Chevron: Dividend Safety Has Improved Dramatically

Until recently shares of Chevron would trade with a higher dividend yield than those of Exxon Mobil. However, this is now flipped.

Introduction

Throughout the last decade, shares of Chevron (CVX) would normally trade with a relatively higher dividend yield than those of Exxon Mobil (XOM). However, in recent times, this has flipped. Whilst this could be driven by various factors, the relative sustainability of the dividend payments is a very likely underlying reason. Seeing as I recently published an article outlining Exxon Mobil’s weakening dividend sustainability, it feels fitting to provide similar coverage of its main rival in the investment world, Chevron, please refer to my previous article for exact data for Exxon Mobil.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes the company's cash flows from the last four years:

(Image Source: Author)

Unlikely Exxon Mobil, which has seen its dividend coverage during the first nine months of 2019 fall beneath that of even 2016, Chevron has seen its dividend coverage surge from negative 68.25% to a very strong 174.34% during this time period. This clearly places the company in a less vulnerable position than Exxon Mobil in the short to medium term.

Even if the impacts of working capital changes are excluded, its dividend coverage would still remain strong and show clear improvement, which is actually the opposite of Exxon Mobil. During the first nine months of 2019, Chevron had a $1.126 billion draw from working capital, whereas during 2016, it had a $327 million build in working capital. If these are neutralized, the company's dividend coverage for 2016 would improve marginally to negative 64.18%, whilst for the first nine months of 2019, it would worsen slightly to a still strong 157.61%.

Whilst the future direction of oil and gas prices will drive Chevron's future dividend coverage, its current very strong coverage is reassuring, especially since oil and gas prices have still been rather soft during the first nine months of 2019. Given this situation, the reason the company's dividend yield is now lower than that of Exxon Mobil is becoming clearer, as the risks of a future reduction are even less significant.

Financial Position

Although Chevron's dividend coverage is very strong, it is still important to consider its financial position, as that will still be instrumental in ensuring the company's current dividend payments can be maintained. The two graphs included below summarize its financial position from the last three years:

(Image Source: Author)

After reviewing these metrics, it thankfully becomes clear that overall Chevron's current financial position is very strong and has been improving during the last two years. Based on these metrics, the company's financial position is surprisingly slightly stronger than that of Exxon Mobil, which further explains the reason its dividend yield has now switched to trading at a premium.

Given the strength of Chevron's financial position, the company would be capable of funding a portion of its dividends through debt for quite a number of years if required, due to an oil and gas price crash. It would require the debt to increase by approximately 200% before its financial metrics would begin being stretched enough that a dividend reduction could be seriously considered. This is the equivalent of approximately seven years of the company's current annual dividend payments. Naturally, the length of time that it could fund its dividend payments through debt would also depend on its capital expenditure; however, in Chevron's current situation, it seems considerably less vulnerable than Exxon Mobil.

Conclusion

Whilst the situation has worsened for Exxon Mobil with its large capital expenditure program leaving it more vulnerable than during the 2015-2016 oil price crash, the opposite has been occurring for Chevron. Although the company's current financial position is very strong, and thus, by extension, its dividend payments are also very safe, the total return that its shareholders will receive in the future will continue to be heavily determined by oil and gas prices.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Chevron’s 2018 10-K and Q3 2019 10-Q SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.