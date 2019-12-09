Chart Industries: The Break Is Over

A lack of planning for new major projects often begins the end of the upswing part of the business cycle.

Chart Industries (GTLS) originally promised a relatively modest growth year since the recovery began. The previous pace of earnings increase was absolutely blistering. Now, though, the fiscal year is just about over, and it's time to resume that blistering pace.

Clearly the backlog is climbing rapidly. The relatively long lead times for many of the products ordered mean that the fiscal year will be far more active than the current fiscal year.

The only challenge to management is that the rapid growth is largely due to projects related to the natural gas business (upstream more so than midstream). The rapid growth normally leads to domination by the company in the oil and gas industry. Then when the industry enters one of its periodic cyclical downturns, the company turns out to be inadequately diversified for the downturn.

Usually management has just enough diversification in place each downturn for the company to make it to the next cyclical recovery. Losses during downturns can be relatively large for this company.

Finances

Finances are a little on the stretched side for the time being. However, this management has a long history of quickly converting acquisitions into profit-contributing subsidiaries. Therefore what may look like stretched finances have an excellent chance of becoming conservative ratios within a year.

Management issued nearly $260 million of convertible notes in 2017 at an interest rate of 1%. About one-third of the debt has a nominal interest rate. The conversion price is currently about 10% ahead (at $58.725) of the current stock price. The stock price has traded above the conversion price at times this fiscal year. But management has not yet been able to force a conversion. Even though management has in the past intended to pay the principal amount of the convertible notes in cash and the excess by using stock, that strategy could change with the latest acquisitions and the consequent higher debt load.

In the past, management has forced conversions and hedged to reduce dilution. Management would then issue more convertible debt to reduce necessary debt repayments.

This company traditionally generates a lot of cash flow as the rate of recovery begins to slow. Therefore more acquisitions are probably in the future for this company. They constitute a significant amount of future growth.

Guidance

When the backlog climbs at the rate shown above, then guidance for the following year usually climbs at a rapid pace also.

Thank goodness for some delays at some of the large projects or management would have had an even more challenging growth rate during the next fiscal year. The delays allow for the completion of some short lead products in the fourth quarter. Juggling the production schedule has long been an art for this management. Major orders rarely accelerate. Generally it is smaller orders that can be "squeezed in" when a major project slows. Profits generally decline some as shown above. But the pressure is reduced somewhat in the next fiscal year. Fast growth has its own risks. GTLS is among the fastest growing companies in any industry during the upswing of the industry cycle.

The guidance for 2019 and 2020 now shows a potential doubling of the earnings for 2020. That is despite the potential stock dilution from the stock sold to finance the purchase of some divisions. Clearly investors are doing very well as a result of the acquisition strategy of this company.

Earnings from large projects can materially boost earnings for this relatively small company. The large projects shown in the above slide are really just getting underway. Most of the projects shown above have yet to make solid orders for materials.

At this point, the first six months of fiscal year 2020 are relatively certain. There will probably be several orders that influence the last half of the fiscal year. Generally those orders will not result in a major earnings revision. Instead future acquisitions followed by consolidation costs are the main causes of earnings revisions. Hence there is a heavy reliance on adjusted earnings to demonstrate the underlying profitability.

Some current projects delays pushed some revenue into the first quarter of the next fiscal year. Since the first quarter is traditionally the slowest quarter for the company, the influx of order completions from the fourth quarter of 2019 will make for an unusually busy first quarter. The earnings comparison for the first year will most likely be big and positive. Fiscal year 2021 will probably have a negative earnings comparison unless activity levels take another large jump.

The low gas prices that abound throughout North America are opening a host of opportunities for this international company. In fact, the continuing weak natural gas pricing could extend the upcycle a few years longer than traditional upcycles normally last.

Natural gas is all of a sudden competitive with so many uses that were out of the question when pricing was much stronger. This is leading to above-average growth rates for the demand of natural gas use. It is also one of the reasons that Chart Industries is growing so rapidly during the current upcycle.

When The Current Cycle Ends

At some point, there usually appears a dearth of large new startup projects to bid on. That is usually the first of a chain of events that begins the industry's downturn. An oil oversupply or a natural gas shortage would also hurt the prospects of this company. Oil oversupplies weaken the ability of the industry to purchase the equipment sold by the company. At the beginning of 2016, for example, many customers simply stuck with the older equipment until the industry's times improved.

Similarly a natural gas shortage raises prices for natural gas and compels some customers to shift to a cheaper alternative.

The above slide shows some of the expected capacity that will be online in the near term. Once planning ceases for major new projects, then the world will have to get along with the current locations having the assets that Chart sells. Currently the industry appears to be very busy. Management appears to have a lot of potential customers to work with on future bids. That augurs well for shareholders.

Summary

In the meantime, debt is running a bit higher than management would prefer. Much of the long-term debt is financed with convertible bonds. Traditionally, long-term debt is reduced by converting the bonds and then issuing more convertible debt.

Should growth slow as it did in 2015, then management simply reduces the amount needed to convert when it issues new debt to replace the debt maturing. Management has long kept loan costs low by issuing convertible debt and then hedging to reduce the dilution effects.

Newly acquired subsidiaries generally become profit contributors within six months. Long lead times allow management to anticipate profits up to one year ahead of time for this business. That provides lenders with an unusual amount of earnings visibility. It also allows lenders to project lower debt ratios with reasonable certainty.

Specialty markets generally provide a less competitive avenue for growth. The markets shown above are ideal for a company the size of Chart Industries. In fact this company is usually "the big fish in the pond" in the markets shown above.

Once a market size heads past $1 billion or so, then larger competitors like Air Products and Chemicals (APD) generally enter the market. The lack of competition in these smaller specialty markets often allows the company to raise the profit margin a little.

Chart Industries generally carries a fair amount of goodwill on the balance sheet. It is up to the individual shareholder to determine if that goodwill is worth the book value. The long history of acquisitions each fiscal year generally ensures that there will be a fair amount of goodwill on the balance sheet for the foreseeable future.

The latest conference call had management stating that the next fiscal year would be all about running the business without the sizable acquisitions that were accomplished within the last few fiscal years. Given the acquisition history of this company, it is very likely that several small acquisitions will be made.

The future appears to hold several years of rapid growth ahead. That is certainly good news for shareholders. The common stock should soar yet again as the good news pours in from the rapid growth. There is always a risk that quality issues could present themselves or that the rapid growth could cause management to lose control of quality and cause production challenges. That outcome would not be good for the company. On the other hand, this management is well suited to rapid growth because it has experienced the cycle of the industry for some time.

Rarely has Chart Industries' stock sold for about 10 times the forecast earnings of the next year. The current stock price is very cheap in relation to earnings. Potential investors should realize that this is a very volatile stock. This stock can climb and fall by 50% for no good reason at all. Therefore investors need to be prepared for a very volatile ride.

