U.S., EU And China Could Be In A 3-Way Trade And Sanctions War Within A Year

It now looks increasingly like there will be no major breakthrough in the China-US trade relationship. Latest news suggests that it will perhaps go beyond the 2020 US presidential election, as President Trump was quoted to have recently said. I do think that China has staying power in this confrontation, despite expectations to the contrary. Not only that, but it may in fact use this confrontation as an opportunity to cut its reliance on US tech inputs in its own industries. This may be painful in the short term for China's economy, but may in the longer term affect US tech dominance in the world. To make matters worse, there seem to be growing trade tensions between the US and the EU, which could lead to a mutually disastrous trade war. We may be only a few decisions away from such an outcome, and these decisions may occur before the end of the year. With EU plans to introduce an environmental tariff, which would affect both the US and China, as well as other policies, we could see a three-way tariff and sanctions war between the world's largest economies next year.

America's relationship with France, Germany and a few other major economic powers within the EU may sour by the end of the year

France decided to introduce a digital tax of 3% which is set to have an adverse effect on US tech giants. The news could have been worse, as initially there was a push to make it an EU-wide tax. As it is, Italy and Austria are also introducing a similar tax, while others may follow. So far the US response was to propose a 100% tariff on French wine, cheese and other products worth $2.4 billion. Italy, Austria and perhaps a few other countries in the EU will introduce such a bill soon, and it will most likely be greeted by the US tariffs as well. Germany prevented the entire EU from adopting such a tax, out of concern for its auto industry exports to the US. We should keep in mind, however, that Germany may only behave in a non-confrontational manner as long as it is worth its while to continue down a path of peaceful trade relations with the US, which may change as soon as America's defense bill will be passed.

Germany may turn hostile if and when the proposed defense budget bill for 2020 will pass. Within it there is an attached bill, which will sanction any company that takes part in building the offshore section of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The problem with this congressional initiative is that if it will be successful in halting the project, its effects will go far beyond hitting the financial interest of a few European companies. If this bill succeeds, it will be a very painful blow to Germany's long-term energy transformation plans, which includes scrapping its nuclear power plants by 2022, as well as continuing to phase out its coal industry. Netherlands' natural gas production, which Germany used to rely on as a source of imports, is in free-fall, while its ambitious wind and solar dreams have stagnated lately. Bottom line is that Germany needs a lot more gas in coming years, and it does not want to be held hostage to Ukraine as a transit country, nor does it want to purchase more expensive US LNG as many US lawmakers no doubt hope to see happen.

One would hope that US lawmakers are aware of the fact that if this bill will obstruct the completion of that pipeline, it will seriously harm US-German relations. If this happens, an EU-wide digital tax, as well as many other measures at EU level, meant to retaliate and in effect disengage from the longstanding economic and strategic partnership between the US and Europe, will follow. After all, if American interests and goals as well as domestic issues such as the universally hostile position at least at political and media levels against Russia are pursued, without any regard for major German and EU interests such as their energy security, then this will no longer be considered a viable relationship. The economic impact of such a disengagement will be significant for both sides, with permanent damage potentially causing a further acceleration of the weight of the global economy shifting from North America and Europe, to Asia.

Potential for escalation is high and imminent, while scope of economic damage to both sides is almost unthinkable

Trade between the US and the EU totaled $1.3 trillion in 2018, with US exports to the EU totaling $575 billion, while imports totaled $684 billion. The US had a trade deficit of $109 billion, so one would think that the US has the upper hand, making it less likely that the EU would be willing to retaliate and escalate. This logic is based on the flawed assumption that the relationship resembles that of the US and China. Thing is that China exports about three dollars worth of goods to the US for every dollar-worth that the US exports to China. The ratio for the EU is more like 1.2/1. In other words, the EU can almost match the proportion of pain that it can inflict on the US in a trade war.

Source: EC.

The perception that the EU would be more vulnerable in case of a trade war stems from the somewhat large trade gap in goods, which is a more visible sign of trade between the two entities. In terms of trade in services, the US has a $60 billion surplus. We should keep in mind that economic ties go far beyond trade. There are also US firms operating in the EU, providing goods and services produced and sold in the EU. Same goes for EU companies in the US. The dangerous aspect of the way this is unfolding, both in the case of the French digital tax and the proposed US sanctions on companies involved in the Nord Stream project is the fact that both sides are looking to go after more than just trade, but also after multinationals.

Furthermore, the current public mood in the EU is one that favors reducing its dependence and exposure to the US, making it more likely that for every action taken by the US that affects EU interests, the EU is likely to retaliate in kind. The tariffs that the US is set to impose on France in retaliation for the digital tax will likely be met with not only French but EU counter-tariffs. I would be surprised if Germany as well as other nations potentially affected by the proposed sanctions on firms taking part in the Nord Stream 2 project will not retaliate, given the important part the project plays in their overall energy plans. There are reports that a German lawmaker is proposing counter-measures such as increased duties on US LNG as well as perhaps other retaliatory moves, in case that such a law were to be passed in the US.

US, EU and China could end up in a three-way trade war by next year

The EU is also looking to introduce other tariffs out of ideological zeal, namely environmental tariffs. There seems to be growing frustration among EU environmentalists with the fact that even though EU emissions are down about 26% compared with 1990, global emissions still increased by as much as 55% since then. The idea was floated around before, with France's president Macron being the latest to suggest the need to do so in order to deal with those who fail to price carbon internally, such as the US. China would most likely be adversely affected as well, as a recent article that appeared in the South China Morning Post pointed out. While there may have been some reluctance to introduce such measures in the past, in order to preserve current trade relationships, if the EU will see that its trade relations are worsening already, it may just double down by introducing such tariff, which would put it on a collision course with both the US and China.

There are other sources of tension between the EU and China. These include some of the same issues raised by the US, such as intellectual property issues. Europe also fears the Made in China 2025 plan. While the EU is already falling behind, technologically speaking, in relation to both the US and China, China's threat in this regard is especially troubling, because it aims to dominate all high-tech fields. The EU is increasingly feeling unable to compete with both the US and China in this regard, so it may resort to more desperate measures.

Investors have come to follow the US-China trade war developments with obsession, trading on any little piece of information for over a year now. In the short term such information will continue to move the markets up or down, depending on how such information is viewed or interpreted. For the medium and longer term investors, however, there are real events, with far-reaching consequences unfolding, which are likely to permanently affect global trade; therefore, we have to look beyond the on-going minute details and development of the US-China trade war saga. There is a bigger picture which suggests a further deterioration of the post-WW2 global order, which is increasingly evident in a gradual reversal in established decorum when it comes to trade, investments, as well as how individual countries go about the pursuit of their own interests, in relation to minding the interests of others. After all, most of the existing oil & gas pipelines from the former Soviet Union to Western Europe were built during the cold war, at a time when US lawmakers would have never contemplated actually imposing extraterritorial sanctions in order to stop those projects, despite what was then arguably a far more tense East-West situation. The fact that we are talking of such measures now is emblematic of where we are in terms of global relations, and where trade relations are headed from here. If global trade continues to deteriorate, as I believe it will next year, I think it is time to increasingly look at investing in companies with less foreign exposure as a way to reduce risk in the next decade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.