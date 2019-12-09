Dividend Increases: December 2-6, 2019

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list helps me identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings.

The Dividend Champions List [CCC list] is my primary watch list.

In the past week, 19 companies in the CCC list announced dividend increases, including two of the stocks I own. The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Stocks I own in my portfolio are highlighted in yellow. Companies with market caps below $1B and stocks with yields below 1% are colored red. Dividend increases of at least 10% are colored green.

Mastercard (MA)

MA, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers payment solutions and services under the Mastercard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. MA was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

On Dec. 3, MA declared a quarterly dividend of 40¢ per share.

This is an increase of 21.2% from the prior dividend of 33¢.

Payable Feb. 7, to shareholders of record on Jan 9; ex-div: Jan. 8.

Trinity Industries (TRN)

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, TRN is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses operating in the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors. The company’s segments include the Rail Group, Construction Products Group, Inland Barge Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group. TRN provides railcars and tank cars; highway construction products and aggregates; deck and tank barges; utility steel structures and containers for storage and distribution; and leasing and management services to industrial shippers and railroads.

On Dec. 6, TRN declared a quarterly dividend of 19¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.8% from the prior dividend of 17¢.

Payable Jan. 31, to shareholders of record on Jan. 15; ex-div: Jan. 14.

Toro (TTC)

TTC manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Professional and Residential. TTC was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

On Dec. 3, TTC declared a quarterly dividend of 25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.1% from the prior dividend of 22.5¢.

Payable Jan. 9, to shareholders of record on Dec. 25; ex-div: Dec. 24.

Stryker (SYK)

SYK is a medical technology company that markets its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company sells its products through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors. SYK was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

On Dec. 4, SYK declared a quarterly dividend of 57.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.6% from the prior dividend of 52¢.

Payable Jan. 31, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31; ex-div: Dec. 30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

BMY discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company's pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs administered as tablets or capsules. It also uses biologics to produce products administered through injections or by infusion. BMY was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On Dec. 5, BMY declared a quarterly dividend of 45¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.8% from the prior dividend of 41¢.

Payable Feb. 3, to shareholders of record on Jan. 3; ex-div: Jan. 2.

Graco (GGG)

GGG designs, manufactures and markets equipment to pump, meter, mix, and dispense a variety of fluids and coatings. The company’s equipment is used in the construction, automotive, industrial, mining, oil and natural gas, process, public works, and other industries. GGG was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On Dec. 6, GGG declared a quarterly dividend of 17.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.4% from the prior dividend of 16¢.

Payable Feb. 5, to shareholders of record on Jan. 20; ex-div: Jan. 17.

Owens Corning (OC)

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, OC produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites. It also produces and sells residential and commercial building materials. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. OC was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.

On Dec. 5, OC declared a quarterly dividend of 24¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.1% from the prior dividend of 22¢.

Payable Jan. 17, to shareholders of record on Jan. 3; ex-div: Jan. 2.

Hanover Insurance (THG)

Based in Worcester, Massachusetts, THG is the holding company for a group of insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company offers a wide range of property and casualty products and services to businesses, individuals, and families. THG was founded in 1852.

On Dec. 5, THG declared a quarterly dividend of 65¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.3% from the prior dividend of 60¢.

Payable Dec. 27, to shareholders of record on Dec. 16; ex-div: Dec. 13.

Douglas Emmett (DEI)

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, DEI is a REIT that owns and operates office and multifamily properties in Southern California and in Honolulu, Hawaii. DEI acquires, develops, owns, and manages office real estate and multifamily real estate in high barrier-to-entry submarkets that exhibit strong economic characteristics and inherent supply constraints.

On Dec. 5, DEI declared a quarterly dividend of 28¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.7% from the prior dividend of 26¢.

Payable Jan. 15, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31; ex-div: Dec. 30.

Morningstar (MORN)

MORN provides independent investment research services in North America and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data. MORN was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

On Dec. 6, MORN declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.1% from the prior dividend of 28¢.

