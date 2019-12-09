October Industrial Production Falls Most Since May 2018

The Fed is providing liquidity to financial markets. This likely explains the melt-up in stocks.

U.S. industrial production for the month of October fell 0.8 percent versus September:

U.S. industrial production dropped 0.8% in October, the largest decline since May 2018, the Federal Reserve reported Friday. It was the third decline in output in the past four months. The drop was steeper than Wall Street expectations of a 0.5% fall. The report was impacted by the United Auto Workers strike at General Motors GM, +0.65%, which pushed down auto production by 7.1%. The weakness was not limited to auto manufacturing though. Excluding autos, industrial production was down 0.5%. Manufacturing output fell 0.6% in October. Manufacturing ex-autos in October was down 0.1%.

The manufacturing index is currently in contraction, and implies new orders and employment in the manufacturing sector are weakening. Manufacturing jobs tend to be higher-paying. If jobs are growing despite the manufacturing contraction, then those jobs could be lower-paying. Manufacturing has likely been negatively impacted by the decline in global trade. The recent strike at General Motors (GM) likely hurt as well. When the GM strike and trade war with China are resolved, there is no guarantee manufacturing activity will not remain weak over the long term. If businesses are uncertain about the future, then they could cut purchases of property, plant and equipment. That pullback will likely reverberate through the economy at some point.

Industrial Production Turns Down

Industrial production rose consistently since Q2 2016. It peaked in Q4 2018 and has declined steadily.

Capacity utilization for the industrial sector decreased 0.8 percent to 76.7 percent, which was 3.1 percentage points below its long-run (1972-2018) average. This implies there is slack within the industrial sector. Corporations could be reticent to ramp up production or invest in more plant and equipment until demand picks up.

The lion's share of government stimulus since the Financial Crisis of 2008 was designed to spur businesses' fixed investment. However, if consumers cannot afford more cars or other finished goods then why produce them? I believe it is prudent that corporations pull back on production. Lest, they could get stuck with inventory they cannot sell and property, plant and equipment they have little need for.

Financial Markets Shrug Off Declining Industrial Production

At some point, financial markets will trade on fundamentals and corporate earnings. Apparently, we are not there yet. Corporate profits for the third quarter of 2019 are poised to fall by over 2.5 percent, the largest year-over-year drop in three years. However, financial markets continue to melt-up. The Dow Jones (DIA) hovers over 28,000 and is up over 15 percent Y/Y. If markets are not melting up due to earnings growth then something else could be afoot.

There have been rumblings of a trade war truce with China, yet nothing has materialized as of yet. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve continues to provide liquidity to financial markets. The Fed has injected billions into the repo market to keep interest rates on short term repo loans from spiking. It has also purchased billions of treasury billions in order to tamp down rates.

The Fed is adamant that market intervention is not another form of quantitative easing ("QE"). However, such market intervention has coincided with the melt-up in financial markets. The Fed recently cut rates and intimated it would monitor economic data to determine the appropriate target for the Fed funds rate. Given weak industrial production and the lingering trade war, the Fed will likely try to keep rates low. That sounds positive for financial markets.

Conclusion

Pursuant to financial markets, the Fed may be the only game in town. However, weak industrial production does not bode well for cyclical names. Investors should avoid cyclical names and highly-indebted names that need consistent cash flow to service debt.

