublic Group 5.83% Omnicom Group Inc. 5.41% WPP plc -5.76% Publicis Groupe S.A. 1.57%

(Source: Company filings)

Even on the back of this price appreciation, shares are still trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, which is in line with the median P/E ratio of the peer group.

After making some adjustments for revenue growth and the cost of capital in my previous model (which was discussed in my first article on IPG), I came up with a fair value range of $21-22 for IPG, which suggests shares are trading close to its fair value. Even though I believe Acxiom will continue to add tremendous value to Interpublic in the future, I’d prefer to let the results speak for itself and evaluate the margin expansion efforts of the management before making significant adjustments to my model.

Conclusion

The Interpublic Group is heading in the right direction and is addressing recent macro-level developments. The fact that the company is in a position to offset negative growth in the Asia-Pacific region is appealing too. While waiting to evaluate the effectiveness of newly implemented policies to expand margins, and to assess the success of the Acxiom acquisition, investors can enjoy the healthy dividend yield of above 4% that is well-covered. Being a growth investor, I remain cautious, but I see very limited downside potential from these price levels as well, which makes the shares an attractive option for income investors.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

We provide portfolio strategies and investment ideas to investors interested in generating portfolio income. Our asset allocation strategies guide investors on where to find the best income generating ideas and we provide individual security coverage on REITs, Dividend Stocks, MLPs, Preferred Equity, ETFs, Closed End Funds, and Bonds. Get access to our 5 Income Portfolios and research including Stable Monthly Income Portfolio

Income Portfolio Dividend Growth Portfolio

Portfolio High Income Portfolio

Portfolio Tax-Exempt Income Portfolio

Income Portfolio Income Safety Portfolio Additional benefits: BlueLeaf Account aggregation software to consolidate all of your accounts

Right Capital Financial Planning Software

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.