Payable Jan. 31, to shareholders of record on Jan. 3; ex-div: Jan. 2.

PNM Resources (PNM)

Founded in 1917 and based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, PNM is an investor-owned holding company of energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. PNM generates, transmits, and distributes electricity. It generates electricity using coal, nuclear fuel, natural gas, solar, geothermal, and wind energy sources. It also provides regulated transmission and distribution services.

On Dec. 6, PNM declared a quarterly dividend of 30.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.9% from the prior dividend of 29¢.

Payable Feb. 14, to shareholders of record on Feb. 3; ex-div: Jan. 31.

Eastman Chemical (EMN)

EMN is a specialty chemical company that manufactures and sells a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Additives & Functional Products, Adhesives & Plasticizers, Advanced Materials, Fibers, and Specialty Fluids & Intermediates. EMN was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.

On Dec. 5, EMN declared a quarterly dividend of 66¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.5% from the prior dividend of 62¢.

Payable Jan. 3, to shareholders of record on Dec. 16; ex-div: Dec. 13.

Culp (CULP)

CULP manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America and internationally. It operates in Mattress Fabrics, Upholstery Fabrics, and Home Accessories segments. CULP was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina.

On Dec. 5, CULP declared a quarterly dividend of 10.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.0% from the prior dividend of 10¢.

Payable Jan. 17, to shareholders of record on Jan. 8; ex-div: Jan. 7.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

ARE is a self-administered and self-managed REIT engaged in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. Its properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. ARE was founded in 1993 and is based in Pasadena, California.

On Dec. 5, ARE declared a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share.

This is an increase of 3.0% from the prior dividend of $1.00.

Payable Jan. 15, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31; ex-div: Dec. 30.

Agree Realty (ADC)

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, ADC is an integrated REIT focused on the ownership, acquisition, development, and management of retail properties in the United States. ADC's business objective is to generate consistent shareholder returns by investing in a diversified portfolio of retail properties net leased to industry tenants.

On Dec. 3, ADC declared a quarterly dividend of 58.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.6% from the prior dividend of 57¢.

Payable Jan. 3, to shareholders of record on Dec. 20; ex-div: Dec. 19.

Axis Capital (AXS)

AXS provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company’s Insurance segment offers various property, marine, aviation, and liability insurance products, as well as accidental death and specialty health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies. AXS was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

On Dec. 5, AXS declared a quarterly dividend of 41¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.5% from the prior dividend of 40¢.

Payable Jan. 15, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31; ex-div: Dec. 30.

Ecolab (ECL)

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, ECL provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. ECL’s cleaning and sanitizing products, pest elimination services, and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in various sectors, including food service, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, retail, textile care, and commercial facilities management.

On Dec. 4, ECL declared a quarterly dividend of 47¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.2% from the prior dividend of 46¢.

Payable Jan.15, to shareholders of record on Dec.17; ex-div: Dec.16.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

Founded in 1905 and based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, CHRW is a third-party logistics company providing freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. CHRW maintains one of the largest networks of motor carrier capacity in North America.

On Dec. 5, CHRW declared a quarterly dividend of 51¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.0% from the prior dividend of 50¢.

Payable Dec. 31, to shareholders of record on Dec. 16; ex-div: Dec. 13.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)

UHT is a real estate investment trust. The company invests in healthcare and human service related facilities in the United States, including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers, and medical office buildings. UHT was founded in 1986 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

On Dec. 4, UHT declared a quarterly dividend of 68.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.7% from the prior dividend of 68¢.

