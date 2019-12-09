Mimecast: Valuation Still Attractive Even After Strong Earnings

Mimecast (MIME) reported a strong Q2 which led to the stock going up almost 15% over the past few weeks. The company continues to report strong financials despite some weakness in the international markets, where ~50% of the company's revenue comes from. Revenue grew 29% on a constant currency basis, which came in ahead of expectations.

The company also raised its full-year guidance by ~$5 million at the midpoint, which was more than the Q2 revenue beat. Even as currency continues to remain a headwind for the company, it has been able to grow revenue consistently ~30% which is expanding its margins.

Data by YCharts Even after the run-up in the stock, the company trades at ~6x forward revenue, which is below its peer group despite having solid and consistent revenue growth. I believe over time, its valuation multiple will expand and close the gap between its peers because of MIME's consistent and international opportunity.

Source: Company Presentation

In addition, last year, MIME acquired Ataata, a leader in cybersecurity training and awareness. This product likely competes closely with PFPT's acquisition of Wombat Security. Security training and awareness is a fast-growing sub-market due to enterprises constantly looking to train their employees on proper email security methods. Hackers continue to transform their ability to get information from enterprises and the weakest point of contact remains the employee. Sufficient email security training can lead to less enterprise hacks and exposed confidential information.

MIME believes the TAM related to cybersecurity training and awareness could grow to more than $1.1 billion by 2021, a significant area of growth potential.

Q2 Results And Guidance

Q2 revenue grew 29% constant currency to $103.4 million, which was ahead of consensus expectations for ~$102 million. The company continues on its path of consistent revenue growth ~30% despite the company approaching a $500 million run-rate. The US segment continues to perform well, growing ~31% compared to the year-ago period and even the UK seems to be hanging in there. The UK segment grew ~16% during the quarter even with the heightened turbulence going on around Brexit.

MIME has ~98% of its revenue as recurring, which results in the company having high visibility into its revenue stream. Over time, customers have continued to grow the average number of products used, which now stands at 3.2 products, up from under 3 products a year ago. Net retention rate also remains healthy at 110% as existing customers continue to expand their spending with MIME.

Source: Company Presentation

Adjusted EBITDA grew to $20 million and represented a 19.3% margin, up from 15.0% margin in the year-ago period. In addition, adjusted EBITDA was ~10% above consensus expectations, demonstrating the company's ability to continue the strong revenue growth in addition to expanding margins. MIME has completed a few acquisitions in the past year which are likely still weighing on margins for the time being. However, over time, we could continue to see EBITDA margins expand as the newer acquisitions continue to scale.

Source: Company Presentation

MIME has a history of generating ~50% of its revenue internationally, which is part of the reason why investors pay more attention to constant currency growth compared to reported revenue growth. While ~50% of revenue is from the US, the company is more exposed to currency from other regions, such as the UK, Europe and Africa. Even as there continues to be fears of a global slowdown, the company has done a great job posting consistent ~30% revenue growth on top of margin expansion. It has been able to do this because of the underpenetrated email security market and that enterprises are constantly looking for ways to better secure their information. Even as some global economies slow down, enterprises are willing to invest in their data and email security systems.

During the quarter, MIME added 800 net new customers, bringing its total to 36.1k, growing 12% compared to the year-ago period. As MIME continues to grow its business, international markets remain a large addressable market. In addition, MIME is not overly concentrated in a particular industry, as enterprises across all markets need to have strong email security services. Thus, MIME is a little more insulated from an economic downturn that could be concentrated in a particular industry.

Source: Company Presentation

Management provided guidance for Q3 which includes revenue of $107.4-108.5 million, or constant currency growth of 24-25%. This was slightly above consensus expectations for ~$105 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $17.7-18.7 million, which represents ~16.8% margin at the midpoint.

Guidance for the full year was raised by ~$5 million at the midpoint to $420.8-425.3 million, up from $414.0-422.6 million. This represents constant currency growth of 26-28%, which is slightly better than the previous guidance of 25-27%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $72.9-74.4 million, which represents ~17.6% at the midpoint.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also reiterated its long-term model, which includes gross margins of 72-75%, and adjusted EBITDA of 20-22%. Gross margins have historically remained in that 72-75% range. Adjusted EBITDA margin will continue to expand as the company's revenue growth matures and S&M expenses begin to go down.

Valuation

Even as MIME continues to demonstrate its relative revenue growth strength in a somewhat challenging market, the stock continues to trade at a low valuation compared to peers. Since reporting earnings about a month ago, the stock has been up ~15% and has started to close part of the valuation gap. MIME has 98% recurring revenue, 70%+ gross margins and adjusted EBITDA margin target of 20-22%. All of these metrics signify a company that should be trading at a forward revenue multiple at least in line with its peers. Even after the recent move in the stock's price, I believe there is still upside over the long term.

Data by YCharts MIME, PFPT, and CyberArk (CYBR) were trading around similar multiples at the beginning of the year, however, the multiples have diverted over the past several months with MIME and PFPT both trading a few turns lower than CYBR. MIME now has the lowest revenue multiple at ~6x, despite having the highest revenue multiple earlier on this year.

MIME's current market cap is ~$2.7 billion, and the company has ~$200 million in cash and ~$90 million in debt. This implies an enterprise value of ~$2.6 billion. By using the midpoint of management's FY20 revenue guidance of $420.8-425.3 million, this implies F20 revenue multiple of ~6.1x. Historically, MIME has been able to raise its revenue guidance throughout the year, and I believe revenue could end up closer to $430 million by the end of the year, providing upside to the current price based on the current revenue multiple.

Even after the recent ~15% run-up in the stock's price, I believe there could be more upside to come. Assuming the company decelerates revenue growth in FY21 to ~22-23%, which compares to current guidance for ~27% in FY20, this would imply a rather cheap valuation. If FY20 revenue comes in at $430 million and grows 22-23% the following year, we could see FY21 revenue of ~$525 million, or ~5x FY21 revenue.

While valuation has ramped over the past few weeks, I still believe the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and continued strength in revenue growth and margin expansion could lead to a higher valuation multiple in the coming quarters.

Risks to MIME include increased competition among current players as well as new entrants. Since it trades at a premium revenue multiple compared to the market, a correction in the technology sector for premium names could cause increased adversity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.