MPLX Is One Of My Favorite Buys For 2020

With markets nearing all-time highs once again, MPLX still has room for upside, while also offering diversification and lower downside protection for your portfolio.

Further decline in oil still leaves room for as much as 20% downside in the stock, but is little to worry about with the cyclical nature of the energy sector.

A Gem In A Beaten-Down Sector

Almost a year ago now, I picked my strongest buy for 2019, Sony (SNE), and the stock has since returned over 45% gains. Now, heading into 2020, I will again talk about one of my favorite plays for the upcoming year.

MPLX LP (MPLX) is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuel distribution services. The stock is down more than 28% over the last 52 weeks and now offers an enticing 11.1% annual dividend yield. The entire energy sector has taken a beating in comparison to the rest of the market this year (Figure 1) and still offers a lot of room for growth or downside protection in the case of potential 2020 pullbacks. The stock is one of many three-headed dragons in the oil sector, offering value, growth, and a strong, sustainable dividend. A cyclical shift in oil prices may be all this stock needs to break out and deliver solid gains in a fairly short amount of time. With an average price target of over $33, MPLX could easily deliver 40%+ gains by the end of 2020 with much less risk than your average investment. Throw in that approximately 11.1% dividend and it truly pays to wait out the turnaround.

Figure 1: The Energy Sector Has Only Managed To Move Up 1.75% In 2019 In Comparison To The Rest Of The Market Moving Up On Average Well Over 20% This Year

Valuation

MPLX is one of the cheapest LPs along with Energy Transfer (ET) when looking at the Price-to-Earnings ratio (Figure 2). The stock is trading around 12% undervalued to peers in this aspect, but it has some of the highest potential for growth within this sector as well. MPLX has posted nearly 46% revenue growth YOY and has the leading estimates for growth again next fiscal year by a long shot (Figure 3).

Figure 2: MPLX and ET Have The Cheapest Valuations In What Has Been A Beaten-Down Sector In 2019

Data by YCharts

Figure 3: MPLX Revenue Estimates For Next Fiscal Year Indicate That The Stock Could Outpace The Rest Of The LP Sector

Data by YCharts

I believe if MPLX can hit these earnings estimates in 2020, the company has room for as much as 30% growth on undervaluation and revenue growth alone. Add in the fact that oil prices are trading relatively low per barrel and you also get the potential for cyclical growth of anywhere between 10% and 25% as well. All together that adds up to a 40-55% upside potential, which would bring the price of this stock back to 2019 highs around $35 without any problem in 2020, not even mentioning the 11% dividend you get paid to wait.

Risk

One figure that initially pops out with MPLX is the company's $19.2 billion in debt. The good news is it is all long-term debt, and management should have this taken care of, but it should be monitored going forward.

Another risk with investing in the company is the possibility of oil prices not increasing, but falling to new lows as they did at the end of 2018. This could bring as much as 20% further declines if we see oil fall below $50, but for patient investors, this is only a small worry, as historically oil prices have had a very cyclical nature and have come back from lows and found new highs in a fairly short amount of time (as little as a few months to as much as a few years).

Investment Summary

Overall, MPLX is solid all around when looking at value, growth, sector potential, and an industry-leading dividend. With the market right around all-time highs, the new year will bring new challenges to find big gains, but they are definitely out there. The energy sector is one of the cheapest and most beaten-down groups and still has a lot of upside available, with little downside compared to the tech industries. MPLX offers the most growth out of the undervalued large-cap limited partnerships for the upcoming year and could easily deliver 40% gains with as little as 20% downside potential, as well as diversification from other hot sectors. Factor in an 11% dividend yield and MPLX is one of my favorite buys for 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX, ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.