Payable Dec. 31, to shareholders of record on Dec. 18; ex-div: Dec. 17.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, MA, BMY, and EMN.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

MA's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in MA in January 2010 would have returned 27.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

BMY's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in BMY in January 2010 would have returned 11.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

EMN's price line is below the primary valuation line and at the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in EMN in January 2010 would have returned 12% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: December 10-23, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date Aaron's AAN 0.27% $59.05 17 12.00% 0.04 12/18 01/06 American Assets Trust AAT 2.53% $47.40 9 5.10% 0.3 12/11 12/26 Agree Realty ADC 3.25% $72.67 7 5.40% 0.59 12/19 01/03 Automatic Data Processing ADP 2.14% $169.98 44 11.70% 0.91 12/12 01/01 Ameren AEE 2.63% $75.19 6 2.90% 0.495 12/10 12/31 Federal Agricultural Mortgage AGM 3.39% $82.58 8 37.00% 0.7 12/13 12/31 Armada Hoffler Properties AHH 4.55% $18.46 7 37.60% 0.21 12/20 01/02 Air Lease AL 1.28% $46.84 8 39.80% 0.15 12/19 01/06 Albemarle ALB 2.29% $64.30 25 6.70% 0.3675 12/12 01/02 Allegion ALLE 0.88% $122.99 6 N/A 0.27 12/16 12/30 Amerisafe AMSF 1.49% $67.30 7 22.40% 0.25 12/12 12/27 Amphenol APH 0.96% $104.03 8 26.70% 0.25 12/16 01/08 Preferred Apartment Communities APTS 7.61% $13.80 9 11.20% 0.2625 12/12 01/15 Best Buy BBY 2.44% $82.05 16 21.50% 0.5 12/16 01/07 Broadridge Financial Solutions BR 1.76% $123.01 13 16.10% 0.54 12/12 01/03 BancorpSouth Bank BXS 2.36% $31.36 7 49.10% 0.185 12/12 01/02 Carolina Financial CARO 0.95% $42.22 8 55.90% 0.1 12/12 01/03 Chubb CB 1.97% $152.20 26 7.60% 0.75 12/19 01/10 Community Bank System CBU 2.41% $68.00 28 4.90% 0.41 12/12 01/10 Crown Castle International CCI 3.54% $135.46 6 N/A 1.2 12/12 12/31 C&F Financial CFFI 2.73% $55.70 8 3.50% 0.38 12/12 01/01 CH Robinson Worldwide CHRW 2.68% $76.02 21 6.10% 0.51 12/13 12/31 Cincinnati Financial CINF 2.13% $105.37 59 4.90% 0.56 12/18 01/15 Comerica CMA 3.76% $71.37 10 22.80% 0.67 12/12 01/01 Chesapeake Utilities CPK 1.74% $93.05 16 6.50% 0.405 12/13 01/06 Camden Property Trust CPT 2.90% $110.48 9 4.50% 0.8 12/13 01/17 CenterState Bank CSFL 1.75% $25.08 5 58.50% 0.11 12/12 12/31 Community Trust Bancorp CTBI 3.38% $45.03 39 3.30% 0.38 12/12 01/01 Walt Disney DIS 1.19% $147.66 9 17.50% 0.88 12/13 01/16 Dick's Sporting Goods DKS 2.38% $46.20 5 12.50% 0.275 12/12 12/31 Digital Realty Trust DLR 3.65% $118.37 15 4.90% 1.08 12/12 01/15 Domino's Pizza DPZ 0.91% $286.57 7 22.40% 