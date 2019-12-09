NRO: A Great Real Estate Fund, Albeit Slightly Overpriced

One of the best asset classes for conservative investors is real estate. This is due to the fact that, much like precious metals, real estate can serve as a store of wealth and can often hold its value in the face of inflation. It has a few advantages over precious metals, however, as it can be leased out to other people or organizations and thus generate an income for its owner. In fact, there even exists a special type of company called a real estate investment trust that was created to make it easier for retail investors to invest in the sector. These companies have earned quite a nice following here at Seeking Alpha. However, I believe that real estate-focused closed-end funds can offer an even better way to invest in the sector as they frequently boast higher yields than the individual trusts as well as an easy way to achieve diversity in an investor's real estate portfolio. One of the best funds to use to play this sector is the Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO) and it will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

Fund Performance

One of the first things that anyone researching this fund is likely to notice is that its performance in the market so far this year has been much better than that of most other real estate closed-end funds. We can see that quite clearly here:

As was the case with essentially everything else in the market, NRO saw its market price decline in the fourth quarter of last year and bottomed out in late December. However, it recovered those losses in the early part of this year and since then has enjoyed an almost unmarred upward trajectory. There are very few, if any, other real estate-focused closed-end funds that have been able to deliver a similar performance record and it clearly shows us the confidence that the market currently has in this fund.

A look at the fund's longer-term history reveals that this impressive year-to-date performance may be something of an aberration, although its historical performance is still quite good. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

As we can see here, the fund has managed to keep both its market price and asset base relatively stable over the past five years. It is important to keep in mind that it was paying out a distribution over this whole time and thus was still able to deliver a return to its investors. All said, this is still a reasonably good historical performance for a fund like this and it should help us maintain confidence that NRO is a good fund to invest in.

Now, let us have a closer look at the inner workings of the fund.

About The Fund

According to the fund's fact sheet, the Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has the primary objective of earning a high level of current income. It also has the secondary objective of generating capital appreciation. This objective is relatively in line with what most other real estate closed-end funds aim to achieve. As might be expected, the fund aims to achieve its objectives by investing in securities issued by real estate companies and real estate investment trusts. Curiously, the fund does not state exactly what it defines as "real estate securities." As we will see as we look through the fund's holdings, it appears to be investing in both common and preferred equities issued by these companies but it may also have the ability to invest in their debt.

The largest holdings in the fund will likely be familiar to any investor that is familiar with the real estate sector, at least some of them will be. Here they are:

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

The two largest holdings here, Crown Castle International (CCI) and American Tower (AMT), are often seen among the largest holdings in many other real estate funds. These two companies are also somewhat unusual among real estate investment trusts in that they do not own buildings that they lease out to tenants to either live in or conduct business in. These entities instead own relatively small plots of land that cellular towers are constructed on, which are then leased out to telecommunications companies that use them to provide wireless communications services over a given area. These two companies have seen very impressive growth over the past several years as cellular telephones and later smartphones have become ubiquitous. There are many investors that believe that both companies could deliver further growth going forward as the nation's telecommunications companies roll out their 5G networks as 5G requires less space between towers to effectively blanket an area. Thus, the thesis is that both companies will be adding more towers and these new towers will result in incremental growth. This thesis appears to make some sense and the fund's management appears to agree.

Another thing that we notice in the fund's top ten holdings is that one of them is a preferred equity issue. While it is not uncommon to see closed-end funds holding real estate preferreds, it is rather rare to see a single preferred issue account for such a sizable percentage of the portfolio. This is not necessarily a bad thing, however, as preferred stock is generally considered to be safer than the common stock of the same company. This is due to the fact that preferred stock sits higher up in the capital stack and has a superior claim to the company's assets in the event of bankruptcy. In addition, preferred stock usually has a higher distribution yield than common stock and this distribution must be paid before the owners of the common stock receive anything. Thus, the presence of this large preferred stock holding appears to be an attempt by the fund's management to reduce the risk of the overall portfolio as well as generate income to support the distribution that it pays out.

We can also see that this fund appears to be fairly well diversified compared to many of the other ones on the market. As my long-time readers on the topic of funds likely know, I generally dislike seeing any single position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which the position begins to expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset accounts for too much of the overall portfolio, then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern here is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market as a whole does not and if that asset accounts for too much of the overall portfolio then it will drag the fund down with it. As we can see above, there is only one asset that accounts for more than 5% of the fund's total assets and even it is not dramatically over 5% of total assets. Potential investors should still be somewhat comfortable taking on the individual risks of Crown Castle International, though.

Distributions

As already mentioned, one of the major reasons to invest in real estate is to generate an income and indeed NRO has the stated objective of producing a high level of current income. As such, we might expect the fund to boast a relatively high distribution. This is indeed the case as the fund currently pays out $0.04 per share on a monthly basis, which comes out to $0.48 per share annually. At the current share price, this distribution gives the fund an 8.45% yield. This is a respectable yield that is comparable to what other closed-end real estate funds yield.

One thing that may concern potential investors is that a relatively high percentage of the fund's distributions is classified as return of capital. We can see that quite clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that a fund is not generating enough investment income to cover the distributions that it pays out to its investors and may therefore be returning the investors' own money back to them. This scenario is unsustainable over any kind of extended period. There are, however, other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital. One of these things is the distribution of unrealized capital gains. The most important thing is whether or not the return of capital distributions are destructive to the fund's net asset value. As we discussed earlier, the fund's net asset value has been somewhat stable over the past five years, so it does not appear that the return of capital distributions are destructive to the fund's value. Therefore, investors should not really worry about this and should instead enjoy the tax-advantaged income.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios, no matter how good it is. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like NRO, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to acquire shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is below its net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are obtaining the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. Unfortunately, that is not the case right now. As of December 5, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), NRO had a net asset value of $5.66 per share. However, shares of the fund are currently trading hands at a price of $5.68 per share, which is a very slight premium to net asset value. This is a rather unusual situation for this fund as it usually trades at a discount. As such, it may make sense to wait a bit until the fund once again trades at a price below net asset value before buying in.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund appears to be an excellent way for an investor to play the real estate sector and generate a high yield at the same time. The fund appears to be very well-diversified, although it does have a large degree of exposure to the two cellular tower trusts. This may not be a problem as there is a strong thesis here. The only real problem is that the fund is slightly overpriced so it may be a good idea to wait until it begins trading at a discount before buying in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.