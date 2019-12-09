Kirkland Lake Gold: Material Deceleration On The Horizon

Just a couple of weeks ago, Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) shareholders got an early Christmas gift, waking up to Monday morning news that they were being taken over by Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). The company was acquired for $3.69 billion, and this added over 15 million ounces of gold reserves to Kirkland Lake's global gold resource, as well as roughly 600,000 ounces of annual production. Given Kirkland Lake Gold CEO Tony Makuch's past success buying average assets and transforming them into incredible assets, the deal will likely pay off long term. However, earnings estimates continue to be revised lower for Kirkland Lake Gold, and the stock's status as a growth company first, and a gold company second, is now in jeopardy. Based on these lower growth rates and a high probability for deceleration in growth rates going forward, I believe that it's likely any rallies back towards the $50.00 level will run into strong selling pressure.

(Source: Kirkland Lake Gold Company Presentation)

There seems to be a divide between support and disappointment among commenters for Kirkland Lake Gold's recent decision to take over Canadian miner Detour Gold. While it's true that the company is picking up over 15 million ounces of reserves and providing a path to becoming a 1.5 million ounce annual producer, the ounces are lower quality, as is the production. Kirkland Lake Gold's annual production profile is 1 million ounces at all-in sustaining costs of below $600/oz, and Detour Gold's annual production profile is roughly 600,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs above $1,100. The deal is going to lead to increased all-in sustaining costs for Kirkland Lake Gold, and a margin contraction on an all-in sustaining cost basis of $150/oz to $200/oz. Based on my estimates, I expected Kirkland Lake Gold's all-in sustaining costs to average $750/oz-$790/oz for FY-2020 and FY-2021, up from $590/oz this year. This compression in all-in cost margins will likely remove much of the premium Kirkland Lake Gold has received for being an ultra-high margin producer, producing gold at costs 40% below the industry average.

(Source: Author's Photo)

It's essential to not take away from Kirkland Lake Gold in this deal, and it's exceptional that the company has managed to accomplish this. The acquisition is certainly a win for Kirkland Lake Gold, as it's a David taking over Goliath type scenario. Kirkland Lake Gold was barely on the map five years ago in the gold producer space and is now swallowing up a senior producer it previously might have looked up to. However, while this is a good deal long term as it provided Kirkland Lake Gold with the production growth and added reserves it needed, it may take a while for the synergies and value to be realized. Analysts seem to echo this view, as we've seen the first sign of earnings revision lower for Kirkland Lake Gold in the past three years. As of the most recent earnings estimates, analyst estimates have fallen nearly 4% from $3.03 in October for FY-2020 EPS, to $2.92 as of last week.

Taking a look at the below chart of annual earnings per share [EPS] I've built for Kirkland Lake Gold, we can see that the company has managed to grow annual EPS by over 700% since FY-2016, following its incredible acquisition of Newmarket Gold, and the success of Fosterville. FY-2016 annual EPS came in at $0.32, and current estimates for FY-2019 are for $2.69. This is incredible growth and has helped to solidify Kirkland Lake Gold as a leader in not only the sector but also the universe of the highest-flying growth stocks. While this past growth has been incredible, the massive detour following their acquisition from a ultra-high margin producer to a high-margin producer will partially weigh on profitability. The company will also have to contend with a higher share count as the takeover was an all-stock deal, and Kirkland Lake Gold's new share count should be closer to 280 million shares, up from 210 million currently. Ultimately, this should weigh on the ability to grow earnings per share at previous rates.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As the below chart I've built shows, Kirkland Lake Gold managed to grow annual earnings per share by 300% in FY-2016, 134% in FY-2017, 80% in FY-2018, and is likely to see 99% growth for FY-2019. However, FY-2020 earnings estimates are currently sitting at $2.92, with FY-2021 estimates at $3.13. This is forecasting a move from an average annual growth rate over the past three years of 104%, down to high single-digit levels currently. While this is undoubtedly still impressive following a year that the company nearly doubled its annual EPS, it's hard to argue Kirkland Lake Gold is a growth stock as it heads into 2020. My metric to define a growth stock is a minimum of 12% growth in annual EPS, and estimates have since dropped beneath those minimum criteria. This is because annual EPS estimates were sitting at $3.03 in October for FY-2020, and have slipped to $2.92 since then. It's worth noting that the company has seen rising earnings estimates for three years now, and this is the first meaningful decline in estimates we've seen since I started covering the stock.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While many investors will cheer the fact that Kirkland Lake Gold will be putting up nearly triple-digit growth in annual EPS for FY-2019, it's important to note that this is old news. The market is forward-looking, and with 2019 coming to a close, the FY-2019 earnings growth is the last thing the market is interested in currently. Instead, the market is focused on FY-2020 and FY-2021 annual EPS estimates, and single-digit growth isn't anything to be overly excited about here. This slowdown was bound to happen as deceleration is inevitable for any growth stock. However, the margin compression, coupled with a larger share count, is making this deceleration more meaningful. Generally, when we see material deceleration like this, it can be a headwind for the stock.