0.65 12/12 12/27 DTE Energy DTE 3.23% $125.23 11 6.70% 1.0125 12/13 01/15 Ecolab ECL 1.01% $186.41 27 12.30% 0.47 12/16 01/15 El Paso Electric EE 2.28% $67.48 9 6.20% 0.385 12/12 12/27 Enterprise Financial Services EFSC 1.51% $45.04 5 17.50% 0.17 12/13 12/31 Eastman Chemical EMN 3.41% $77.50 9 13.30% 0.66 12/13 01/03 Extra Space Storage EXR 3.35% $107.50 10 18.30% 0.9 12/13 12/31 FBL Financial FFG 3.42% $56.14 9 28.80% 0.48 12/13 12/31 Flushing Financial FFIC 4.00% $20.98 6 9.00% 0.21 12/12 12/27 First Financial Bankshares FFIN 1.38% $34.80 9 10.00% 0.12 12/12 01/02 First Horizon National FHN 3.50% $16.01 8 23.00% 0.14 12/12 01/02 Financial Institutions FISI 3.10% $32.25 9 4.90% 0.25 12/12 01/02 First Midwest Bancorp FMBI 2.53% $22.15 7 33.90% 0.14 12/19 01/07 Fidelity National Financial FNF 2.80% $47.13 8 23.00% 0.33 12/16 12/31 First Savings Financial FSFG 0.95% $67.25 6 8.40% 0.16 12/12 12/31 GATX GATX 2.24% $81.97 9 7.30% 0.46 12/12 12/31 Gilead Sciences GILD 3.76% $67.08 5 N/A 0.63 12/12 12/30 Gaming and Leisure Properties GLPI 6.57% $42.61 5 N/A 0.7 12/12 12/27 Huntington Bancshares HBAN 3.94% $15.21 9 21.20% 0.15 12/17 01/02 Hackett HCKT 2.36% $15.27 6 26.20% 0.18 12/19 01/07 Hillenbrand HI 2.56% $32.83 12 1.20% 0.21 12/16 12/31 Horace Mann Educators HMN 2.57% $44.68 10 7.90% 0.2875 12/13 12/31 Harley-Davidson HOG 4.06% $36.91 9 12.00% 0.375 12/13 12/27 HP HPQ 3.44% $20.50 10 16.30% 0.1762 12/10 01/02 Hill-Rom HRC 0.78% $107.89 9 8.30% 0.21 12/13 12/31 Hawthorn Bancshares HWBK 2.00% $24.04 8 14.50% 0.12 12/12 01/01 Intercontinental Exchange ICE 1.17% $93.80 7 49.20% 0.275 12/13 12/31 Iron Mountain IRM 7.55% $32.75 10 16.80% 0.6185 12/13 01/02 Kimball International KBAL 1.71% $21.11 5 7.70% 0.09 12/19 01/15 Kite Realty Group Trust KRG 6.69% $18.98 5 5.80% 0.3175 12/19 12/27 Kohl's KSS 5.68% $47.15 9 11.80% 0.67 12/10 12/24 Lamar Advertising LAMR 4.43% $86.66 6 N/A 0.96 12/13 12/30 Gladstone Land LAND 4.09% $13.09 5 -18.60% 0.0446 12/18 12/31 Leggett & Platt LEG 3.01% $53.07 48 4.80% 0.4 12/12 01/15 Legg Mason LM 4.09% $39.14 9 19.90% 0.4 12/23 01/20 Lam Research LRCX 1.70% $269.86 6 N/A 1.15 12/10 01/08 Southwest Airlines LUV 1.29% $55.94 8 34.40% 0.18 12/10 01/08 Las Vegas Sands LVS 4.80% $64.15 8 16.50% 0.77 12/16 12/26 Main Street Capital MAIN 5.73% $42.95 9 4.30% 0.205 12/12 12/26 Mercury General MCY 5.10% $49.45 33 0.40% 0.63 12/11 12/26 MDU Resources MDU 2.83% $29.30 28 2.70% 0.2075 12/11 01/01 Methanex MEOH 4.01% $35.89 9 11.00% 0.36 12/16 12/31 MutualFirst Financial MFSF 2.03% $39.41 5 25.30% 0.2 12/12 12/27 Medical Properties Trust MPW 4.89% $21.27 6 4.40% 0.26 12/11 01/09 Merck MRK 2.75% $88.85 9 2.20% 0.61 12/13 01/08 Motorola Solutions MSI 1.59% $160.71 10 13.80% 0.64 12/12 