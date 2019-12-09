National Health Investors: Updating Our Thesis On This High Yield Dividend REIT

National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) is a high yield REIT stock and is a front runner in the healthcare REIT segment. The firm is mainly invested in the senior housing and skilled nursing segments. It recently reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial numbers and also announced a quarterly dividend. We had covered the REIT a few months back and had been generally positive. While the stock followed our predicted path, it is time to revisit National Health Investors and see whether the stock still retains its investment potential.

Q3 Updates

National Health Investors reported its GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders at $.97 for the third quarter, per diluted common share, taking the year-till-date figure to $2.72. The REIT had reported the same quarterly net income for the corresponding quarter of the previous year as well. However, as Funds from Operations is considered to be a more relevant metric for a REIT, it is important to look at National Health Investors’ performance in this area.

The company’s normalized FFO per diluted common share stood at $1.42, up 2.2 percent from the third quarter of the previous year. Its normalized Adjusted Funds from Operations jumped 3.1 percent on year-over-year basis to touch $1.32 per diluted share figure. Similarly, the REIT also reported 2.2 percent increase in its NAREIT FFO per diluted share to $1.42. Overall, the REIT maintained its upward trend and delivered solid results for the third quarter.

The company also provided updated guidance for the full financial year. It expects net income to be reported in the range of $3.66-3.69 per diluted common share, while its normalized FFO for the entire year will likely be in the range of $5.47-5.50 per diluted common share. National Health Investors expected its normalized AFFO to remain between $5.08 and $5.10 per diluted common share.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The REIT also provided details about its debt and other metrics. It continued to maintain a conservative and low leverage Balance Sheet with strong liquidity. As per its latest earnings statement, the company has $300 million in liquid assets on account of its revolving credit facility. It Net Debt-to-Annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio stands at 4.5x, which is on the lower side of industry average, providing extra layer of security to the firm’s balance sheet. Further, its fixed charge coverage remained strong at 5.2x, while portfolio lease coverage was reported at 1.69x. With these ratios, the REIT has retained its strong balance sheet credentials, strengthening its claim as a viable candidate for a long-term portfolio.

The Portfolio

National Health Investors has a robust and well-diversified portfolio consisting of senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals and medical offices. Out of its 232 properties spread across 33 states, 151 are in the senior housing segment, while 76 properties cater to the skilled nursing segment. The company also has 3 hospital properties and 2 medical office buildings. Apart from branching out in different segments to make its portfolio shock-proof, the REIT also has a strong base of partners. Bickford is its largest partner with 18 percent share, while SLC comes second with 15% percent share. NHC and Holiday jointly hold the third position with 14 percent holdings.

However, it is not just the internal set-up of the REIT that determines the long-term potential of its stock. The major tailwinds in the overall sectors the REIT works in also play a major role in determining the performance of a firm and its stock performance. While National Health Investors has its portfolio properties in senior housing, skilled nursing, hospital and medical office buildings, the main exposure is in the fields of senior housing and skilled nursing. Out of these, senior housing segment has emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets in healthcare REIT arena, while skilled nursing has been facing some troubles on the legal side. In order to properly assess a REIT, it is important to look at the macro factors as well.

The senior housing segment has seen an encouraging trend in the recent past, and the momentum is expected to continue. The main growth driver in this segment is the increase in ageing population, leading to higher demand for senior housing real estate. It is estimated that the senior population in the United States will top the 70 million mark by 2030. This boom in population is expected to provide a positive fillip to real estate, creating favorable conditions for REITs working in this field.

(Source)

The skilled nursing segment, on the other hand, is dealing with regulatory issues but is expected to show recovery as its macro environment clears up. While the sector has been adversely impacted by several regulations embedded in the Affordable Care Act, the fortunes of REITs operating in this sector have been revived due to decrease in the supply side. In October, Medicare rolled out a new payment calculation system known as the Patient-Driven Payment Model. The new system is not only simpler but is also expected to be more operator-friendly.

Investment Thesis

National Health Investors has a strong dividend payment track record, and its latest dividend was announced at $1.05 per share, totalling $4.2 in dividend per share for the entire year. The REIT thus saw a solid 5 percent growth in its dividend. The current dividend yield for the REIT stands above 5 percent, which is on the higher side in comparison to its peer REITs.

Currently, the stock is trading off its peak highs and thus offers a good opportunity to start building a position in a staggered manner. In addition to its robust dividend payments, the stock is also expected to perform well on the back of strong operational results shown by National Health Investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.