If we move over to quarterly revenue growth rates, we can see that Kirkland Lake Gold just came off of a record quarter in Q3, reporting $381.4 million in revenue, up 71% year-over-year. However, the two-quarter average revenue growth rate (white line) below is forecasting a peak next quarter, and a break in this uptrend of accelerating revenue growth. In my experience, the companies that are consistently able to beat earnings estimates are those who have revenue growth rates that are accelerating. In Kirkland Lake Gold's case, that acceleration is likely to come to a screeching halt, with revenue growth rates expected to average 41% over the next three quarters, and the two-quarter average expected to drop from 52.5% next quarter, down to 36.5%. This is a material deceleration and a drop of 1,600 basis points over two quarters.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While revenue estimates are not set in stone, and these revenue estimates look rather conservative, the company is going to need to trounce them to avoid deceleration. Based on the current trend in revenue growth rates, Kirkland Lake Gold would need to report $451.2 million in revenue for Q1 2020 to prevent a drop off in the two-quarter average revenue growth rate. This figure is more than $42 million above the current estimate of $408.7 million and is highly unlikely. While a slight beat on the $408.7 million is possible, I expect the revenue growth rate for Q1 2020 to come in below 45%, marking a 700 basis point or more substantial sequential deceleration.

In summary, Kirkland Lake Gold's enormous growth is finally a headwind for the stock, as the company is now lapping one of the strongest years the company has ever seen. Generally, deceleration like this leads to a stock being range-bound or undergoing a correction. Therefore, I have lowered my target price for FY-2020 for Kirkland Lake Gold from $54.00 to $49.50 based on these estimates.

If we move over to the technical picture, the technicals seem to be confirming this. We've seen the first real change of character in Kirkland Lake Gold since its parabolic run that started in 2016, and the stock is now beginning to underperform the Gold Miners Index (GDX). As the below chart shows, Kirkland Lake Gold has dropped beneath the 200-day moving average on the Kirkland Lake Gold to Gold Miners Index ratio, something it has not done in the past four years. While this isn't a death knell for the stock, it does suggest that the stock has gone from a sector outperformer to a sector performer at best.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Moving over to the chart of Kirkland Lake Gold vs. the gold price, we see something similar. The ratio has broken beneath its multi-year uptrend line, and also below the 200-day moving average. While this could resolve and isn't a massive issue, it does point to a higher probability of range-bound trading for Kirkland Lake Gold between $36.00 and $52.00 over the next year, vs. a continuation of the current uptrend. Let's take a look at Kirkland Lake Gold's chart to see if it is also confirming this.

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

If we look at the below weekly chart, we can see that Kirkland Lake Gold is wrestling with its long-term uptrend line currently, and has seen the first week of meaningful distribution since the stock's uptrend began. Distribution is characterized by heavy volume selling with a stock down 3% or more for the week. This is precisely what we're seeing in Kirkland Lake Gold. This distribution suggests that investors would be wiser to play the range on the stock and take profits closer to $50.00, rather than getting their hopes for $60.00 targets, which might have been possible with the premium the company used to enjoy for its hyper-growth status.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we zoom in to a daily chart, we can see that we have resistance now at the $49.20 level and the first crucial support at $40.00. As long as the bulls can defend the $40.00 level on a weekly close, this correction may have mostly run its course. However, a breakdown below $40.00 on a weekly close would significantly increase the possibility of tagging the $34.50 support level in the next year. While some investors will argue that even entertaining a drop to $34.50 is outrageous, I believe they forget that the market is not rational. Just as Kirkland Lake Gold did not belong at $52.00 while there was a high probability of it needing to make an acquisition, the stock wouldn't belong at $34.50 either. However, the market doesn't care for being efficient. Instead, it tends to overshoot on the upside and the downside.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The other argument that investors might make is that Detour Gold is likely to get costs below $900/oz, as Kirkland Lake Gold CEO Tony Makuch has suggested. This assumption that costs can drop significantly is based on the potential for higher throughput rates at Detour Lake. The hope is for a transition from a 600,000-ounce producer at $1,100/oz all-in sustaining costs to an 800,000 ounce plus producer at sub $900/oz all-in sustaining costs. This is certainly possible and not overly ambitious, but it's important to note that this transformation is not going to happen overnight. Instead, it will likely take at least 18 months to realize these synergies and to make this transformation, as Detour Gold CEO Mick Mcmullen discussed in the presentation the morning of the acquisition. Therefore, while there's an argument to be bullish long term (2-3 years) on Kirkland Lake Gold, intermediate term, this would be an opportunity for funds that love the deal to shake out weak hands into a period of likely deceleration.

Given the fact that Kirkland Lake is running headfirst into deceleration in both annual EPS and revenue based on estimates, I have revised my price target down from $54.00 in FY-2020 to $49.50. This lowered target is based on earnings estimates being revised lower, and my expectation that the company has a low probability of earning more than $3.23 in EPS for FY-2020. Unless the company can beat on this $3.23 figure, FY-2020 will mark a year of massive deceleration for Kirkland Lake Gold, with their earnings growth rate falling from 99% to below 20%. This has likely triggered some growth funds selling the stock, and I would expect them to continue selling if we return to the $50.00 level.

In summary, I see Kirkland Lake Gold as a market performer going forward, and I would expect any rallies towards $50.00 to run into selling pressure. For this reason, I believe it would be wise to be underweight the stock near the $50.00 level. This is because I see a higher probability of a further shakeout in the stock, given the headwinds the Kirkland Lake Gold will face next year. Barring a move about $1,600/oz on the gold price, I would be shocked to see Kirkland Lake Gold make a new all-time high above $53.00 in the next nine months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.