01/15 Nasdaq NDAQ 1.79% $105.23 8 26.70% 0.47 12/12 12/27 NewMarket NEU 1.57% $485.55 14 15.20% 1.9 12/13 01/02 New Jersey Resources NJR 2.93% $42.72 24 6.50% 0.3125 12/18 01/02 Northrim BanCorp NRIM 3.57% $36.95 10 9.80% 0.33 12/18 12/27 National Storage Affiliates Trust NSA 3.86% $34.24 5 N/A 0.33 12/12 12/31 Northern Trust NTRS 2.57% $108.94 8 9.70% 0.7 12/12 01/01 NorthWestern NWE 3.21% $71.70 15 7.70% 0.575 12/12 12/31 NexPoint Residential Trust NXRT 2.58% $48.52 5 N/A 0.3125 12/16 12/31 Prosperity Bancshares PB 2.61% $70.42 22 10.90% 0.46 12/13 01/02 Prologis PLD 2.32% $91.43 6 11.40% 0.53 12/18 12/31 Philip Morris International PM 5.62% $83.25 12 4.80% 1.17 12/18 01/10 PolyOne POL 2.59% $31.25 10 24.90% 0.2025 12/12 01/09 PS Business Parks PSB 2.38% $176.24 5 16.60% 1.05 12/12 12/30 Restaurant Brands International QSR 3.04% $65.86 5 N/A 0.5 12/16 01/03 QTS Realty Trust QTS 3.31% $53.11 6 N/A 0.44 12/19 01/07 Republic Bancorp RBCAA 2.35% $45.03 21 6.80% 0.264 12/19 01/17 Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL 2.56% $122.07 9 32.60% 0.78 12/19 01/06 RenaissanceRe RNR 0.72% $188.72 24 3.30% 0.34 12/12 12/31 Retail Opportunity Investments ROIC 4.36% $18.06 10 5.40% 0.197 12/13 12/30 Service Corp International SCI 1.64% $44.01 9 20.30% 0.18 12/12 12/31 Simmons First National SFNC 2.48% $25.79 8 6.70% 0.16 12/13 01/06 Synovus Financial SNV 3.13% $38.33 6 86.40% 0.3 12/18 01/02 Sotherly Hotels SOHO 7.78% $6.68 9 27.40% 0.13 12/12 01/10 Spire SR 3.13% $79.54 17 5.80% 0.6225 12/10 01/03 Stock Yards Bancorp SYBT 2.62% $41.17 10 12.20% 0.27 12/13 12/31 TriCo Bancshares TCBK 2.26% $38.98 7 10.80% 0.22 12/12 12/30 Taubman Centers TCO 8.51% $31.72 10 5.50% 0.675 12/13 12/31 Telephone and Data Systems TDS 2.68% $24.60 45 4.60% 0.165 12/13 12/30 Hanover Insurance THG 1.91% $136.34 14 10.30% 0.65 12/13 12/27 Tiffany TIF 1.74% $133.55 17 9.70% 0.58 12/19 01/10 T. Rowe Price TROW 2.45% $123.90 33 13.00% 0.76 12/13 12/30 Texas Roadhouse TXRH 2.10% $57.15 9 15.80% 0.3 12/10 12/27 United Bankshares UBSI 3.69% $37.97 45 1.70% 0.35 12/12 01/02 United Community Banks UCBI 2.32% $31.10 7 N/A 0.18 12/13 01/06 UGI UGI 2.99% $43.47 32 6.70% 0.325 12/13 01/01 Universal Health Realty Income Trust UHT 2.26% $121.97 34 1.50% 0.69 12/17 12/31 Unity Bancorp UNTY 1.47% $21.76 7 55.20% 0.08 12/12 12/27 Utah Medical Products UTMD 1.05% $106.53 17 1.90% 0.28 12/12 01/03 Vector VGR 11.94% $13.40 20 4.70% 0.4 12/16 12/30 Worthington Industries WOR 2.44% $39.40 9 9.50% 0.24 12/12 12/27 WesBanco WSBC 3.39% $36.60 9 8.30% 0.31 12/12 01/02 Western Union WU 2.98% $26.86 5 8.70% 0.2 12/16 12/31 Wyndham Destinations WYND 3.65% $49.28 10 10.30% 0.45 12/12 12/30

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.